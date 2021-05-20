Elecnor S A : Full text of the notice of call to the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

CALL OF THE ORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING By resolution of the Board of Directors of ELECNOR, S.A. adopted in its meeting of 19 May 2021, the Ordinary Annual General Shareholders' Meeting was called to be held at the registered office (calle Marqués de Mondéjar, no. 33, Madrid) on 22 June 2021 at 12:00 hours on first call or, if the required quorum is not reached, on the following day, 23 June 2021 at the same place and time, on second call. In light of the public health risk caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ordinary Annual General Shareholders' Meeting will be held exclusively with the remote attendance of the shareholders and their proxies, both on first and on second call, respectively, on the dates and at the time indicated above, in accordance with the provisions in article 3 Royal Decree-Law34/2020, of 17 November, on urgent measures to support business solvency and the energy sector and on tax matters, in its wording given by Royal Decree-Law5/2021, of 12 March, on extraordinary measures to support business solvency in response to the COVID-19pandemic. To deliberate and resolve on matters included in the following Agenda: MATTERS FOR APPROVAL Examination and approval, where appropriate, of the Annual Accounts (Balance Sheet, Income Statement, Statement of Changes in Equity,

Statement of Cash Flows and Notes) and of the Directors' Report of the

Company and its Consolidated Group, for 2020. Examination and approval, where appropriate, of the Non-Financial Information Statement of the Company and its Consolidated Group, for 2020. Examination and approval, if applicable, of the proposed allocation of profit/loss for 2020. Examination and approval, where appropriate, of the management carried out by the Company's Board of Directors during 2020. Re-appointment for one year of the Auditor of the Company and its Consolidated Group. Ratification of the appointment by cooptation and re-appointment of Mr Santiago León Domecq as Company Director, with the category of Proprietary Director. 1 -

Re-appointment of Mr Rafael Martín de Bustamante Vega as Company Director, with the category of Executive Director. Spin-off Elecnor, S.A. in favour of Elecnor Servicios y Proyectos, S.A.U. Approval of the spin-off balance sheet of Elecnor, S.A. ended 31 December 2020 as a spin-off balance sheet. Approval of the spin-off project of Elecnor, S.A. in favour of Elecnor Servicios y Proyectos, S.A.U. Approval of the spin-off transaction of Elecnor, S.A. in favour of Elecnor Servicios y Proyectos, S.A.U. Application of the special tax regime provided for in Chapter VII of Title VII of Law 27/2014, of 27 November, on Corporate Income Tax. Delegation of powers. Amendment of the Corporate Bylaws: Amendment of articles 2 y 3 of Title I of the Bylaws. Amendment of articles 9, 10, 10 bis (which is renumbered as article 10 ter) and 11 of Chapter I of Title III of the Corporate Bylaws. Incorporation of the new article 10 bis to Chapter I of Title III of the Bylaws. Amendment of articles 14 and 15 bis of Chapter II of Title III of the Bylaws. Amendment of articles 19 and 20 of Title IV of the Bylaws. 10 Amendment of the Regulations of the General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company: Amendment of the Preamble to the Regulations of the General

Shareholders' Meeting. Amendment of articles 4 and 5, and incorporation of new article 2 bis to Chapter I of the Regulations of the General Shareholders' Meeting. Amendment of articles 8, 9, 11, 13 and 15, and incorporation of new article 7 bis to Chapter II of the Regulations of the General Shareholders'

Meeting. MATTERS FOR AN ADVISORY VOTE 11 Advisory vote on the Annual Report on Remuneration to the directors for 2020. MATTERS FOR INFORMATION - 2 -

12 Information to the General Shareholders' Meeting on the amendment of certain articles of the Regulations of the Board of Directors, approved 16 December 2020, as well as the amendment of certain articles of the regulations of the Audit Committee and the Appointments and Remuneration Committee. OTHER MATTERS 13 Delegation of powers for the formalisation of the resolutions that are adopted and, where appropriate, for their interpretation, correction and execution, as well as for the filing of the Annual Accounts of the Company and its Consolidated Group and the entry of the resolutions adopted by the General Meeting in the Companies Register. Examination of Documentation and Right to Information In accordance with the provisions of article 272 of the Spanish Companies Act, the right of all shareholders to obtain, immediately and free of charge, the documents that have to be submitted for the approval of the General Shareholders' Meeting, is duly recorded as of this call. These documents are the Annual Accounts (Balance Sheet, Income Statement, Statement of Changes in Equity, Statement of Cash Flows and Notes), the Directors' Report which includes the Non-Financial Information Statement, the Auditor's Report, the verification report of the Non-Financial Information Statement, all of this from both the Company itself and its Consolidated Group, as well as the Annual Corporate Governance Report and the Annual Report on Remuneration to the directors. In relation to the spin-off transaction of the Company, included in item 8 of the Agenda, in accordance with the provisions of article 72 of Law 3/2009, of 3 April, structural modifications of commercial enterprises ("LME"), in favour of Elecnor Servicios y Proyectos, S.A.U. (the "Receiving Company"), the following documents are made available to shareholders, bondholders, holders of special rights and workers' representatives and they have been inserted prior to this call on the Company's corporate website (www.elecnor.com), with the possibility of downloading and printing them, in accordance with article 39 LME, pursuant to article 73.1 LME: the spin-off project prepared by the Board of Directors of the Company and that of the Receiving Company (the " Spin-off Project "); the report prepared by the Board of Directors of the Company and of the Receiving Company on the Spin-off Project; the report from the independent expert on the Spin-off Project; the annual accounts and directors' reports for the last three (3) years of the

Company and of the Receiving Company, as well as the corresponding auditor's report; 3 -

although it is in line with the last annual budget approved, for the purposes of clarify, the spin-off balance of the Company and of the Receiving

Company, which are in line with those indicated in point 4 above (the " Spin- Off Balance "); the Company's current bylaws, as well as the bylaws of the Receiving

Company; and the identity of the directors of the Company and of the Receiving Company, as well as the dates as of which they have held their positions. All these documents as well as, (i) the full text of the announcement of the call of the Ordinary Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, (ii) the total number of shares and voting rights on the date of the call, (iii) the full texts of the proposed resolutions on each and every one of the items on the Agenda, (iv) the identity, curriculum and category to which the Director belongs whose ratification and reappointment is proposed in relation to item Six on the Agenda, and the proposal and the reports referred to in article 529 decies of the Spanish Companies Act, the identity, curriculum and category to which the Director whose re- appointment is proposed in relation to item Seven on the Agenda, and the proposal and reports referred to in article 529 decies of the Spanish Companies Act, (vi) the justifying report of the Board on the proposed amendment of the Bylaws, in relation to item Nine on the Agenda, (vii) the justifying report of the Board on the proposed amendment of the Regulations of the General

Shareholders' Meeting, in relation to item Ten on the Agenda, (viii) the report of the Board on the amendment of the regulations of the Board, the Audit Committee and the Appointments and Remuneration Committee approved at their meeting on 16 December 2020, in relation to item Twelve on the Agenda, (ix) the forms to be used for voting by proxy and distance voting, (x) as well as any other information or documentation mentioned in article 518 of the Spanish Companies

Act, are available to shareholders uninterruptedly on the Company's website (www.elecnor.com), as well as at the Company's registered office located in calle

Marqués de Mondéjar, no. 33, 28028, Madrid. The Shareholder's request must include their full name and a photocopy of their National Identity Document (or sufficient documentary proof of their representation for legal persons), evidence of the shares held, so that this information may be checked against the list of Shareholders and number of shares provided by the Sociedad de Gestión de los Sistemas de Registro, Compensación y Liquidación de Valores, S.A.U. (IBERCLEAR), or the corresponding entity. The Shareholder is responsible for providing proof that the request has been sent to the Company in due time and form. The Shareholders are informed that, in accordance with the provisions of articles 197 and 520 of the Spanish Companies Act, they may request from the Directors, in writing and up to the fifth day prior to the day scheduled for holding the Meeting, any information or clarifications they consider necessary on the matters included in the Agenda, or to formulate any questions they consider important in - 4 -

writing. The Shareholders may also request from the directors, in writing and within the same period, any clarifications they consider necessary on information accessible to the public that has been provided by the Company to the National Securities Market Commission since the last General Shareholders' Meeting and on the auditor's report. Supplement to the call and presentation of proposed resolutions In accordance with the provisions of article 519 of the Spanish Companies Act and article 3 of the Regulations of the General Shareholders' Meeting, Shareholders who represent at least three percent (3%) of the share capital, may request that a supplement to the call for the General Shareholders' Meeting be published including one or more items on the Agenda, provided that the new items are accompanied by a substantiation or, where appropriate, a substantiated proposed resolution. This right must be exercised by verifiable notification which will have to be received at the registered office (calle Marqués de Mondéjar, no. 33, 28028, Madrid) within five (5) days of the publication of the call. The supplement to the call must be published at least fifteen (15) days in advance of the set date for the holding of the General Shareholders' Meeting. Additionally, Shareholders who represent at least three percent (3%) of the share capital may, within the same period indicated above, submit well-founded proposed resolutions on matters already included or that should be included in the Agenda of the Meeting called, which must be received at the registered office (calle Marqués de Mondéjar, no. 33, 28028, Madrid). The Company will ensure the dissemination of these proposed resolutions, and any documentation attached, through the Company's website (www.elecnor.com) in accordance with the Spanish Companies Act. Electronic Shareholder Forum In accordance with the provisions of article 539.2 of the Spanish Companies Act, the Company has enabled an Electronic Shareholder Forum on its website (www.elecnor.com) for the call and up until the holding of the General Shareholders' Meeting called herein, which may be accessed with due guarantees by both individual Shareholders and Voluntary Associations of Shareholders validly constituted and registered in the Companies Register and in the special register enabled for that purpose in the National Securities Market Commission, in order to facilitate communication prior to the holding of the General Shareholder's Meeting. The use of and access to the Electronic Shareholder Forum is limited to certain matters and regulated by the Regulations of the Electronic Shareholder Forum, approved by the Board of Directors, which the Company makes available to Shareholders on its website (www.elecnor.com). - 5 -