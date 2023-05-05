Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Eleco Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELCO   GB0003081246

ELECO PLC

(ELCO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00:00 2023-05-05 am EDT
80.00 GBX    0.00%
09:44aEleco says chair to step down next week after over eight years
AN
03/29Eleco plc Announces That Paul Boughton, Non Executive Director, Has Resigned from the Board
CI
03/28FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Slightly Up as Share Rally Runs Out of Steam
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eleco says chair to step down next week after over eight years

05/05/2023 | 09:44am EDT
(Alliance News) - Eleco PLC on Friday said Serena Lang, its non-executive chair, will step down on Thursday next week to pursue new opportunities and that it "reluctantly accepted" her resignation.

Eleco, a London-based construction software developer, said Lang served on its board for over eight years. She was appointed as a non-executive director in 2014 and promoted to executive chair in 2020.

Eleco credits Lang with leading the decision to move its products to a software-as-a-service model.

Eleco said Lang will step down at the end of its annual general meeting on Thursday next week. Non-Executive Director Mark Castle will serve as interim non-executive chair and assist in searching for a permanent successor.

Eleco's shares were up 0.3% at 80.25 pence on Friday.

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 27,6 M 34,7 M 34,7 M
Net income 2023 2,30 M 2,89 M 2,89 M
Net cash 2023 13,8 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,6x
Yield 2023 1,00%
Capitalization 65,8 M 82,7 M 82,7 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
EV / Sales 2024 1,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart ELECO PLC
Duration : Period :
Eleco Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 80,00 GBX
Average target price 135,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 68,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Albert Hunter Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Neil Bartley Pritchard Chief Financial Officer & Director
Serena Lang Non-Executive Chairman
Annette Patricia Nabavi Senior Independent Director
Mark Castle Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECO PLC16.79%83
ORACLE CORPORATION15.95%256 400
SAP SE26.49%156 575
SERVICENOW, INC.10.88%87 712
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.23.95%40 884
HUBSPOT, INC.55.24%22 280
