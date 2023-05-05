Eleco says chair to step down next week after over eight years

(Alliance News) - Eleco PLC on Friday said Serena Lang, its non-executive chair, will step down on Thursday next week to pursue new opportunities and that it "reluctantly accepted" her resignation.

Eleco, a London-based construction software developer, said Lang served on its board for over eight years. She was appointed as a non-executive director in 2014 and promoted to executive chair in 2020.

Eleco credits Lang with leading the decision to move its products to a software-as-a-service model.

Eleco said Lang will step down at the end of its annual general meeting on Thursday next week. Non-Executive Director Mark Castle will serve as interim non-executive chair and assist in searching for a permanent successor.

Eleco's shares were up 0.3% at 80.25 pence on Friday.

