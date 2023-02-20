Advanced search
    ELCO   GB0003081246

ELECO PLC

(ELCO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:25:09 2023-02-20 am EST
83.50 GBX   +0.60%
06:10aEleco sells subsidiary Eleco Software to FirstInVision for EUR600,000
AN
05:44aBOE's March Decision May Come Down to Upcoming Data
DJ
04:44aFTSE 100 Rises as Miners, Financial Stocks Gain
DJ
Eleco sells subsidiary Eleco Software to FirstInVision for EUR600,000

02/20/2023 | 06:10am EST
(Alliance News) - Eleco PLC on Monday said it has sold its wholly owned subsidiary Eleco Software GmbH, the German Arcon architectural CAD business, for EUR600,000.

The London-based construction software developer said it has sold Eleco to FirstInVision GesmbH, an Austrian architectural software business.

The EUR600,000 consideration will be satisfied in cash, with EUR550,000 immediately payable on completion and EUR25,000 in two deferred instalments over the next two years.

Eleco explained that the transaction supports its strategy to focus on its core customer segments and businesses.

Chief Executive Jonathan Hunter said: "This transaction reinforces our strategy to focus on our core businesses as we successfully transition these businesses on the software-as-a-service journey; it brings greater certainty for the Arcon business, staff and customers going forward; and, also frees up valuable management time for application to other parts of the business and acquisitions."

Shares in Eleco were up 0.6% to 83.50 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 26,6 M 31,9 M 31,9 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 12,5 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 68,3 M 81,9 M 81,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart ELECO PLC
Duration : Period :
Eleco Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 83,00 GBX
Average target price 135,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 62,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Albert Hunter Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Neil Bartley Pritchard Chief Financial Officer & Director
Serena Lang Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Victor Boughton Independent Non-Executive Director
Annette Patricia Nabavi Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECO PLC21.17%82
ORACLE CORPORATION6.78%235 329
SAP SE13.58%135 982
SERVICENOW INC.13.07%89 119
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.12.14%37 208
HUBSPOT, INC.39.95%19 987