Elecon Engineering : Transcript of the Investor Call held on 22nd July, 2022

Elecon Engineering Company Limited

July 22, 2022

Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Q1 FY23 Post Earnings Conference Call of Elecon Engineering Company Limited hosted by PhillipCapital India Private Limited. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Apurva Shah from PhillipCapital.

Apurva Shah:Thank you, Peter. Good afternoon to all the participants on the call. And thanks for joining for this Q1 FY23 Earning Conference Call of Elecon Engineering Company Limited. To take us through the results of this quarter and answer your questions we have with us the management of Elecon Engineering represented by Mr. Prayasvin Patel - CMD, Mr. Kamlesh Shah - Group CFO and Mr. Narasimhan Raghunathan - CFO. Mr. Prayasvin Patel will give a brief overview of the company for the quarter gone past and then we'll open the floor for Q&A session. With that said, I would now hand over the call to Mr. Prayasvin Patel. Over to you sir.

Prayasvin Patel: Thank you. Good evening, everyone. Ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome to our Q1 FY2023 conference call. We are pleased to report strong financial performance during the quarter and have delivered consistent improvement in our results over the last many quarters.

Discussing the results at a standalone level. The total operating income increased by 16.4% year- on-year to Rs.257.2 crores compared to Rs.221.0 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The EBITDA on absolute basis increased by 9.8% year-on-year to Rs.55 crores as compared to Rs.50 crores during the corresponding period of the previous year. This translates to EBITDA margin of 21.4% in Q1 FY23 compared to 22.6% in Q1 FY22. We closed this quarter with a net profit of 32.9 crores as compared to 23.1 crores during the corresponding period of the previous year reflecting an increase of 42.4%.

Let me highlight few points related to the results. The gear business witnessed strong demand from the end user industries like cement, steel, sugar, power, et cetera. Gear revenue includes Rs.9.95 crores from marine project in Q1 FY23 compared to 61.19 crore in Q1 FY22.

On the back of our strategic initiatives, the MHE business has seen remarkable turnaround and turned profitable which is expected to continue for the full year FY23 and ahead. Moreover, there has been substantial reduction in receivables led by our relentless focus, two out of three legacy projects are cleared and settled whereas the balance is expected to be settled by Q2.

Coming to the consolidated financials of the Q1 FY23. The operating revenues increased by 11.4% year-on-year to 327.7 crores as compared to 294.2 crores in Q1FY22. EBITDA increased by 10.2% year-on-year to 64.9 crores versus 58.9 crores in Q1 FY22. EBITDA margin stood at 19.8% in Q1 FY23 as against 20% in Q1 FY22. The consolidated profit after taxes stood at 42.3 crores on Q1 FY23 as compared to 27.3 crores in the corresponding period of the previous year, an increase of 54.9%. Overseas revenue from Q1 FY23 is flat as compared to Q1FY22. The