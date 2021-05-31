Elecon Engineering : Annual Secretarial Compliance Report of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2021

ASHWIN SHAH

FCS

COMPANY SECRETARY

21, DOLLY COMPLEX,

STADIUM CIRCLE, NAVRANGPURA

AHMEDABAD - 380009

TELEFAX: 079 26467747

ashwinfcs@yahoo.co.in

Annual Secretarial Compliance Report

Secretarial compliance report of Elecon Engineering Company Limited for the year ended 31st March 2021

I have examined:

all the documents and records made available to us and explanation provided by Elecon Engineering Company Limited("the listed entity"), the filings/ submissions made by the listed entity to the stock exchanges, website of the listed entity, any other document/ filing, as may be relevant, which has been relied upon to make this certification,

for the year ended 31st March 2021 ("Review Period") in respect of compliance with the provisions of :

the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992("SEBI Act") and the Regulations, circulars, guidelines issued there under; and the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 ("SCRA"),rules made there under and the Regulations, circulars, guidelines issued there under by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI");

The specific Regulations, whose provisions and the circulars/guidelines issued there under, have been examined, include:-

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015;

