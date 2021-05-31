Elecon Engineering : Annual Secretarial Compliance Report of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2021

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018; ;(Not Applicable to the Company during the Audit Period)
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011;
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018;(Not Applicable to the Company during the Audit Period)
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014;(Not Applicable to the Company during the Audit Period)
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008;
Securities and Exchange Board of India(Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible and Redeemable Preference Shares)Regulations,2013;(Not Applicable to the Company during the Audit Period)
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015;
and circulars/ guidelines issued there under;
Based on the above examination, I hereby report that, during the Review Period:
The listed entity has complied with the provisions of the above Regulations and circulars/ guidelines issued there under.
The listed entity has maintained proper records under the provisions of the above Regulations and circulars/guidelines issued there under insofar as it appears from my examination of those records.
There is no action taken against the listed entity/ its promoters/ directors/ material subsidiaries either by SEBI or by Stock Exchanges (including under the Standard Operating Procedures issued by SEBI through various circulars) under the aforesaid Acts/ Regulations and circulars/ guidelines issued there under:
Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 11:43:04 UTC.