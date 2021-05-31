Log in
Elecon Engineering : Annual Secretarial Compliance Report of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2021

05/31/2021 | 07:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASHWIN SHAH

FCS

COMPANY SECRETARY

21, DOLLY COMPLEX,

STADIUM CIRCLE, NAVRANGPURA

AHMEDABAD - 380009

TELEFAX: 079 26467747

ashwinfcs@yahoo.co.in

Annual Secretarial Compliance Report

Secretarial compliance report of Elecon Engineering Company Limited for the year ended 31st March 2021

I have examined:

  1. all the documents and records made available to us and explanation provided by Elecon Engineering Company Limited("the listed entity"),
  2. the filings/ submissions made by the listed entity to the stock exchanges,
  3. website of the listed entity,
  4. any other document/ filing, as may be relevant, which has been relied upon to make this certification,

for the year ended 31st March 2021 ("Review Period") in respect of compliance with the provisions of :

  1. the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992("SEBI Act") and the Regulations, circulars, guidelines issued there under; and
  2. the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 ("SCRA"),rules made there under and the Regulations, circulars, guidelines issued there under by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI");

The specific Regulations, whose provisions and the circulars/guidelines issued there under, have been examined, include:-

  1. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015;

  1. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018; ;(Not Applicable to the Company during the Audit Period)
  2. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011;
  3. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018;(Not Applicable to the Company during the Audit Period)
  4. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014;(Not Applicable to the Company during the Audit Period)
  5. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008;
  6. Securities and Exchange Board of India(Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible and Redeemable Preference Shares)Regulations,2013;(Not Applicable to the Company during the Audit Period)
  7. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015;

and circulars/ guidelines issued there under;

Based on the above examination, I hereby report that, during the Review Period:

  1. The listed entity has complied with the provisions of the above Regulations and circulars/ guidelines issued there under.
  2. The listed entity has maintained proper records under the provisions of the above Regulations and circulars/guidelines issued there under insofar as it appears from my examination of those records.
  3. There is no action taken against the listed entity/ its promoters/ directors/ material subsidiaries either by SEBI or by Stock Exchanges (including under the Standard Operating Procedures issued by SEBI through various circulars) under the aforesaid Acts/ Regulations and circulars/ guidelines issued there under:

Ahmedabad

CS Ashwin Shah

27th May, 2021

Company Secretary

UDIN: F001640C000377554

C. P. No. 1640

Disclaimer

Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 11:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
