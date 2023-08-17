ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION (FORMERLY FIRST COBALT CORP.) CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022 (EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF CANADIAN DOLLARS)

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,228 $ 7,952 Marketable securities (Note 6) 1,167 433 Prepaid expenses and deposits 400 716 Receivables 761 3,079 Assets held for sale (Note 6) - 1,338 8,556 13,518 Non-Current Assets Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5) 87,693 87,693 Property, plant and equipment (Note 4) 100,415 82,288 Capital long-term prepayments (Note 4) 2,313 3,087 Long-term restricted cash - 938 Total Assets $ 198,977 $ 187,524 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 7) $ 19,603 $ 20,164 Current convertible notes payable (Note 10) - 25,662 Current financial derivative liability - convertible notes (Note 10) - 6,674 Warrants - convertible notes (Note 10) 5,163 - Embedded derivative liability (US Warrant) (Note 12) 186 1,271 Liabilities held for sale (Note 6) - 338 24,952 54,109 Non-Current Liabilities Long-term government loan payable (Note 9) 4,159 3,777 Government grant (Note 9) 988 1,121 Long-term convertible notes payable (Note 10) 47,674 - Lease liability 198 218 Asset retirement obligations (Note 8) 1,869 1,790 Total Liabilities $ 79,840 $ 61,015 Shareholders' Equity Common shares (Note 11) 290,061 288,871 Reserve (Note 12) 19,306 17,892 Accumulated other comprehensive income 525 525 Deficit (190,755 ) (180,779 ) Total Shareholders' Equity $ 119,137 $ 126,509 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 198,977 $ 187,524 Going concern (Note 1) Commitments (Note 16) Subsequent events (Notes 1, 11)

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on August 17, 2023 /s/ Susan Uthayakumar /s/ Trent Mell Susan Uthayakumar, Director Trent Mell, Director

Page 2 of 29

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

June 30, 2023 Three months

ended

June 30,

2022 Six months

ended

June 30,

2023 Six months

ended

June 30,

2022 Operating expenses General and administrative $ 424 $ 377 $ 1,324 $ 446 Consulting and professional fees 1,647 932 2,247 1,518 Exploration and evaluation expenditures 276 1,084 353 1,478 Investor relations and marketing 161 318 194 564 Refinery, engineering and metallurgical studies 335 327 959 420 Refinery, permitting, and environmental expenses 59 33 87 61 Salary and benefits 1,291 529 2,619 1,153 Share-based payments 326 304 544 738 Operating loss 4,519 3,904 8,327 6,378 Other Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities (Note 6) (79 ) (1,008 ) 31 (550 ) Finance income (expense) - convertible notes (Note 10) 13,244 12,705 (3,250 ) 16,685 Gain on embedded derivative liability (US Warrant) (Note 12) 1,156 - 1,062 - Other non-operating income (expense) (Note 13) 2,200 (259 ) 508 107 Net income (loss) and other comprehensive income (loss) $ 12,002 $ 7,534 $ (9,976 ) $ 9,864 Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.33 $ 0.23 $ (0.28 ) $ 0.31 Diluted loss per share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.17 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic) (Note 14) 35,972,480 32,069,929 35,836,585 31,541,997 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted) (Note 14) 56,637,198 40,862,782 35,836,585 40,447,579

Page 3 of 29

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Six months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ (9,976 ) $ 9,864 Adjustments for items not affecting cash: Share-based payments 544 738 Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities (31 ) 550 Realized gain on marketable securities (90 ) - Depreciation 30 - Loss (Gain) on financial derivative liability - 2026 Notes (Note 10) 5,076 (16,685 ) Loss on extinguishment of 2026 Notes and recognition of 2028 Notes (Note 10) 20,119 - Fair value gain on convertible notes payable and warrants 2028 Notes (Note 10) (21,945 ) - Directors fees paid in DSUs 885 - Fair value adjustment on embedded derivative liability (US Warrant) (1,062 ) - Unrealized loss on foreign exchange 324 - Other - 172 (6,126 ) (5,361 ) Changes in operating working capital: Decrease (Increase) in receivables 2,166 (737 ) Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,352 ) (727 ) (Increase) Decrease in prepaid and other current assets 315 (1,978 ) Cash Flows used in operating activities (4,997 ) (8,803 ) Investing activities Transfer from (to) restricted cash 938 (821 ) Capital long-term prepayments - (6,223 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 538 202 Additions to property, plant and equipment (14,754 ) (6,992 ) Cash Flows used in investing activities (13,278 ) (13,834 ) Financing activities Proceeds from at-the-market equity program ("ATM Program"), net transaction costs of $nil (2022 - $66) - 2,585 Proceeds from exercise of warrants - 53 Proceeds from exercise of options - 140 Proceeds from government loan 250 3,898 Payment of lease liability, net of interest (19 ) - Proceeds from 2028 Notes (Note 10) 68,049 - Repayment of 2026 Notes (Note 10) (48,036 ) - Settlement of transaction costs on 2028 Notes (Note 10) (2,100 ) - Interest settlement on 2026 Notes (Notes 10) (1,656 ) (2,194 ) Cash Flows provided by financing activities 16,488 4,482 Changes in cash during the period (1,787 ) (18,155 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash 63 240 Cash - Beginning of the period 7,952 58,626 Cash - End of the period $ 6,228 $ 40,711

Page 4 of 29

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Common Shares Accumulated

Other Number of

Shares Amount Reserves Comprehensive

Income Deficit Total Balance - December 31, 2022 35,185,977 $ 288,871 $ 17,892 $ 525 $ (180,779 ) $ 126,509 Net loss for the period - - - - (9,976 ) $ (9,976 ) Share based payment expense - - 544 - - $ 544 Directors fees paid in deferred share units - - 887 - - $ 887 Shares and units issued for: Exercise of warrants, options, and deferred share units, performance share units, and restricted share units (Note 13) 3,053 17 (17 ) - - $ - Settlement of transaction costs on 2028 Notes 77,500 175 - - - $ 175 Convertible Notes Conversion (Note 10) 368,543 998 - - - $ 998 Balance - June 30, 2023 35,635,073 $ 290,061 $ 19,306 $ 525 $ (190,755 ) $ 119,137 Balance - December 31, 2021 30,974,853 $ 276,215 $ 16,554 $ 525 $ (193,330 ) $ 99,964 Net income for the period - - - - 9,864 $ 9,864 Share based payment expense - - 738 - - $ 738 Directors fees paid in deferred share units - - 6 - - $ 6 Shares and units issued for: Exercise of warrants, options, and deferred share units, performance share units, and restricted share units 135,726 611 (420 ) - - $ 191 ATM Program sales, net of transaction costs 472,495 2,585 - - - $ 2,585 Convertible Notes Conversion (Note 10) 789,103 4,835 - - - $ 4,835 Balance - June 30, 2022 32,372,177 $ 284,246 $ 16,878 $ 525 $ (183,466 ) $ 118,183

Page 5 of 29

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

1. Nature of Operations

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (the "Company", "Electra") was incorporated on July 13, 2011, under the Business Corporations Act of British Columbia (the "Act"). On September 4, 2018, the Company filed a Certificate of Continuance into Canada and adopted Articles of Continuance as a Federal Company under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "CBCA"). On December 6, 2021, the Company changed its corporate name from First Cobalt Corp. to Electra Battery Materials Corporation. The Company is in the business of producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The Company is focused on building an ethical supply of cobalt, nickel and recycled battery materials.

Electra is a public company which is listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange (TSX-V) (under the symbol ELBM). On April 27, 2022, the Company began trading on the NASDAQ (under the symbol ELBM). The Company's registered office is Suite 2400, Bay-Adelaide Centre, 333 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2T6 and the corporate head office is located at 133 Richmond Street W, Suite 602, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2L3.

The Company is focused on building a North American integrated battery materials complex for the electric vehicle supply chain. The Company is in the process of constructing its expanded hydrometallurgical refinery (the "Refinery") and exploring and developing its mineral properties.

Going Concern Basis of Accounting

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which assumes the Company will be able to continue its operations for the foreseeable future and realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business.

On May 11, 2023, the Company released updated economics and capital spend estimates for its refinery complex currently under construction at Temiskaming Shores, Ontario, Canada. The re-baseline engineering report has determined that the total capital costs are now estimated at $155,000 to $167,000, of which approximately $81,700 has been spent as of June 30, 2023. At this time, the Company does not have sufficient financial resources necessary to complete the construction and final commissioning of the Refinery and will require additional financing in 2023 and 2024 to continue operations, complete the construction of the Refinery, advance its battery recycling strategy, purchase required feedstock as the Refinery enters its operating phase and remain in compliance with the minimum liquidity covenant under the convertible notes arrangement (refer to Note 10).

As per Note 10, the Company was required to have a United States registration statement providing for the resale of the underlying Common Stock deliverable on the conversion of the debenture and warrant indenture by May 15, 2023. The Company has received a waiver on this covenant from all indenture holders until August 31, 2023. Management expects the Company will continue to seek additional waivers from the indenture holders prior to expiry but there are no assurances that the indenture holders will accommodate further waivers the Company will seek. If the Company is unable to provide a registration statement and is not successful in obtaining suitable waivers, it would result in an event of default under the bond and warrant indenture which provides the indenture holders the right to demand repayment of the instrument.

The Company is actively pursuing various alternatives including equity and debt financing to increase its liquidity and capital resources. During the period ended June 30, 2023, the Company initiated a strategic business review process to evaluate potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including but not limited to a potential equity/debt investment from a strategic partner, sale of all or selected portions of the Company's assets, and merger opportunities with other entities. On August 11, 2023, subsequent to period end, the Company completed a private placement for gross proceeds of $21,500, consisting of a brokered placement for $16,500 and a non-brokered placement for $5,000 (refer to Note 11). The Company is also in discussion with various parties on additional financing opportunities and alternatives to finance the funding of feedstock purchases. Although the Company has historically been successful in obtaining financing in the past, there can be no assurances that the Company will be able to obtain adequate financing in the future, or strategic review process will culminate in any transaction or alternative. These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that casts substantial doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not include the adjustments to the amounts and classifications of assets and liabilities that would be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. These adjustments may be material.

Page 6 of 29

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

In addition, the Company continues to explore its Idaho mineral properties as a potential future source of North American cobalt and copper. The recoverability of the amounts shown for mineral properties is dependent upon the existence of economically recoverable reserves, successful permitting, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing to complete exploration and development, and upon future profitable production or proceeds from the disposition of each mineral property. Furthermore, the acquisition of title to mineral properties is a complicated and uncertain process, and while the Company has taken steps in accordance with normal industry standards to verify its title to the mineral properties in which it has an interest, there can be no assurance that such title will ultimately be secured. The carrying amounts of exploration and evaluation assets are based on their acquisition costs, and do not necessarily represent present or future values.

2. Significant Accounting Policies, Estimates, and Basis of Preparation

Basis of Presentation and Statement of Compliance

The Company prepares its condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34"). These condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with our most recent annual financial statements. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements follow the same accounting policies, estimates, and methods of application as our most recent annual financial statements except for the accounting standards and valuation estimates relating to the Convertible Note Arrangement which closed on February 13, 2023 (Note 10).

All amounts on the condensed interim consolidated financial statements are presented in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 17, 2023.

Convertible Note Arrangement

Where a modification of the terms of a debt instrument meets the derecognition conditions in IFRS 9, any difference between the carrying amount of the original liabilities and the consideration paid is recognized in profit or loss. Where the consideration paid includes the recognition of new financial liabilities those are initially measured at fair value.

The valuation of 2028 Notes (Note 10) and Warrants relating to the 2028 Notes are carried at fair values and involves significant estimation. The fair values were determined at inception and are reviewed and adjusted on a quarterly basis or when conversions take place. Factors considered in the fair value of these components are risk free rate, the Company's share price, equity volatility and credit spread.

Page 7 of 29

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Refinery Impairment Testing

The assessment of fair values, including those of the CGUs for purposes of testing for impairment of the refinery for potential impairment, require the use of estimates and assumptions for future operating performance and capital requirements, as well as future long-term commodity prices, discount rates, earnings multiple and foreign exchange rates. Changes in any of the assumptions or estimates used in determining the fair values could impact the impairment analysis.

3. Recently Adopted and Issued Not Yet Effective Accounting Standards

Deferred tax related to assets and liabilities arising from a single transaction

In May 2021, the IASB published a narrow scope amendment to IAS 12 - Income Taxes. In September 2022, IAS 12 was revised to reflect this amendment. The amendment narrowed the scope of the recognition exemption so that it no longer applies to transactions that, on initial recognition, give rise to equal taxable and deductible temporary differences such as deferred taxes on leases and decommissioning obligations. The amendment is effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2023 and applied retrospectively. The adoption of this amendment did not have an impact on the Company's financial statements.

Definition of Accounting Estimates

On February 12, 2021, the IASB issued Definition of Accounting Estimates (Amendments to IAS 8). The amendments require the disclosure of material accounting policy information rather than disclosing significant accounting policies and clarifies how to distinguish changes in accounting policies from changes in accounting estimates. The adoption of the new standard did not impact the financial statements of the Company.

Disclosure of Accounting Policies

On February 12, 2021, the IASB issued Disclosure Initiative - Accounting Policies (Amendments to IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2 Making Materiality Judgements). The amendments help companies provide useful accounting policy disclosures. The adoption of the new standard did not impact the financial statements of the Company.

Classification of liabilities as current or non-current

In January 2020, the IASB published narrow scope amendments to IAS 1 Presentation of financial statements. The narrow scope amendment clarifies that liabilities are classified as either current or non-current, depending on the rights that exist at the end of the reporting period. Classification is unaffected by the expectations of the entity or events after the reporting date. The IASB proposed to defer the effective date of the 2020 amendments to no earlier than January 1, 2024. The Company will adopt the narrow scope amendments on the date they become effective and is assessing the impact of these amendments on its financial statements.

International Tax Reform

Pillar Two Model Rules. Amendments to IAS 12 Income Taxes were issued to give entities temporary mandatory relief from accounting for deferred taxes arising from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development's international tax reform. The amendments became effective upon issuance, except for certain disclosure requirements which become effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2023.

Page 8 of 29

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Other accounting standard issued but not yet effective

The following new and amended standard is not expected to have a significant impact on the Company's financial statements.

· Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback (Amendment to IFRS 16 Leases) - effective January 1, 2024.

4. Property, Plant and Equipment and Capital Long-Term Prepayments

Cost Property, Plant,

and Equipment Construction in

Progress Right-Of-Use

Assets Total December 31, 2021 $ 5,433 $ 5,015 $ - $ 10,448 Additions during the year 556 57,085 301 57,942 Transfer from capital long term prepayments - 13,948 - 13,948 Balance December 31, 2022 $ 5,989 $ 76,048 $ 301 $ 82,338 Additions during the period - 17,383 - 17,383 Transfer from capital long term prepayments - 774 - 774 Balance June 30, 2023 $ 5,989 $ 94,205 $ 301 $ 100,495

Accumulated Depreciation Property, Plant,

and Equipment Construction in

Progress Right-Of-Use

Assets Total December 31, 2021 $ 2 $ - $ - $ 2 Charge for the year 8 - 40 48 Balance December 31, 2022 $ 10 $ - $ 40 $ 50 Charge for the period - - 30 30 Balance June 30, 2023 $ 10 $ - $ 70 $ 80 Net Book Value Balance December 31, 2022 $ 5,979 $ 76,048 $ 261 $ 82,288 Balance June 30, 2023 $ 5,979 $ 94,205 $ 231 $ 100,415

Most of the Company's property, plant, and equipment assets relate to the Refinery located near Temiskaming Shores, Ontario, Canada. The carrying value of property, plant, and equipment is $100,184 (December 31, 2022 - $82,288), all of which is pledged as security for the convertible notes arrangement. (Note 10).

Page 9 of 29

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

In September 2021, the Company moved into the development stage and began capitalizing engineering, refurbishment and other costs directly associated with bringing the Refinery into the state required for its intended use. Capitalized development costs for the period ended June 30, 2023 totaled $14,978 (December 31, 2022 - $64,080) and capitalized borrowing costs were $3,101 (December 31, 2022 - $6,954).

No depreciation has been recorded for the Refinery in the current year (December 31, 2022 - $Nil) as the asset is not yet in service. The minor depreciation relates to mobile assets in use at Iron Creek.

Right-of-use asset relates to an office lease which the Company entered into during 2022.

Balance Capital long-term

prepayments December 31, 2021 $ 6,631 Additions during the year $ 10,404 Transfer to property, plant and equipment $ (13,948 ) December 31, 2022 $ 3,087 Transfer to property, plant and equipment $ (774 ) June 30, 2023 $ 2,313

Capital long-term prepayments relate to payments for long-term capital contracts made for Refinery equipment that have not yet been received by the Company as of June 30, 2023, all of which are pledged as security for the convertible notes arrangement (Note 10). The prepayments mainly relate to milestone payments to vendors for the cobalt crystallizer and the solvent extraction equipment being manufactured for the Refinery.

Page 10 of 29

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

5. Exploration and Evaluation Assets

Balance

December 31,

2022 Acquisition

Costs Impairment

Reversal Reclassification

to Held for Sale Balance

June 30,

2023 Iron Creek $ 87,693 $ - $ - $ - $ 87,693 Total $ 87,693 $ - $ - $ - $ 87,693

Balance

December 31,

2021 Acquisition

Costs Impairment

Reversal Reclassification

to Held for Sale Balance

December 31,

2022 Iron Creek $ 87,661 $ 32 $ - $ - $ 87,693 Cobalt Camp, Ontario - - 1,338 (1,338 ) - Total $ 87,661 $ 32 $ 1,338 $ (1,338 ) $ 87,693

All of the Iron Creek mineral properties are pledged as security for the Convertible Notes issued on February 13, 2023 (Note 10). Upon successful commissioning of the Refinery, the Iron Creek mineral properties will be released from the Convertible Notes security package.

6. Marketable Securities

Marketable securities represent Kuya Silver Corp ("Kuya") shares held by the Company. The Kuya shares were acquired via the Kerr Assets sale on February 26, 2021 and January 31, 2023 described below ("2023 Sale"). The total value of marketable securities at June 30, 2023 was $1,167 (December 31, 2022 - $433). These shares were marked-to-market at June 30, 2023 resulting in a gain of $31 being recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2023 (June 30, 2022 - loss of $550).

On January 31, 2023, the Company completed the sale of the remaining assets of Canadian Cobalt Camp consisting of Keely-Frontier patents ("Cobalt Camp") which Kuya did not own, as well as their associated asset retirement obligations. These assets and associated asset retirement obligations were classified as assets and liabilities held for sale at December 31, 2022. To complete the sale, Kuya issued to the Company 3,108,108 shares at a deemed price of $0.37 per share (being the share price equivalent to the VWAP prior to issuance) comprised of 2,702,703 shares as consideration for the $1,000 sale price (classified as disposal group held for sale by the Company at December 31, 2022) and an additional 405,405 to settle $150 of payables to the Company. Kuya has also agreed to enter into a royalty agreement with the Company whereby it will grant the Company a two percent royalty on net smelter returns from commercial products derived from the remaining assets. The Company will retain a right of first offer to refine any base metal concentrates produced from the assets at the Company's Ontario refinery.

Page 11 of 29

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

7. Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities $ 17,098 $ 18,850 Accrued interest 2,505 1,300 Withholding tax liabilities - 14 $ 19,603 $ 20,164

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities comprise primarily of trade payables incurred in the normal course of business and mainly relate to the development of the Refinery. Included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities are amounts totalling $162 (December 31, 2022 - $389) due to related parties (Note 18) related to compensation. The accrued interest relates to interest owing on the Convertible Notes, which is paid semi-annually in February and August each year as detailed in Note 10.

8. Asset Retirement Obligations

As at June 30, 2023, the Company has recorded its best estimate of the asset retirement obligations relating to its properties and assets.

The full estimated closure costs in the closure plan, last updated with the relevant government authorities in October 2022, incorporates disturbances that have yet to take place. Those elements include the completed new solvent extraction building, new chemicals on site, and a new tailings area. Company updated its estimate of the present value of reclamation activities for the Refinery based the infrastructure and disturbances that existed at June 30, 2023. The following assumptions were used to calculate the asset retirement obligation:

• Undiscounted cash flows of $1,928 (December 31, 2022 - $1,932)

• Closure activities date of 2037 - (December 31, 2022 - 2036)

• Nominal discount rate of 3.26% - (December 31, 2022 - 3.31%)

• Long-term inflation rate of 3.0% - (December 31, 2022 - 2.50%)

During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the asset retirement obligation was increased by $79 (June 30, 2022 - increase of $118) due to changes in estimate from discounting. The continuity of the asset retirement obligation at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 is as follows:

Page 12 of 29

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Total ARO Balance at January 1, 2022 $ 1,674 Change in estimate from discounting (274 ) Change in estimate of costs 728 Transferred to liabilities held for sale (Note 6) (338 ) Balance at December 31, 2022 1,790 Change in estimate from discounting 84 Change in estimate of costs (5 ) Balance at June 30, 2023 $ 1,869

9. Long-Term Government Loan Payable and Government Grant

On November 24, 2020, the Company had entered into a contribution agreement with the Ministry of Economic Development and Official Languages as represented by the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario ("FedNor") for up to a maximum of $5,000 financing related to the recommissioning and expansion of the Refinery in Ontario. The contribution was to be in the form of debt bearing a 0% interest rate and funded in proportion to certain Refinery construction activities.

Once construction is completed, the cumulative balance borrowed will be repaid in 19 equal quarterly instalments starting on March 1, 2024. The funding is provided pro rata with incurred Refinery construction costs, with all other conditions required for the funding having been met. The loan is discounted using a market rate of 7% with the resulting difference between the amortized cost and cash proceeds recognized as Government Grant.

On November 30, 2020, the Company had entered into a separate contribution agreement with the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation ("NOHFC") for up to a maximum of $5,000 financing related to recommissioning and expansion of the Refinery in Ontario. The contribution was to be in the form of a non-repayable grant. Contributions will be made as a reimbursement of a portion of the Refinery construction costs incurred.

Page 13 of 29

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

During 2023, the Company received a separate one-time contribution from FedNor for $250 on completion of Battery Materials Park scoping study ("Nickel Study"). The contribution was in form of debt bearing 0% interest rate and will be repaid in 27 equal quarterly instalments starting on January 1, 2024.

The following table sets out the gross proceeds of Government Loans and Government Grant received at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

Government Loan Government Grant Total Balance - January 1, 2022 $ 1,000 $ - $ 1,000 FedNor loan - February 2022 1,579 - 1,579 FedNor loan - March 2022 938 - 938 FedNor loan - April 2022 1,216 - 1,216 NOHFC grant - June 2022 - 165 165 Balance - December 31, 2022 $ 4,733 $ 165 $ 4,898 FedNor Loan (Nickel Study) - February 2023 250 - 250 Balance - June 30, 2023 $ 4,983 $ 165 $ 5,148

As of June 30, 2023, the Company has recorded a balance of $4,159 (December 31, 2022 - $3,777) to Long-Term Government Loan Payable and $988 (December 31, 2022 - $1,121) to Government Grant. There were no transaction costs incurred in setting up the contribution agreement.

Page 14 of 29

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

10. Convertible Note Arrangement

On February 13, 2023, the Company completed subscription agreements with certain institutional investors in the United States with respect to $68,049 (US$51,000) principal amount of 8.99% senior secured notes due February 2028 ("2028 Notes"). The initial conversion rate of the Notes is 403.2140 Common Shares per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately US$2.48 per Common Share) subject to certain adjustments set forth in the Note Indenture (the "Conversion Price"). The Notes bear interest at 8.99% per annum, payable in cash semi-annually in arrears in February and August of each year and mature in February 2028. During the first 12 months of the term of the Notes, the Company may pay interest through the issuance of Common Shares at an increased annual interest rate of 11.125%. In the event the Company achieves a third-party green bond designation during the term of the Note Indenture, the interest rate on future cash interest payments shall be reduced to 8.75% per year and the interest rate of future interest paid through the issuance of Common Shares shall be reduced to 10.75% per year.

The investors in the offering also received an aggregate of 10,796,054 warrants to purchase common shares in the Company. The Warrants are exercisable for five years at an exercise price of US$2.48, subject to certain adjustments.

The investors also received a royalty (the "Royalty") of (i) 0.6% on "Operating Revenue" from the sale of all cobalt produced from the Refinery payable in the first twelve months following a defined threshold of commercial production, where "Operating Revenue" consists of revenue from the Refinery less certain permitted deductions; and (ii) 0.6% on all revenue from sales of cobalt generated from the Refinery in the second to fifth years following the commencement of commercial production. Royalty payments under the royalty agreements are subject to a cumulative cap of US$6 million.

The Company used a portion of the proceeds of the 2028 Notes offering to purchase all of the outstanding convertible notes consisting of US$36 million of existing 6.95% senior secured notes due December 2026 ("2026 Notes") for cancellation at par, as well as to pay accrued and unpaid interest on the 2026 Notes through the closing date of the 2028 Notes offering for US$51,000 ($68,049). The net proceeds were $20,013, before interest payment of $1,656 and transaction costs of $2,275. As the terms of the 2028 Notes are substantially different from the 2026 Notes, the Company has accounted for the 2026 Notes as an extinguishment of the original financial liability and recognized a new financial liability for the 2028 Notes. The extinguishment of 2026 Notes and recognition of 2028 Notes resulted in a loss of $20,119 as determined below.

Page 15 of 29

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Convertible Notes

Payable Financial

Derivative

Liability Total Balance at January 1, 2022 $ 22,541 $ 37,715 $ 60,256 Effective interest 6,954 - 6,954 Foreign exchange loss 2,728 - 2,728 Interest payment (3,183 ) - (3,183 ) (Gain) loss on fair value derivative revaluation - (27,686 ) (27,686 ) Portion derecognized due to conversions (2,078 ) (3,355 ) (5,433 ) Less: Accrued Interest (1,300 ) - (1,300 ) Ending balance at December 31, 2022 25,662 6,674 32,336 Effective interest 914 - 914 Foreign exchange loss (22 ) - (22 ) (Gain) loss on fair value derivative revaluation - 5,076 5,076 Less: Accrued Interest (356 ) - (356 ) Ending balance at February 13, 2023 26,198 11,750 37,948 Proceeds from 2028 Notes 20,013 Fair value used to settle 2026 Notes 57,961 Fair value of 2028 Notes 75,805 Loss before transaction costs (17,844 ) Transaction costs (2,275 ) Loss on extinguishment of 2026 Notes and recognition of 2028 Notes (20,119 )

The 2028 Notes contains components of Convertible Notes, Warrants, and a Royalty. Based on the 2028 Notes agreements, these components are separately exercisable hence the Company has accounted for each as a freestanding financial instrument and initially recorded these components at fair value.

The Company has classified the components of 2028 Notes as follows.

• Convertible Notes Payable - Fair Value Through Profit or Loss ("FVTPL"). Elements of gains or losses attributable to changes in own credit risk will be recognized in other comprehensive income.

• Warrants - Derivative financial liabilities classified and measured at FVTPL.

• Royalty - Amortized cost.

Page 16 of 29

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

The following table sets out the details of these components relating to 2028 Notes as at June 30, 2023.

Convertible

Notes Payable Warrants Royalty Total Balance at January 1, 2023 $ - $ - $ - $ - Initial recognition at fair value 60,108 13,519 2,178 75,805 Balance at February 13, 2023 60,108 13,519 2,178 75,805 Portion derecognized due to conversions (840 ) - - (840 ) Revaluation to fair value (13,634 ) (8,311 ) - (21,945 ) Interest capitalized 2,505 - - 2,505 Foreign exchange loss (323 ) (45 ) (121 ) (489 ) Effective interest - - 306 306 Balance at June 30, 2023 47,816 5,163 2,363 55,342 Less: reclass to accrued interest (2,505 ) - - (2,505 ) Less: current portion - (5,163 ) - (5,163 ) Long term convertible notes payable at June 30, 2023 $ 45,311 $ - $ 2,363 $ 47,674

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the Company incurred the following finance costs relating to 2026 Notes and 2028 Notes.

Three months ended Three months ended Six months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gain (loss) on financial derivative liability - 2026 Notes - 12,705 (5,076 ) 16,685 Loss on extinguishment of 2026 Notes and recognition of 2028 Notes - (20,119 ) - Fair value gain on convertible notes payable and warrants 13,244 - 21,945 - 13,244 12,705 (3,250 ) 16,685

The 2028 Notes are secured by a first priority security interest (subject to customary permitted liens) in substantially all of the Company's assets, and the assets and/or equity of the secured guarantors. The 2028 Notes are subject to customary events of default and basic positive and negative covenants. The Company is required to maintain a minimum liquidity balance of US$2,000 under the terms of the 2028 Notes. The Company also must have a United States registration statement providing for the resale of the underlying Common Stock deliverable on the conversion of the debenture and warrant indenture by May 15, 2023. The Company has received a waiver on this covenant from all indenture holders until August 31, 2023. Management expects the Company will seek additional waivers from the indenture holders prior to expiry on August 31, 2023 but there are no assurances that the indenture holders will accommodate further waivers the Company will seek. If the Company is unable to provide a registration statement and is not successful in obtaining suitable waivers, it would result in an event of default under the bond and warrant indenture which provides the indenture holders the right to demand repayment of the instrument.

Page 17 of 29

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

11. Shareholder's Equity

(a) Authorized Share Capital

The Company is authorized to issue an unlimited number of common shares without par value. As at June 30, 2023, the Company had 35,635,073 (December 31, 2022: 35,185,977) common shares outstanding.

(b) Issued Share Capital

During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company issued common shares as follows:

• $1,006 (US$750) of convertible notes were converted by noteholders which resulted in the Company issuing a total of 302,411 common shares. The Company also made interest make-whole payments to the noteholders upon conversion totaling $157 (US$135) which was settled by issuing 66,132 common shares. There were no significant transaction costs incurred in relation to the conversions.

• The Company issued 77,500 common shares at an average price of $2.26 to the placement agent for 2028 Notes to settle $175 of transaction costs.

• The Company issued 3,053 common shares for the exercise of restricted share units.

On August 11, 2023, subsequent to year-end, the Company completed a private placement for gross proceeds of $21,500 (net proceed of approximately $20,100), consisting of a brokered placement for $16,500 and a non-brokered placement for $5,000 (the "Offering"). Under the terms of the Offering, the Company has issued 19,545,454 units, at a price of $1.10 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share at a price of $1.74 at any time on or before August 11, 2025. As consideration for services under the brokered Offering, the Company paid to the agents a cash commission of $990 equivalent to 6% of gross proceed of brokered placement and issued to the agents 900,000 non-transferable broker warrants of the Company entitling the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $1.10 at any time on or before August 11, 2025.

12. Share Based Payments

Long-term incentive plan

The Company adopted a long-term incentive plan on December 2, 2021 (the "Plan") whereby it can grant stock options, restricted share units ("RSUs"), Deferred Share Units ("DSUs"), and Performance Share Units ("PSUs") to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company.

Stock options generally vest in equal tranches over three years. The grant date fair value is determined using the Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model and this value is recognized as an expense over the vesting period. DSUs vest immediately but cannot be exercised until the holder ceases to be a Director or Officer of Electra. DSUs are valued based on the market price of the Company's common shares on the grant date, with the full value expensed immediately. PSUs generally vest over an 18-24-month period if certain performance metrics have been achieved. They are valued based on the market price of the Company's shares on the grant date and this value is expensed over the vesting period. RSUs generally vest over a 24-36-month period. They are valued based on the market price of the Company's shares on the grant date and this value is expensed over the vesting period.

Page 18 of 29

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

The maximum number of shares that may be reserved for issuance under the Plan is limited to 2,333,333 shares.

(a) Stock Options

The changes in incentive share options outstanding are summarized as follows:

Weighted

average

exercise price Number of shares

issued or issuable on

exercise Balance December 31, 2021 $ 5.94 834,351 Granted $ 4.66 461,162 Exercised $ 2.52 (55,554 ) Expired $ 9.12 (247,999 ) Balance December 31, 2022 $ 4.95 991,960 Granted $ 2.40 366,319 Expired $ 6.91 (221,666 ) Balance June 30, 2023 $ 3.74 1,136,613

During the six months ended June 30, 2023:

• The Company granted 366,319 stock options to employees under its long-term incentive plan. The options may be exercised within 5 years from the date of the grant at $2.40 per share. The fair value of the options at the date of the grant was $543 using the Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model, assuming a risk-free rate of 3.37% per year, an expected life of 4 years, expected volatility of 82.51%, no expected dividends and a share price of $2.40.

Page 19 of 29

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Incentive share options outstanding and exercisable (vested) at June 30, 2023, are summarized as follows:

Options Outstanding Options Exercisable Exercise Price Number of Shares Issuable on

Exercise Weighted

Average

Remaining Life

(Years) Weighted

Average

Exercise Price Number of

Shares Issuable

on Exercise Weighted

Average

Exercise Price $ 2.40 366,320 3.70 $ 2.40 - $ 2.40 $ 2.52 125,000 0.61 $ 2.52 104,630 $ 2.52 $ 2.61 27,778 2.16 $ 2.61 27,778 $ 2.61 $ 2.88 16,667 0.63 $ 2.88 16,667 $ 2.88 $ 3.21 120,000 3.75 $ 3.21 - $ 3.21 $ 3.24 55,556 0.65 $ 3.24 55,556 $ 3.24 $ 4.38 30,000 3.98 $ 4.38 10,000 $ 4.38 $ 4.63 19,444 3.90 $ 4.63 6,481 $ 4.63 $ 4.90 40,000 3.94 $ 4.90 13,333 $ 4.90 $ 5.40 187,238 2.97 $ 5.40 62,413 $ 5.40 $ 5.76 19,444 3.76 $ 5.76 6,481 $ 5.76 $ 6.21 29,167 1.86 $ 6.21 19,444 $ 6.21 $ 6.48 94,444 0.50 $ 6.48 94,444 $ 6.48 $ 7.29 5,556 1.64 $ 7.29 5,556 $ 7.29 1,136,614 2.71 $ 3.74 422,783 $ 4.38

During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company has expensed $333 (June 30, 2022 - $232) for options valued at share prices in the range of $2.40 to $6.21 as shared-based payment expense.

(b) DSUs, RSUs and PSUs

Restricted Share Units

The Company's RSU plan transactions during the six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022 were as follows:

Number of Units 2023 2022 Balance - January 1 78,289 63,711 Granted 286,843 50,890 Exercised (3,053 ) (15,249 ) Expired - (6,482 ) Balance, June 30 362,079 92,870

Page 20 of 29

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Performance Share Units

The Company's PSU plan transactions during the six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022 were as follows:

Number of Units 2023 2022 Balance, January 1 63,889 87,500 Granted - 18,057 Exercised - (27,085 ) Expired - (6,944 ) Balance, June 30 63,889 71,528

Deferred Shares Units

The Company's DSU plan transactions during the six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022 were as follows:

Number of Units 2023 2022 Balance, January 1 235,312 176,331 Granted 275,868 35,550 Exercised - (12,493 ) Balance, June 30 511,180 199,388

During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company has expensed $885 (June 30, 2022 - $6) for DSUs, $60 (June 30, 2022 - $181) for PSUs, and $151 (June 30, 2022 - $135) for RSUs as shared-based payment expense.

Page 21 of 29

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Warrants

Details regarding warrants issued and outstanding are summarized as follows:

Canadian dollar denominated warrants

Weighted

average

exercise price Number of shares issued or issuable on exercise Balance - December 31, 2021 $ 7.53 1,274,785 Exercised warrants $ 3.78 (210,545 ) Expired warrants $ 3.78 (83,213 ) Balance - December 31, 2022 $ 8.66 981,027 Expired warrants $ 8.66 (981,027 ) Balance - June 30, 2023 $ 0.00 -

United States dollar denominated warrants

Weighted

average

exercise price Number of shares issued or issuable on exercise Balance - December 31, 2021 $ 0.00 - Issuance of warrants (Note 12) US$ 3.10 2,483,150 Balance - December 31, 2022 2,483,150 Issuance of warrants (Note 10) US$ 2.48 10,796,054 Balance - June 30, 2023 US$ 2.60 13,279,204 Total warrants Balance - December 31, 2022 3,464,177 Balance - June 30, 2023 13,279,204

The expiry of warrants are as follows:

Grant Date Expiry Date Number of warrants

outstanding Weighted Average Exercise Price November 15, 2022 November 15, 2025 2,483,150 US$ 3.10 February 13, 2023 February 13, 2028 10,796,054 US$ 2.48 13,279,204 US$ 2.60

Page 22 of 29

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company issued 10,796,054 warrants in conjunction with 2028 Notes (Note 10). No warrants were exercised during the six months ended June 30, 2023. Total of 981,027 warrants expired during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

During the year ended December 31, 2022, 210,545 warrants of the Company were exercised for gross proceeds of $807. The Company issued a total of 2,483,150 share purchase warrants in conjunction with its November 2022 best-efforts, overnight-marketed offering. During the year ended December 31, 2022, a total of 83,213 warrants expired.

On November 15, 2022, 2,345,000 warrants were issued to subscribers in the Company's best-efforts, overnight-marketed offering. As Warrants issued are denominated in foreign currency that is different from the Company's functional currency, the warrants are determined to be financial derivative liabilities and the total fair value of US$2,087 was recorded as such. The fair value of the warrants was estimated using the Monte Carlo Simulation Model assuming a risk-free interest rate of 4.172%, an expected volatility of 62.89%, share price of US$2.35, strike price of US$3.10.

As part of the November 15, 2022 Offering, 138,150 Broker Warrants Units (consisting of one common share and one warrant) were issued as transaction costs. The Broker Warrants are equity-settled and was issued for services received; hence the Company has recorded US$325 in reserve, which was measured at fair value of services received.

13. Other Non-Operating (Income) Expense

The Company's Other Non-Operating (Income) Expense comprises the following for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

Three months ended Three months ended Six months

ended Six months

ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Foreign exchange gain (loss) $ 2,020 $ (342 ) $ 284 $ (43 ) Interest income 78 70 122 89 Realized gain on marketable securities 90 - 90 48 Other non-operating income 12 13 12 13 Other non-operating income (expense) $ 2,200 $ (259 ) $ 508 $ 107

Page 23 of 29

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

14. Income (Loss) Per Share

The following table sets forth the computation of basic and diluted loss per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Numerator Net Income loss for the period - basic $ 12,002 $ 7,534 $ (9,976 ) $ 9,864 Gain on financial derivative liability - convertible notes (13,244 ) (16,685 ) - (20,665 ) Net loss for the period - diluted $ (1,242 ) $ (9,151 ) $ (9,976 ) $ (10,801 ) Denominator Basic - weighted average number of shares outstanding 35,972,480 32,069,929 35,836,585 31,541,997 Effect of dilutive securities 20,664,718 8,792,853 - 8,905,582 Diluted - adjusted weighted average number of shares outstanding 56,637,198 40,862,782 35,836,585 40,447,579 Income (Loss) Per Share - Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.23 $ (0.28 ) $ 0.31 Loss Per Share - Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.17 )

The basic income (loss) per share is computed by dividing the net income (loss) by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period.

The diluted loss per share reflects the potential dilution of common share equivalents such as outstanding stock options, and share purchase warrants, in the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period, if dilutive.

Share purchase warrants and stock options were excluded from the calculation of diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the three and six months period ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 as the warrants and stock options were anti-dilutive.

Page 24 of 29

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

15. Fair Value Measurements

Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. All assets and liabilities for which fair value is measured or disclosed in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements are categorized within the fair value hierarchy, described, as follows, based on the lowest-level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole:

Level 1 - Unadjusted quoted prices in active markets that are accessible at the measurement date for identical, unrestricted assets or liabilities;

Level 2 - Quoted prices in markets that are not active or inputs that are observable, either directly or indirectly, for substantially the full term of the asset or liability; and

Level 3 - Prices or valuation techniques that require inputs that are both significant to the fair value measurement and unobservable (supported by little or no market activity). The fair value hierarchy gives the highest priority to Level 1 inputs and the lowest priority to Level 3 inputs.

Financial Assets and Liabilities

The Company's fair values of financial assets and liabilities were as follows:

Carrying Value June 30, 2023 Fair value

through profit or

loss Amortized cost Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Fair Value Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ - $ 6,228 $ - $ - $ - $ 6,228 Receivables - 761 - - - 761 Marketable securities 1,167 - 1,167 - - 1,167 $ 1,167 $ 6,989 $ 1,167 $ - $ - $ 8,156 Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ - $ 19,603 $ - $ - $ - $ 19,603 Long-term government loan payable - 4,159 - - - 4,159 Convertible notes payable 1 45,311 - - - 45,311 45,311 Warrants - Convertible Notes 1 5,163 - - - 5,163 5,163 Royalty - Note 10 1 - 2,363 - - 2,363 2,363 Other financial derivative liability 186 - - - 186 186 $ 50,660 $ 26,125 $ - $ - $ 53,023 $ 76,785

1 Components of 2028 Notes payable. See Note 10.

Page 25 of 29

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Valuation techniques

A) Marketable securities

Marketable securities are included in Level 1 as these assets are quoted on active markets.

B) Convertible Notes Payable

For the convertible notes payable designated at fair value through profit or loss, the valuation is derived by a finite difference method, whereby the convertible debt as a whole is viewed as a hybrid instrument consisting of two components, an equity component (i.e., the conversion option) and a debt component, each with different risk. The key inputs in the valuation include risk-free rates, share price, equity volatility, and credit spread. As there are significant unobservable inputs used in the valuation, the convertible notes payable is included in Level 3.

The fair value of the convertible note payable has been estimated based on significant unobservable inputs which are equity volatility and credit spread. The Company used an equity volatility of 56%. If the Company had used an equity volatility that was higher or lower by 10%, the potential effect would be an increase of $3,149 or a decrease of $3,155 to the fair value of the convertible note payable. The Company used a credit spread of 28.2%. If the Company had used a credit spread that was higher or lower by 5%, the potential effect would be a decrease of $3,603 or an increase of $4,245 to the fair value of convertible note payable.

C) Warrants - Convertible Notes

The Warrants issued in a foreign currency and accounted for at fair value through profit or loss are valued using a Monte Carlo Simulation Model to better model the variability in exercise date. The key inputs in the valuation include risk-free rates and equity volatility. As there are significant unobservable inputs used in the valuation, the financial derivative liability is included in Level 3.

The fair value of the Warrants has been estimated using a significant unobservable input which is equity volatility. The Company used an equity volatility of 56%. If the Company had used an equity volatility that was higher or lower by 10%, the potential effect would be an increase of $542 or a decrease of $735 to the fair value of the Warrants.

D) Royalty

The fair value of the Royalty has been estimated at inception using a discounted cash flow model. The key inputs in the valuation include the discount rate and cash flows estimates of future operating and gross revenues. As there are significant unobservable inputs used in the valuation, the Royalty is included in Level 3. A 10% increase or decrease in revenues would directly correspond to a similar percentage change in royalty payments.

Page 26 of 29

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

E) Other Financial Derivative Liability

The fair value adjustment on embedded derivative liability (US Warrant) issued in foreign currency as at June 30, 2023 was $188 (December 31, 2022 - $1,271) and is accounted for at FVTPL. The valuation of warrants where the strike price is in US dollar and the warrants can be exercised at a time prior to expiry, the Company uses a Monte Carlo Simulation Model to better model the variability in exercise dates. The key inputs in the valuation include risk-free rates and equity volatility. As there are significant unobservable inputs used in the valuation, the financial derivative liability is included in Level 3.

The Company used an equity volatility of 53.63% (December 31, 2022 - 62.85%). If the Company had used an equity volatility that was higher or lower by 10%, the potential effect would be an increase of $128 (December 31, 2022 - $163) or a decrease of $109 (December 31, 2022 - $366) to the fair value of the embedded derivative.

16. Commitments

As at June 30, 2023, the Company's commitments relate to purchase and services commitments for work programs relating to Refinery expansion and payments under financing arrangements. The Company had the following commitments as of June 30, 2023:

2023 2024 2025 2026 Thereafter Total Purchase commitments $ 3,479 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 3,479 Convertible notes payments 1 3,783 6,262 6,064 6,064 74,261 96,434 Government loan payments - 1,032 1,032 1,032 1,887 4,983 Royalty payments2 - - - 699 948 1,647 Total $ 7,262 $ 7,294 $ 7,096 $ 7,795 $ 77,096 $ 106,543

1 Convertible notes payment amounts are based on contractual maturities of 2028 Notes and assumption that it would remain outstanding until maturity. As discussed in Note 10, 2026 Notes were cancelled and replaced with 2028 Notes in February 2023.

2 Royalty payments are estimated amounts associated with the royalty agreements entered with the convertible debt holders as part of the 2028 Note offering. The estimated amounts and timing are subject to changes in sulfate prices, timing of completion of the refinery, reaching commercial operations and timing and amounts of sales.

Page 27 of 29

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

17. Segmented Information

The Company's exploration and evaluation activities are in the province of Ontario, Canada and Idaho, USA, with its head office function in Canada. All of the Company's capital assets, including property and equipment, and exploration and evaluation assets are located in Canada and USA.

The Company's Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM) is its Chief Executive Officer. The CODM reviews the results of Company's refinery business as a discrete business unit, separate from the rest of the Company's activities which are reviewed on an aggregate basis.

(a) Segmented Operating Results

For Period Ended June 30, 2023 Refinery Corporate & Other Total Operating Expenses Consulting and professional fees $ - $ 2,247 $ 2,247 Exploration and evaluation expenditures - 353 353 General and administrative and Travel 354 970 1,324 Investor relations and marketing - 194 194 Refinery, engineering and metallurgical studies 959 - 959 Refinery, permitting, and environmental expenses 87 - 87 Salary and benefits 960 1,659 2,619 Share-based payments - 544 544 Operating loss $ 2,360 $ 5,967 $ 8,327 Unrealized gain on marketable securities - 31 31 Finance costs - convertible notes - (3,250 ) (3,250 ) Loss on financial derivative liability - US warrants - 1,062 1,062 Other non-operating expense - 508 508 Loss before taxes $ (2,360 ) $ (7,616 ) $ (9,976 )

For Period Ended June 30, 2022 Refinery Corporate & Other Total Operating Expenses Consulting and professional fees $ 4 $ 1,514 $ 1,518 Exploration and evaluation expenditures - 1,478 1,478 General and administrative and Travel 17 429 446 Investor relations and marketing - 564 564 Refinery, engineering and metallurgical studies 420 - 420 Refinery, permitting, and environmental expenses 61 - 61 Salary and benefits 181 972 1,153 Share-based payments - 738 738 Operating loss $ 683 $ 5,695 $ 6,378 Unrealized gain on marketable securities - (550 ) (550 ) Gain on financial derivative liability - convertible notes - 16,685 16,685 Other non-operating income - 107 $ 107 Income (loss) before taxes $ (683 ) $ 10,547 $ 9,864

(b) Segmented Assets and Liabilities

Total Assets Total Liabilities June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Refinery $ 100,992 $ 91,322 $ 15,794 $ 17,723 Corporate & Other 97,985 96,202 64,046 43,292 Total $ 198,977 $ 187,524 $ 79,840 $ 61,015

Page 28 of 29

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

18. Related Party Transactions

The Company's related parties include key management personnel and companies related by way of directors or shareholders in common.

(a) Key Management Personnel Compensation

During the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the Company paid and/or accrued the following fees to management personnel and directors:

June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Management $ 995 $ 708 Directors 54 124 $ 1,049 $ 832

During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company had share-based payments made to management and directors of $739 (June 30, 2022 - $449).

(b) Due to Related Parties

As at June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, the Company had the following amounts due to related parties:

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 162 $ 389 $ 162 $ 389

As at June 30, 2023, the accrued liabilities balance for related parties was $162 (December 31, 2022 - $389), which relates mainly to quarter-end compensation accruals.