Electra Battery Materials Corporation(TSXV:ELBM) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index

Electra Battery Materials Corporation is a Canada-based company, which is focused on onshoring the electric vehicle (EV) supply chain and processing battery materials from its Refinery in Temiskaming Shores, Ontario. Its exploration and evaluation activities are located in the province of Ontario, Canada, and Idaho, United States of America. It operates through two segments: Refinery, and Corporate & Other. The Company's Ontario Hydrometallurgical Refinery acts as a critical bridge between the North American electric vehicle supply chain and North American sources of raw minerals and recycled materials. Its Iron Creek Cobalt-Copper Project is a primary cobalt-copper deposit in the United States. It controls approximately 23 Square Kilometers (km2) land package made up of a combination of private mining patents and lode claims in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. It also includes CAS property, a 5.3 square kilometer land package of lode mining claims adjacent to Company's Iron Creek deposit.