Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Electra Battery Materials Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELBM   CA28474P1027

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

(ELBM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Electra Battery Materials Discusses Battery Material Park Study and Upcoming Production with The Stock Day Podcast

03/10/2022 | 09:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Electra Battery Materials (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("the Company"), a company planning to build a fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. CEO of the Company, Trent Mell, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"Could you tell us about Electra's battery material park study that the Canadian government has funded?", asked Jolly. "Our cobalt plant will be up and running in December," shared Mell. "The recycling part of our strategy is coming together," he added. "We launched a study with Glencore, Talon Metals, the government of Canada and the government of Ontario, all participating and funding, to try to understand what a nickel plant would look like," said Mell. "It will be a six-month study, but there will be a couple of milestones along the way that we will be able to share with the market."

"Why are electric battery materials important for North America?", asked Jolly. "It is not easy to permit mining and refining operations in America," explained Mell. "Canada is a logical place; there is clean hydroelectric power, a permitting regime, and the infrastructure and manpower," he said. "In 2025, a lot of the new models are coming on stream."

"Are you going to be producing cobalt and nickel, or are you going to be buying it from a secondary source?", asked Jolly. "It is probably best to think of us first and foremost as a chemical company," said Mell. "We are buying raw material out in the market and then we are converting it into a usable form for the battery."

"What are Glencore and Talon going to do for you?", asked Jolly. "With Glencore and Talon, a lot of their nickel supplies are here in North America, which could lower the carbon footprint," said Mell. "We may or may not end up partnering with these companies, but we all want to get a sense of what a nickel plant of this nature would look like in North America."

"How does your company fit into the growth of the EV market?", asked Jolly. "Globally EV sales doubled last year, and we're starting to get the kind of vehicles that you and I want to drive," said Mell. "Our timeline to production aligns very well with purchase intentions of American consumers," he explained, adding that without North American production, consumers will be forced to purchase batteries abroad.

To close the interview, Mell elaborated on the Company's mission to create an environmentally friendly cobalt production process, while also noting the Company's current valuation which remains undervalued as they continue to move closer to production.

To hear Trent Mell's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8045103-electra-battery-materials-discusses-battery-material-park-study-and-upcoming-production-with-the.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is planning to build a fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park will host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA. Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials.

Trent Mell
Chief Executive Officer
416 900-3891

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for Electra Battery Materials Corporation, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Electra Battery Materials Corporation believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Electra Battery Materials Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media
(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116257


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION
09:05aElectra Battery Materials Discusses Battery Material Park Study and Upcoming Production..
NE
03/08RJK Explorations Pens Claims Swap Agreement with Electra Battery Materials; Up 9.1%
MT
03/07Electra Announces Closure Plan Approval
AQ
03/07Electra Battery Materials Corporation Announces Final Approval of its Updated Closure P..
CI
03/02Electra Battery Materials Corporation - Government of Canada to Fund Electra, Glencore ..
AQ
03/01Electra Battery Provides Update on Battery Materials Park Study
MT
03/01Government of Canada to Fund Electra, Glencore and Talon Metals Study
AQ
02/24U.S. miners irked that Pentagon mineral stockpile plan bypasses them
RE
02/23Electra, Glencore, Talon Partnering With Ontario Government on Battery Materials Park S..
MT
02/23Electra, Glencore, and Talon Partnering with Government of Ontario on Battery Materials..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -12,0 M -9,36 M -9,36 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 167 M 131 M 131 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,37x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Electra Battery Materials Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,30 CAD
Average target price 0,78 CAD
Spread / Average Target 158%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Trent C. A. Mell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan Snyder Chief Financial Officer
John J. Pollesel Chairman
Sabrina Gunness Head-Administration
Garett MacDonald Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION-4.76%131
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.11.84%68 360
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION21.33%57 881
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.38.92%14 342
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-23.70%13 469
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED16.85%5 945