Electra Battery Materials Corporation is a Canada-based processor of low-carbon, ethically sourced battery materials. The Company is focused on building a North American integrated battery materials complex for the electric vehicle supply chain. It is also focused on building an ethical supply of cobalt, nickel and recycled battery materials. It is in the process of constructing its expanded hydrometallurgical refinery and exploring and developing its mineral properties. Its exploration and evaluation activities are located in the province of Ontario, Canada, and Idaho, United States. It operates through two segments: Refinery, and Corporate & Other. Its Ontario Hydrometallurgical Refinery acts as a critical bridge between the North American electric vehicle supply chain and North American sources of raw minerals and recycled materials. The Iron Creek Project is located in Idaho, United States. It consists of mining patents and exploration claims over an area of 3,300 hectares.