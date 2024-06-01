UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

Reporting Year

From

1/1/2022

To:

12/31/2022

Date submitted

5/31/2024

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E320290

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

US COBALT INC.

(optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

TRENT MELL

Date

5/31/2024

Position Title

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Improvement Payments

Payee

Payments2

Adit water discharging penalty

($95,110.40 payment on Jan 5, 2022

@ 1.2704 USDCAD exchange rate)

United States of America

State of Idaho

120,828

120,828 due to not having Idaho Pollutant

Discharge Elimination System

(IPDES) discharge permits - Dec

2021

Additional Notes:

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Improvement Payments

Project

United States of America

Iron Creek

120,828

120,828

Notes23

Adit water discharging penalty ($95,110.40 payment on Jan 5, 2022 @ 1.2704 USDCAD exchange rate) due to not having Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (IPDES) discharge permits - Dec 2021

Additional Notes3:

