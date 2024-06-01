UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION
Reporting Year
From
1/1/2022
To:
12/31/2022
Date submitted
5/31/2024
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
E320290
Original Submission
Amended Report
Other Subsidiaries Included
US COBALT INC.
(optional field)
Not Consolidated
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
TRENT MELL
Date
5/31/2024
Position Title
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Payments by Payee
Departments, Agency, etc…
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid to
Country
Payee Name1
within Payee that Received
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Notes34
Improvement Payments
Payee
Payments2
Adit water discharging penalty
($95,110.40 payment on Jan 5, 2022
@ 1.2704 USDCAD exchange rate)
United States of America
State of Idaho
120,828
120,828 due to not having Idaho Pollutant
Discharge Elimination System
(IPDES) discharge permits - Dec
2021
Additional Notes:
Payments by Project
Country
Project Name1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid by
Improvement Payments
Project
United States of America
Iron Creek
120,828
120,828
Notes23
Adit water discharging penalty ($95,110.40 payment on Jan 5, 2022 @ 1.2704 USDCAD exchange rate) due to not having Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (IPDES) discharge permits - Dec 2021
Additional Notes3:
