Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM; TSX-V: ELBM) (“Electra”, “Company”) is pleased to announce senior management will be participating in the several investment and industry conferences:

BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference, February 25-28 CEO, Trent Mell, will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional and industry peers throughout the conference to discuss Electra’s near-term plans.



Red Cloud’s Pre-PDAC Showcase – February 29-March 1 CEO, Trent Mell, will present and, along with Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Development, Heather Smiles, be available for one-on-one meetings.



PDAC Convention, March 3-6 Senior management, including CEO, Trent Mell, Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Development, Heather Smiles, and other members of the management team will be attending PDAC and available for one-on-one meetings.



Canada Investment Forum CEO, Trent Mell, will present during the Canada Investment Forum, an event co-organized by Natural Resources Canada, Invest in Canada and Global Affairs Canada, at 3:15pm, Monday March 4 th , in the Toronto Metro Convention Centre, North Building, Room 105.



About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is a processor of low-carbon, ethically-sourced battery materials. Currently focused on developing North America’s only cobalt sulfate refinery and a black mass refinery, Electra is executing a multipronged strategy to onshore the electric vehicle supply chain. Keys to its strategy are integrating black mass recycling and nickel sulfate production at Electra’s cobalt refinery located north of Toronto, advancing Iron Creek, its cobalt-copper exploration-stage project in the Idaho Cobalt Belt, and expanding cobalt sulfate processing into Bécancour, Quebec. For more information, please visit www.ElectraBMC.com.

