Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM; TSX-V: ELBM) (“Electra” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company and the holders (the “Noteholders”) of US$51 million principal amount of 8.99% senior secured convertible notes (the “Notes”) have entered into an agreement (the “Waiver”) whereby the Noteholders have agreed, subject to certain conditions, to a postponement in the unpaid payment of interest on the Notes payable on the August 15, 2023 and February 15, 2024 interest payment dates (the “Interest”) under the convertible note indenture dated as of February 13, 2023 (the “Indenture”) that governs the Notes. Pursuant to the Waiver, the Company is required to make payment of accrued Interest on August 15, 2024, other than the Interest to be paid through the Share Issuance (as defined below). In the event of a default by the Company under the Indenture, the Company is required to pay the Interest immediately. Pending repayment, the Interest will be treated as additional principal amounts of Notes entitled to the same rights as the Notes under the Indenture, including the accrual of additional interest under the Indenture and the right to convert into common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”).

The Company has agreed to satisfy US$400,732 of the Interest through the issuance of Common Shares to certain Noteholders (the “Share Issuance”). The Share Issuance will occur at a deemed value equivalent to 95% of the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares for the five trading days immediately prior to the issuance. The Share Issuance remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), and the Company will issue a further news release once the Share Issuance has been completed confirming the final number of Common Shares issued.

“While our primary focus is completion of the financing package for construction of the cobalt refinery, steps such as today’s support stability within our balance sheet and meeting our near-term obligations to our lenders,” said David Allen, Electra’s CFO.

In addition, subject to certain conditions, the Noteholders have agreed to waive the requirement set out in the Indenture for the Company to file a registration statement to provide for the resale of the Common Shares underlying the Notes and the common share purchase warrants issued on February 13, 2023.

NASDAQ Notice Update

Further to the Company’s news release dated September 22, 2023 regarding its receipt of notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on September 21, 2023 stating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement ("Minimum Bid Requirement"), the Company intends to submit an application pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules for an additional 180-day extension to the notice period under Nasdaq Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(ii), at which point the Company may be required to take steps to resolve the non-compliance.

If at any time before March 19, 2024, the bid price of the Common Shares closes at or above US$1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Company will regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Requirement.

Employee Share Settlement

Further to the Company’s news release dated February 12, 2024, the Company has settled a total of C$133,857 of earned performance-based incentive cash payments to certain non-officer employees by issuing a total of 165,257 Common Shares at a deemed price of C$0.81 per share to these individuals (the “Share Settlement”). The aggregate Share Settlement is lower than the previously disclosed total of C$157,357, by issuing a total of 194,268 Common Shares, that the Company had anticipated settling.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

