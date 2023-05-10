Advanced search
    ELBM   CA28474P2017

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

(ELBM)
2023-05-10
2.470 CAD   -2.37%
Electra Provides Notice of First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast
BU
05/02Electra Battery Materials Corp. and First Nation-Owned Three Fires Group Sign MOU to Recycle Lithium-ion Battery Waste in Ontario
MT
05/02Electra Battery Materials Brief: Electra and First Nation-Owned Three Fires Group Sign MOU to Recycle Lithium-ion Battery Waste in Ontario
MT
Electra Provides Notice of First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast

05/10/2023 | 02:58pm EDT
Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM; TSX-V: ELBM) (“Electra”) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after market close on May 10, 2023. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on May 11, 2023 at 8:00 am ET to review Electra’s first quarter performance and discuss near-term outlook.

Dial-in and Webcast Details:

- North American dial-in number: 1-800-319-4610
- International dial-in number: 1-416-915-3239
- Webcast and slide presentation: https://ElectraBMC.com/category/events/

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is a processor of low-carbon, ethically-sourced battery materials. Currently commissioning North America’s only cobalt sulfate refinery, Electra is executing a multipronged strategy focused on onshoring the electric vehicle supply chain. Keys to its strategy are integrating black mass recycling and nickel sulfate production at Electra’s refinery located north of Toronto, advancing Iron Creek, its cobalt-copper exploration-stage project in the Idaho Cobalt Belt, and expanding cobalt sulfate processing into Bécancour, Quebec. For more information visit www.ElectraBMC.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 110 M 82,2 M 82,2 M
Net income 2023 -15,9 M -11,9 M -11,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,17x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 89,6 M 66,9 M 67,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 91,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,53 CAD
Average target price 8,98 CAD
Spread / Average Target 255%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Trent C. A. Mell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Cunningham Chief Financial Officer
John J. Pollesel Chairman
David Marshall Vice President-Engineering
Sabrina Gunness Head-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION12.44%67
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION30.88%61 106
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-3.53%52 544
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.10.04%10 453
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.1.66%10 155
BOLIDEN AB (PUBL)-7.51%9 705
