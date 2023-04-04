Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Electra Battery Materials Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ELBM   CA28474P2017

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

(ELBM)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59:55 2023-04-04 pm EDT
2.600 CAD   +0.39%
Electra Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast

04/04/2023 | 05:41pm EDT
Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM; TSX-V: ELBM) (“Electra”) will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after market close on April 4, 2023. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on April 5, 2023 at 8:30 am ET to review Electra’s fourth quarter performance and discuss near-term outlook.

Dial-in and Webcast Details:

- North American dial-in number: 1-800-319-4610
- International dial-in number: 1-604-638-5340
- Webcast and slide presentation: https://ElectraBMC.com/category/events/

About Electra Battery Materials
Electra is a processor of low-carbon, ethically-sourced battery materials. Currently commissioning North America’s only cobalt sulfate refinery, Electra is executing a multipronged strategy focused on onshoring the electric vehicle supply chain. Keys to its strategy are integrating black mass recycling and nickel sulfate production at Electra’s refinery located north of Toronto, advancing Iron Creek, its cobalt-copper exploration-stage project in the Idaho Cobalt Belt, and expanding cobalt sulfate processing into Bécancour, Quebec. For more information visit www.ElectraBMC.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “plans”, “expects', “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the attributes of the Notes, the closing date of the Note Offering, the listing of the underlying Common Shares and the expected use of proceeds of the Offering. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for Electra Battery Materials Corporation, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Although Electra Battery Materials Corporation believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Electra Battery Materials Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -2,63 M -1,96 M -1,96 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 92,0 M 68,4 M 68,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 91,3%
Managers and Directors
Trent C. A. Mell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Cunningham Chief Financial Officer
John J. Pollesel Chairman
David Marshall Vice President-Engineering
Sabrina Gunness Head-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION15.11%68
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION27.90%59 714
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.8.42%58 945
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.9.36%10 605
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-5.38%10 058
ALLKEM LIMITED4.72%5 083
