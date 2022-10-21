Advanced search
    ELBM   CA28474P2017

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION

(ELBM)
2022-10-21
4.020 CAD   +0.25%
11:33aElectra Provides Notice of Q3 2022 Results Conference Call and 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
10/13Electra Battery Materials Starts Commissioning of Demonstration Plant at Ontario Complex; Gains in US Pre-market Trading
MT
10/13Electra Battery Materials Brief: Started Commissioning of Battery Materials Recycling Demonstration Plant at its Ontario Refinery Complex
MT
Electra Provides Notice of Q3 2022 Results Conference Call and 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

10/21/2022 | 11:33am EDT
Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM; TSX-V: ELBM) (“Electra”) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on November 9, 2022. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on November 10, 2022 at 9:00 am ET to review Electra’s third quarter performance and discuss its near-term outlook.

Dial-in and Webcast Details:

- North American dial-in number: 1-800-319-4610
- International dial-in number: 1-604-638-5340
- Webcast and slide presentation: https://ElectraBMC.com/category/events/

Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Electra will hold its in-person Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM” or the “Meeting”) on Thursday November 10, 2022 at the Sheraton Centre, York Room located at 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON M5H 2M9. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 11:00 am (Eastern Standard Time).

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is a processor of low-carbon, ethically-sourced battery materials. Currently commissioning North America’s only cobalt sulfate refinery, Electra is executing a multipronged strategy focused on onshoring the electric vehicle supply chain. Keys to its strategy are integrating black mass recycling and nickel sulfate production at Electra’s refinery located north of Toronto, advancing Iron Creek, its cobalt-copper exploration-stage project in the Idaho Cobalt Belt, and expanding cobalt sulfate processing into Bécancour, Quebec. For more information visit www.ElectraBMC.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 1,61 M 1,17 M 1,17 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -802x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 130 M 94,7 M 94,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 98,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,01 CAD
Average target price 10,31 CAD
Spread / Average Target 157%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Trent C. A. Mell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Cunningham Chief Financial Officer
John J. Pollesel Chairman
David Marshall Vice President-Engineering
Sabrina Gunness Head-Administration
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION-29.28%95
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-30.22%41 620
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%41 477
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-23.59%36 451
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-31.92%10 541
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-4.62%7 612