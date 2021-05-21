Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Electra Private Equity PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELTA   GB0003085445

ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC

(ELTA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Electra Private Equity plans to list TGI Fridays, Hotter Shoes

05/21/2021 | 02:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Electra Private Equity said on Friday that it plans to list TGI Fridays and Hotter Shoes, its two remaining portfolio companies, as the British buyout firm prepares to wind down.

The company said it aims to list restaurant chain TGI Fridays on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in the third quarter of 2021. It then plans to list Hotter Shoes on AIM in the fourth quarter by reclassifying its own listing so that it becomes the listing vehicle for the footwear retailer.

One of Britain's oldest private equity firms, Electra has been reorganising its strucutre since early 2017 when it split from investment manager Electra Partners.

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong, Editing by Iain Withers)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRA LIMITED 0.84% 186710 Delayed Quote.7.29%
ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC 0.49% 510 Delayed Quote.81.49%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 2.63% 7504 Delayed Quote.-16.70%
All news about ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC
02:37aELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY  : Fact Sheet 31 April 2021
PU
02:29aElectra Private Equity plans to list TGI Fridays, Hotter Shoes
RE
02:09aELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY  : Earnings Flash (ELTA.L) ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY Reports..
MT
02:08aELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY  : Earnings Flash (ELTA.L) ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY Posts F..
MT
02/25ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY  : Shareholder AGM Questions
PU
02/23FRIDAYS : Shaping a New Future
PU
02/23ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY  : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
01/26ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY  : Annual Report & Accounts 2019
PU
01/26ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY  : Annual Report & Accounts 2018
PU
01/26ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY  : Annual Report & Accounts 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,00 M 1,42 M 1,42 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 3,00 M 4,25 M 4,25 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,96%
Capitalization 192 M 272 M 272 M
EV / Sales 2021 189x
EV / Sales 2022 189x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 80,6%
Chart ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC
Duration : Period :
Electra Private Equity PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 327,00 GBX
Last Close Price 510,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target -35,9%
Spread / Average Target -35,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gavin Maxwell Manson Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Neil Anthony Johnson Executive Chairman
David George Lis Senior Independent Director
Paul A. Goodson Non-Executive Director
Linda Wilding Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC81.49%272
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP. II25.12%3 481
INDIA GRID TRUST6.15%1 032