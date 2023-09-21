Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer Tel: +972-3-6232525 144 Menachem Begin Road, Building A, Fax: +972-3-5622555 Tel-Aviv 6492102, Israel ey.com

To: Electra Real Estate Ltd.

Re: Interim Financial Information

Per your request, we have reviewed the accompanying interim consolidated financial information of Electra Real Estate Ltd. ("the Company") as of June 30, 2023 and for the period of six and three months then ended ("the Interim Financial Information"). The Interim Financial Information is the responsibility of the Company's Board of Directors and management. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion regarding the Interim Financial Information based on our review.

We did not review the interim financial information of certain subsidiaries, whose assets constitute approximately 0.3% of the total consolidated assets as of June 30, 2023 and whose revenues constitute approximately 0% of the total consolidated revenue for periods of six months and of the three months ended on June 30. 2023. The interim financial information for those companies were reviewed by other auditors, whose reports have been furnished to us, and our conclusion, insofar as it relates to amounts included for those companies, is based on the reports of the other auditors.

We conducted our review in accordance with Review Standard (Israel) 2410 of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants in Israel, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards in Israel and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Based on our review and the reports of the other auditors, we concluded an unqualified conclusion on the Company's consolidated interim financial statements in our report dated August 31, 2023.

The accompanying interim financial information, which are derived from the company's interim consolidated financial statements, are condensed interim financial information and do not include the disclosures required by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). If the omitted disclosures were included in the accompanying interim financial information, it might influence the user's conclusions about the consolidated financial position, results of operations, changes in equity and cash flows of the company. Accordingly, the accompanying interim financial information are not designated for those who are not informed about such matters.

Based on our review and the reports of other auditors, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying Interim Financial Information is not present fairly, in all material respects, the information contained in it.