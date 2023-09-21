Electra Real Estate Ltd.
Interim Consolidated Financial Information
As of June 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
This is an English translation of parts of the information included in the full Hebrew report of the company, that was published on August 31, 2023 (reference No. 2023-01-082399) at the ISA reporting website (magna.isa.gov.il) (hereafter: "the Hebrew Version"). The English version is Voluntary and only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. The translation in any case cannot perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.
- 1 -
Electra Real Estate Ltd.
Contents
Financial Information as of June 30, 2023 (Unaudited)
Consolidated Information of Profit or Loss
6
Consolidated Information of Comprehensive Income
7
Consolidated Information of Changes in Equity
8
Consolidated Information of Cash Flows
13
Notes to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
15
- 2 -
Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer
Tel: +972-3-6232525
144 Menachem Begin Road, Building A,
Fax: +972-3-5622555
Tel-Aviv 6492102, Israel
ey.com
To: Electra Real Estate Ltd.
Re: Interim Financial Information
Per your request, we have reviewed the accompanying interim consolidated financial information of Electra Real Estate Ltd. ("the Company") as of June 30, 2023 and for the period of six and three months then ended ("the Interim Financial Information"). The Interim Financial Information is the responsibility of the Company's Board of Directors and management. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion regarding the Interim Financial Information based on our review.
We did not review the interim financial information of certain subsidiaries, whose assets constitute approximately 0.3% of the total consolidated assets as of June 30, 2023 and whose revenues constitute approximately 0% of the total consolidated revenue for periods of six months and of the three months ended on June 30. 2023. The interim financial information for those companies were reviewed by other auditors, whose reports have been furnished to us, and our conclusion, insofar as it relates to amounts included for those companies, is based on the reports of the other auditors.
We conducted our review in accordance with Review Standard (Israel) 2410 of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants in Israel, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards in Israel and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Based on our review and the reports of the other auditors, we concluded an unqualified conclusion on the Company's consolidated interim financial statements in our report dated August 31, 2023.
The accompanying interim financial information, which are derived from the company's interim consolidated financial statements, are condensed interim financial information and do not include the disclosures required by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). If the omitted disclosures were included in the accompanying interim financial information, it might influence the user's conclusions about the consolidated financial position, results of operations, changes in equity and cash flows of the company. Accordingly, the accompanying interim financial information are not designated for those who are not informed about such matters.
Based on our review and the reports of other auditors, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying Interim Financial Information is not present fairly, in all material respects, the information contained in it.
Tel-Aviv, Israel
KOST FORER GABBAY & KASIERER
August 31, 2023
A Member of Ernst & Young Global
- 3 -
Electra Real Estate Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION OF FINANCIAL POSITION
US DOLLARS (in thousands)
June 30
June 30
December 31
2023
2022
2022
Section
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
8,771
28,686
7,757
Short-term deposits and designated deposits
-
11,798
-
Financial asset at fair value through profit or loss
-
252
-
Trade receivables
-
23
-
Current tax assets
-
1,500
-
Other receivables and loans
37,751
45,618
36,597
Investments in companies accounted for at equity that are
-
115,964
-
held for sale
Total current assets
46,522
203,841
44,354
Non-current assets
Investments in residential property held for rental and others
accounted for at equity
767,140
513,698
719,418
Long-term loans and other receivables
21,047
7,176
18,264
Fixed assets
309
409
356
Usage right assets
1,108
1,225
1,282
Total non-current assets
789,604
522,508
739,320
Total assets
836,126
726,349
783,674
- 4 -
Electra Real Estate Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION OF FINANCIAL POSITION
US DOLLARS (in thousands)
June 30
June 30
December 31
2023
2022
2022
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities
Short-term credit (including current maturities of loans
and bonds)
85,021
78,011
46,188
Current tax liabilities
758
725
5,330
Suppliers and providers of services
100
433
67
Other payables
12,044
10,319
11,328
Current maturities of leasing liabilities
354
294
370
Total current liabilities
98,277
89,782
63,283
Non-current Liabilities
Bonds
96,155
43,420
66,861
Leasing liabilities
652
897
878
Other long-term liabilities
33,893
15,994
20,120
Long-term loans from banks
143,500
116,589
149,244
Deferred taxes
77,743
83,260
79,787
Total non-current liabilities
351,943
260,160
316,890
Equity
Share capital
58
58
*)
58
Share premium
185,270
185,270
*)
185,270
Capital reserves
(117,548)
(113,384)
(119,023)
Retained earnings
312,382
301,071
332,509
Equity attributed to the shareholders
380,162
373,015
398,814
Non-controlling interests
5,744
3,392
4,687
Total equity
385,906
376,407
403,501
Total liabilities and equity
836,126
726,349
783,674
*) Reclassified.
August 31, 2023
Chief Financial Officer
Joint General Manager
Chairman of the Board
signture
signture
of Directors signture
Date of approval of the
E. Vessely
A. Yaniv
G. Rushinek
Chief Financial
Chairman of the
financial statements
Chief Executive Officer
Officer
Board of Directors
- 5 -
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Electra Real Estate Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2023 12:04:02 UTC.