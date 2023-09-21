Electra Real Estate Ltd.

Interim Consolidated Financial Information

As of June 30, 2023

(Unaudited)

This is an English translation of parts of the information included in the full Hebrew report of the company, that was published on August 31, 2023 (reference No. 2023-01-082399) at the ISA reporting website (magna.isa.gov.il) (hereafter: "the Hebrew Version"). The English version is Voluntary and only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. The translation in any case cannot perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

- 1 -

Electra Real Estate Ltd.

Contents

Review Interim Financial Information

3

Financial Information as of June 30, 2023 (Unaudited)

Consolidated Information of Financial Position

4

Consolidated Information of Profit or Loss

6

Consolidated Information of Comprehensive Income

7

Consolidated Information of Changes in Equity

8

Consolidated Information of Cash Flows

13

Notes to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

15

- 2 -

Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer

Tel: +972-3-6232525

144 Menachem Begin Road, Building A,

Fax: +972-3-5622555

Tel-Aviv 6492102, Israel

ey.com

To: Electra Real Estate Ltd.

Re: Interim Financial Information

Per your request, we have reviewed the accompanying interim consolidated financial information of Electra Real Estate Ltd. ("the Company") as of June 30, 2023 and for the period of six and three months then ended ("the Interim Financial Information"). The Interim Financial Information is the responsibility of the Company's Board of Directors and management. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion regarding the Interim Financial Information based on our review.

We did not review the interim financial information of certain subsidiaries, whose assets constitute approximately 0.3% of the total consolidated assets as of June 30, 2023 and whose revenues constitute approximately 0% of the total consolidated revenue for periods of six months and of the three months ended on June 30. 2023. The interim financial information for those companies were reviewed by other auditors, whose reports have been furnished to us, and our conclusion, insofar as it relates to amounts included for those companies, is based on the reports of the other auditors.

We conducted our review in accordance with Review Standard (Israel) 2410 of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants in Israel, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards in Israel and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Based on our review and the reports of the other auditors, we concluded an unqualified conclusion on the Company's consolidated interim financial statements in our report dated August 31, 2023.

The accompanying interim financial information, which are derived from the company's interim consolidated financial statements, are condensed interim financial information and do not include the disclosures required by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). If the omitted disclosures were included in the accompanying interim financial information, it might influence the user's conclusions about the consolidated financial position, results of operations, changes in equity and cash flows of the company. Accordingly, the accompanying interim financial information are not designated for those who are not informed about such matters.

Based on our review and the reports of other auditors, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying Interim Financial Information is not present fairly, in all material respects, the information contained in it.

Tel-Aviv, Israel

KOST FORER GABBAY & KASIERER

August 31, 2023

A Member of Ernst & Young Global

- 3 -

Electra Real Estate Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION OF FINANCIAL POSITION

US DOLLARS (in thousands)

June 30

June 30

December 31

2023

2022

2022

Section

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

8,771

28,686

7,757

Short-term deposits and designated deposits

-

11,798

-

Financial asset at fair value through profit or loss

-

252

-

Trade receivables

-

23

-

Current tax assets

-

1,500

-

Other receivables and loans

37,751

45,618

36,597

Investments in companies accounted for at equity that are

-

115,964

-

held for sale

Total current assets

46,522

203,841

44,354

Non-current assets

Investments in residential property held for rental and others

accounted for at equity

767,140

513,698

719,418

Long-term loans and other receivables

21,047

7,176

18,264

Fixed assets

309

409

356

Usage right assets

1,108

1,225

1,282

Total non-current assets

789,604

522,508

739,320

Total assets

836,126

726,349

783,674

- 4 -

Electra Real Estate Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION OF FINANCIAL POSITION

US DOLLARS (in thousands)

June 30

June 30

December 31

2023

2022

2022

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Liabilities and Equity

Current Liabilities

Short-term credit (including current maturities of loans

and bonds)

85,021

78,011

46,188

Current tax liabilities

758

725

5,330

Suppliers and providers of services

100

433

67

Other payables

12,044

10,319

11,328

Current maturities of leasing liabilities

354

294

370

Total current liabilities

98,277

89,782

63,283

Non-current Liabilities

Bonds

96,155

43,420

66,861

Leasing liabilities

652

897

878

Other long-term liabilities

33,893

15,994

20,120

Long-term loans from banks

143,500

116,589

149,244

Deferred taxes

77,743

83,260

79,787

Total non-current liabilities

351,943

260,160

316,890

Equity

Share capital

58

58

*)

58

Share premium

185,270

185,270

*)

185,270

Capital reserves

(117,548)

(113,384)

(119,023)

Retained earnings

312,382

301,071

332,509

Equity attributed to the shareholders

380,162

373,015

398,814

Non-controlling interests

5,744

3,392

4,687

Total equity

385,906

376,407

403,501

Total liabilities and equity

836,126

726,349

783,674

*) Reclassified.

August 31, 2023

Chief Financial Officer

Joint General Manager

Chairman of the Board

signture

signture

of Directors signture

Date of approval of the

E. Vessely

A. Yaniv

G. Rushinek

Chief Financial

Chairman of the

financial statements

Chief Executive Officer

Officer

Board of Directors

- 5 -

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Electra Real Estate Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2023 12:04:02 UTC.