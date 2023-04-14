Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOLO   CA2848492054

ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.

(SOLO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-14 pm EDT
0.5950 USD   +0.85%
04:32pElectrameccanica Vehicles Corp. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:31pElectraMeccanica Updates Voluntary Recall of Solo G3 and G2, Announces Buyback Remedy
BU
04/11Volcon Inc. Selects ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. for the Final Assembly of Volcon's Electric UTV
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ElectraMeccanica Updates Voluntary Recall of Solo G3 and G2, Announces Buyback Remedy

04/14/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles revolutionizing the urban driving experience, provided an update on its previously announced safety recall for the SOLO (G3/G2), model years 2019, 2021-2023. Approximately 429 vehicles are involved in this recall.

While driving, the vehicle may experience a loss of propulsion. An instrument cluster warning light illuminates, and the driver will experience a loss of power as the vehicle decelerates as if removing their foot from the accelerator pedal. Steering, braking, and lighting systems are not impacted. The vehicle can be restarted after a short period of time. In the event of sudden loss of propulsion, the vehicle maintains all other critical functionality including power steering, braking, and lighting, and in most instances allows the driver to pull over. However, due to the unexpected loss of propulsion, there may be an increased risk of crash.

The recall remedy available is vehicle repurchase (buyback), for the full price paid including taxes, fees and shipping. ElectraMeccanica will work directly with customers to complete the vehicle repurchase process, free of charge. Reservation holders will be issued a refund.

For further comment, see https://ir.emvauto.com/Quality-and-Safety-Update.

About ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) is a designer and manufacturer of environmentally efficient electric vehicles (EVs) that will revolutionize the urban driving experience, including commuting, delivery and shared mobility. The Company recently commissioned its state-of-the-art 235,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Mesa, Arizona to produce and assemble electric vehicles for both ElectraMeccanica and other manufacturers.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and related comments by management may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and applicable Canadian laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact and represent our current judgement about possible future events. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgements are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results, and our actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors, many of which are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F or Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.
04:32pElectrameccanica Vehicles Corp. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
04:31pElectraMeccanica Updates Voluntary Recall of Solo G3 and G2, Announces Buyback Remedy
BU
04/11Volcon Inc. Selects ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. for the Final Assembly of Volcon's ..
CI
04/10Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
04/10Volcon & glv award electrameccanica additional assembly contract for fully electric sta..
AQ
04/10Volcon & GLV Award ElectraMeccanica Additional Assembly Contract for Fully Electric STA..
BU
04/10Volcon & GLV Award ElectraMeccanica Additional Assembly Contract for Fully Electric STA..
AQ
03/29Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
03/28Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Li..
AQ
03/24Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7,25 M 5,43 M 5,43 M
Net income 2022 -103 M -77,4 M -77,4 M
Net cash 2022 212 M 159 M 159 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,92x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 93,7 M 70,1 M 70,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 -16,3x
EV / Sales 2023 -2,00x
Nbr of Employees 225
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,59 $
Average target price 0,60 $
Spread / Average Target 1,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Susan E. Docherty Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Mark Orsmond Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steven Andrew Sanders Independent Director
Baljinder K. Bhullar Chief Compliance Officer
Luisa I. Ingargiola Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.-2.27%70
TESLA, INC.50.92%589 176
LI AUTO INC.18.73%23 661
LUCID GROUP, INC.20.79%15 095
NIO INC.-6.67%15 037
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-22.03%13 322
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer