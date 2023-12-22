Official ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP. press release

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica”), a designer and assembler of electric vehicles, today announces the results of the 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders of ElectraMeccanica (the “Shareholders”) held virtually on Thursday, December 21, 2023 (the “Meeting”).

ElectraMeccanica put forward the following proposals to be voted on by the Shareholders at the Meeting, all of which were approved: (i) to elect seven directors until our next annual general meeting of shareholders or until their successors have been duly elected and qualified; (ii) to re-appoint KPMG LLP (“KPMG”) as the independent registered accounting firm of ElectraMeccanica until the close of ElectraMeccanica’s next annual general meeting; (iii) to approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of ElectraMeccanica’s named executive officers (“say-on-pay”); (iv) to vote, on an advisory basis, on the preferred frequency of future say-on-pay votes.

Election of Directors

Each of the seven directors elected at the Meeting, Susan Docherty, Luisa Ingargiola, Dietmar Ostermann, Michael Richardson, Steven Sanders, David Shemmans, and Joanne Yan, will hold office until ElectraMeccanica’s next annual general meeting or until their successors have been duly elected and qualified.

Re-Appointment of Independent Registered Accounting Firm

KPMG was re-appointed as the independent registered accounting firm of ElectraMeccanica until the close of ElectraMeccanica’s next annual general meeting.

Say-on-pay

The say-on-pay was approved on an advisory basis.

Frequency of Future say-on-pay Votes

The preferred frequency of future say-on-pay votes is three years.

On December 22, 2023, ElectraMeccanica filed a report of voting results on all proposals voted on at the Meeting on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About ElectraMeccanica

ElectraMeccanica (NASDAQ: SOLO) is a designer and assembler of environmentally efficient electric vehicles intended to enhance the urban driving experience, including commuting, delivery and shared mobility.

