Electrameccanica Vehicles : Announces Strategic Agreement with Bosch to Launch Initial Service Network for Flagship SOLO EV - Form 6-K

ElectraMeccanica Announces Strategic Agreement with Bosch to Launch Initial Service Network for Flagship SOLO EV

Global Mobility Solutions and Industrials Technology Firm to Act as ElectraMeccanica's Vehicle Strategic Service Provider

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) ("ElectraMeccanica" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles revolutionizing the urban driving experience, has signed a strategic agreement with Robert Bosch LLC ("Bosch"), a leading global mobility solutions and industrials technology firm, to establish a service network of independent automobile repair shops approved by Bosch (the "Bosch Car Service Network"). The Bosch Car Service Network will support service and maintenance operations for ElectraMeccanica's flagship SOLO EV beginning with the commercial launch locations throughout the western United States and then expanding throughout the rest of the United States.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services with operations in Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. The Bosch Car Service network provides a full-service offering, delivering an outstanding quality service with a personal touch and a network that covers all makes and types of vehicles, including gasoline, diesel, electric or hybrid.

The strategic agreement is structured as a collaboration on a pilot program using the Bosch Car Service network in select service areas to provide repair and maintenance services for the Company's vehicles. The program will provide a means to co-create optimized processes, services, systems and methodologies for ElectraMeccanica vehicle maintenance and repair services while minimizing vehicle maintenance downtime and service costs.

"Bosch's technology, innovation and highly skilled technicians make it uniquely equipped for the maintenance and repair of our flagship single-seat SOLO electric vehicle (EV)," said Kevin Pavlov, CEO of ElectraMeccanica. "With increased deliveries to early reservation holders and fleet owners already underway in our key target markets, we needed a trusted provider to handle any service repairs or maintenance our vehicles may require.

"Bosch's global network of Bosch Car Service repair shops, which go through a qualified certification process, aligns well with ElectraMeccanica's specialized SOLO EV maintenance and repair training. Our SOLO is a purpose built vehicle meeting top quality and safety standards, and we hope that our customers can find confidence in a world-class partner like Bosch, for any service or repair needs," concluded Pavlov.

"Bosch is committed to future proofing our Bosch Car Service network and providing all EV customers high caliber, reliable service," Emily Eastman, Strategic Partnerships Manager at Bosch. "We are delighted to see this vision come to life by working with a forward-thinking OEM like ElectraMeccanica. We appreciate their complementary values in technology and innovation and look forward to what the future of this collaboration holds."

About the Bosch Group

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 394,500 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2020). According to preliminary figures, the company generated sales of $87.1 billion in 2020. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for Bosch's future growth is its innovative strength. At 126 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 73,000 associates in research and development, as well as roughly 30,000 software engineers.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.us, www.iot.bosch.com, https://us.bosch-press.com, https://twitter.com/BoschPress

About ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) is a Canadian designer and manufacturer of environmentally efficient electric vehicles (EVs). The company's flagship vehicle is the innovative, purpose-built, single-seat EV called the SOLO. This three-wheeled vehicle will revolutionize the urban driving experience, including commuting, delivery and shared mobility. Engineered for a single occupant, it offers a unique driving experience for the environmentally conscious consumer. The SOLO has a range of 100 miles and a top speed of 80 mph, making it safe for highways. The SOLO also features front and rear crumple zones, side impact protection, roll bar, torque-limiting control as well as power steering, power brakes, air conditioning and a Bluetooth entertainment system. It blends a modern look with safety features at an accessible price point of $18,500. The SOLO is currently available for pre-orders here. InterMeccanica, a subsidiary of ElectraMeccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 61 years. For more information, please visit www.electrameccanica.com.

Source: ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.

Released October 14, 2021