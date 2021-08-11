Homepage Equities United States Nasdaq Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. News Summary SOLO CA2848492054 ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP. (SOLO) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nasdaq - 08/11 04:00:00 pm 3.51 USD +1.45% 04:18p ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES : Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Form 6-K) PU 04:16p ElectraMeccanica Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results GL 08/09 ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES : SOLO EV Showcased During U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm's Michigan Manufacturing Tour AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Electrameccanica Vehicles : Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Form 6-K) 08/11/2021 | 04:18pm EDT Send by mail :

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) 3 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 3 Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 17 Controls and Procedures 19 PART II OTHER INFORMATION 20 Legal Proceedings 20 A Risk Factors 20 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 32 Defaults Upon Senior Securities 32 Mine Safety Disclosures 32 Other Information 32 Exhibits 32 INTRODUCTION Currency of Presentation and Certain Defined Terms Unless the context otherwise requires, in this quarterly report (the 'Quarterly Report') the term(s) 'we', 'us', 'our', 'Company', 'our company', 'ElectraMeccanica' and 'our business' refer to Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. All references to '$' or 'dollars' are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise indicated. Our financial statements are prepared in US dollars and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, or 'IFRS', as issued by International Accounting Standards Board ('IASB'). In this Quarterly Report any discrepancies in any table between totals and the sums of the amounts listed are due to rounding. Forward-Looking Statements This Quarterly Report contains statements that constitute 'forward-looking statements'. Any statements that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of different places in this Quarterly Report and, in some cases, can be identified by words such as 'anticipates', 'estimates', 'projects', 'expects', 'contemplates', 'intends', 'believes', 'plans', 'may', 'will' or their negatives or other comparable words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions made in light of our experience and our perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that we believe to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable. Although management has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking statements might not prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These cautionary remarks expressly qualify, in their entirety, all forward-looking statements attributable to our Company or persons acting on our behalf. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such statements, except as, and to the extent required by, applicable securities laws. You should carefully review the cautionary statements and risk factors contained in this Quarterly Report and other documents that we may file from time to time with the securities regulators. Implications of Being a Foreign Private Issuer We are considered a foreign private issuer. In our capacity as a foreign private issuer, we are exempt from certain rules under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), that impose certain disclosure obligations and procedural requirements for proxy solicitations under Section 14 of the Exchange Act. We are not required to file periodic reports and financial statements with the SEC as frequently or as promptly as U.S. companies whose securities are registered under the Exchange Act. In addition, we are not required to comply with Regulation FD, which restricts the selective disclosure of material information. We may take advantage of these exemptions until such time as we are no longer a foreign private issuer. We would cease to be a foreign private issuer at such time as more than 50% of our outstanding voting securities are held by U.S. residents and any of the following three circumstances applies: (i) the majority of our executive officers or directors are U.S. citizens or residents; (ii) more than 50% of our assets are located in the United States; or (iii) our business is administered principally in the United States. We have taken advantage of certain reduced reporting and other requirements in this Quarterly Report that are available to foreign private issuers and not to U.S. companies. Accordingly, the information contained herein may be different than the information you receive in a quarterly report on Form 10-Q from public companies required to report as U.S companies in which you hold equity securities. 2 PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements The selected historical consolidated financial information set forth below has been derived from our financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and for the fiscal years ended December 30, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss Six months ended Year ended Year ended Year ended Year ended June 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Revenues $ 482,385 $ 568,521 $ 585,584 $ 599,757 $ 84,203 Gross Profit $ 13,075 $ (130,934 ) $ 98,041 $ 155,961 $ 34,880 Net Loss $ 11,628,049 $ 63,046,905 $ 23,212,698 $ 7,745,313 $ 8,766,678 Loss per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.11 $ 1.08 $ 0.64 $ 0.29 $ 0.40 Our interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 are attached at the end of this Quarterly Report forming Exhibit 99.1. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation General During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company changed its presentation currency from the Canadian dollar to the US dollar ('USD'). For preparing this June 30, 2021 financial information, comparative Statement of Comprehensive Loss and Statement of Cash Flows have been translated into USD using average foreign currency rates prevailing for the relevant reporting period of the year ended December 31, 2020. Assets and liabilities in the Statement of Financial Position at December 31, 2020 have been translated into USD at the closing foreign currency rates on that date. The equity section of the Statement of Financial Position, including foreign currency translation reserve, retained earnings, share capital and the other reserves, have been translated into USD using historical rates, and earnings per share has also been restated to USD to reflect the change in presentation currency. As at January 1, 2021, our functional currency changed to USD from the Canadian dollar. The following management's discussion and analysis, prepared for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, is a review of our operations, current financial position and outlook and should be read in conjunction with our annual audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the notes thereto. Amounts are reported in USD based upon financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB. The preparation of financial statements in conformity with these accounting principles requires us to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent liabilities at the financial statement date and reported amounts of revenue and expenses during the reporting period. On an on-going basis we review our estimates and assumptions. The estimates were based on our historical experience and other assumptions that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances. Actual results are likely to differ from those estimates or other forward-looking statements under different assumptions or conditions, but we do not believe such differences will materially affect our financial position or results of operations. Our actual results may differ materially. This Quarterly Report contains forward-looking statements about our business, financial condition and prospects that reflect management's assumptions and beliefs based on information currently available. The expectations indicated by such forward-looking statements might not be realized. If any of our management's assumptions should prove incorrect, or if any of the risks and uncertainties underlying such expectations should materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. The key factors that are not within our control and that may have a direct bearing on operating results include, but are not limited to, the ability of our partners to produce our electric vehicles, tariffs and other trade matters, the acceptance of our electric vehicles, our ability to create and expand our customer base, management's ability to raise capital in the future, the retention of key employees and changes in the regulation of our industry. 3 There may be other risks and circumstances that management may be unable to predict. When used in this Quarterly Report, words such as 'believes', 'expects', 'intends', 'plans', 'anticipates', 'estimates' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although there may be certain forward-looking statements not accompanied by such expressions. Our Company Corporate Structure and Principal Executive Offices We were incorporated on February 16, 2015, under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, Canada, and have a December 31st fiscal year end. Our principal activity is the development and manufacturing of electric vehicles ('EV's). Our principal executive offices are located at 102 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V5T 1A4. Our telephone number is (604) 428-7656. Our website address is www.electrameccanica.com. Our registered and records office is located at Suite 1500, 1055 West Georgia Street, P.O. Box 11117, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6E 4N7. We have five subsidiaries: Intermeccanica International Inc. ('InterMeccanica'), a British Columbia, Canada, corporation; EMV Automotive USA Inc., a Nevada corporation; SOLO EV LLC, a Michigan limited liability company; ElectraMeccanica USA LLC, an Arizona limited liability company; and EMV Automotive Technology (Chongqing) Ltd., a People's Republic of China corporation. Additional information related to us is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and www.electrameccanica.com . We do not incorporate the contents of our website or of sedar.com into this Quarterly Report. Overview We are a development-stage electric vehicle, or EV, designer and manufacturer company located in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Our initial product line targets urban commuters, commercial fleets/deliveries and shared mobility seeking to commute in an efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly manner. Our first flagship EV is the 'SOLO', a single seat vehicle, of which we have built 64 prototype vehicles in-house as of June 30, 2021 and 60 pre-production vehicles with our manufacturing partner, Chongqing Zongshen Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. ('Zongshen'). We have used some of these pre-mass production vehicles as prototypes and for certification purposes, have delivered some to customers and have used others as test drive models in our showroom. We believe our schedule to mass produce EVs, combined with our subsidiary, InterMeccanica's, 62-year history of automotive design, manufacturing and deliveries of motor vehicles to customers, significantly differentiates us from other early and development stage EV companies. We launched commercial production of our SOLO on August 26, 2020. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, we have produced 25 SOLOs for a total of 78 SOLOs since we launched production. We currently have 19 retail stores located in the States of California, Arizona, Oregon, Washington and Colorado. Deliveries will be made to key markets along the U.S. west coast as the Company continues to expand. The Company has targeted sometime in 2021 for initial deliveries to customers. On September 16, 2020, we announced plans to produce an alternative 'utility and fleet' version of our flagship SOLO EV. To support our production, in October of 2017 we entered into a 'Manufacturing Agreement' with Zongshen, acting through its wholly-owned subsidiary. Zongshen is an affiliate of Zongshen Power Machinery Co., Ltd., a large-scale scientific and technical enterprise which designs, develops, manufactures and sells a diverse range of motorcycles and motorcycle engines in China. We amended the Manufacturing Agreement in June of 2021 to update certain manufacturing and delivery provisions of the same. Zongshen has previously purchased common shares and warrants to purchase common shares from us, and beneficially owns approximately 2.4% of our common shares. On March 16, 2021, we announced that we had selected Mesa, Arizona, as the site for the establishment of our U.S.-based assembly facility and engineering technical center. On May 12, 2021, we celebrated the official groundbreaking of the assembly facility and engineering technical center. The intended 235,000 square foot facility is to be located on 18 acres of land adjacent to the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway airport. The building is expected to include an assembly and manufacturing plant, a research center, 22,000 square feet of office space and 19,000 square feet of lab space. In this respect we plan to use an asset-light model in the facility's development, whereby the building will be leased from the land owner and developer. The building is being designed by the architectural firm, Ware Malcomb, and is being engineered by Hunter Engineering with Willmeng Construction acting as the facility's general contractor. When operational, it is expected that facility will have a production capacity of up to 20,000 vehicles per year and employ upwards of 200 to 500 people. The current completion date is targeted for some time during 2022. We have another EV candidate in early design development stage, the 'Tofino', an all-electric, two-seater roadster. 4 We have devoted substantial resources to create an affordable EV which brings significant performance and value to our customers. To this end, we envision the SOLO carrying a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $18,500, prior to any surcharge to cover tariffs (discussed below), and being powered by a high-performance electric rear drive motor which enables the SOLO to achieve: · a top speed of 80 mph and an attainable cruise speed of 68 mph resulting from its lightweight aerospace composite chassis; · acceleration from 0 mph to 60 mph in approximately ten seconds; and · a range of up to 100 miles generated from a lithium-ion battery system that requires up to four hours of charging time on a 220-volt charging station (up to eight hours from a 110-volt outlet) that utilizes approximately 8.64 kW/h. In addition, the SOLO contains a number of standard features found in higher price point vehicles, including: · LCD Digital Instrument Cluster; · Power Windows, Power Steering and Power Brakes; · AM/FM Stereo with Bluetooth/CD/USB; · Rear view backup camera; · Air conditioning; · Heated seats; · Heater and defogger; and · Keyless remote entry. Unique to Canada, the SOLO is under the three-wheeled vehicle category and is subject to the safety standards listed in Schedule III of the Canadian Motor Vehicle Safety Regulations. See 'Government Regulation' herein. For sale into the United States, we and our vehicles must meet the applicable provisions of the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations ('CFR') Title 49 -Transportation. Since the U.S. regulations do not have a specific class for three-wheeled 'autocycles', the SOLO falls under the definition of a motorcycle pursuant to Sec. 571.3 of 49 CFR Part 571. However, currently a motorcycle license is not required to drive them in all but the States of Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Florida, New York and Massachusetts. Motorcycle helmets must be worn while operating in the States of Alaska (when operating without a motorcycle license or endorsement), Nebraska, North Carolina and Massachusetts. Helmets are also required if the driver is under 18 years old in the States of Alaska, Montana, New Mexico, Minnesota, Indiana and New Hampshire. See 'Government Regulation' herein. Industry Overview Investment in clean technology has been trending upwards for several years as nations, governments and societies overall become more aware of the damaging effects that pollution and greenhouse gas emissions have on the environment. EVs are a growing segment of this clean technology movement. An EV is any vehicle that does not solely operate on gas or diesel. Within this alternative vehicle group there are sub-categories of alternative vehicles that utilize different innovative technologies, including battery electric vehicles ('BEV') and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles ('PHEV'). Our products are BEVs. Competitive Factors The EV market is evolving and companies within it must be able to adapt without jeopardizing the timing, quality or quantity of their products. Other manufacturers have entered the electric vehicle market and we expect additional competitors to enter this market within the next several years. As they do, we expect that we will experience significant competition. With respect to the SOLO, we face strong competition from established automobile manufacturers, including manufacturers of EVs such as the Tesla Model 3, the Chevrolet Bolt and the Nissan Leaf. Most of our current and potential competitors have significantly greater financial, technical, manufacturing, marketing and other resources than we do, and may be able to devote greater resources to the design, development, manufacturing, distribution, promotion, sale and support of their products. Virtually all of our competitors have more extensive customer bases and broader customer and industry relationships than we do. In addition, almost all of these companies have longer operating histories and greater name recognition than we do. 5 Furthermore, certain large manufacturers offer financing and leasing options on their vehicles and also have the ability to market vehicles at a substantial discount; provided that the vehicles are financed through their affiliated financing company. We do not currently offer any form of direct financing on our vehicles. The lack of our direct financing options and the absence of customary vehicle discounts could put us at a competitive disadvantage. We expect competition in our industry to intensify in the future in light of increased demand for alternative fuel vehicles, continuing globalization and consolidation in the worldwide automotive industry. Our ability to successfully compete in our industry will be fundamental to our future success in the EV market and our market share. We might not be able to compete successfully in our market. Increased competition could result in price reductions and revenue shortfalls, loss of customers and loss of market share, which could harm our business, prospects, financial condition and operating results. We believe that our extensive managerial and automotive experience, production capability and unique product offering give us the ability to successfully operate in the EV market in a way that many of our competitors cannot. In particular, we believe that our competitive advantages include: · Extensive in-house development capabilities: Our acquisition of InterMeccanica in 2017 enables us to leverage InterMeccanica's extensive 62 years of experience in vehicle design, manufacture, sales and customer support. InterMeccanica was founded in Turin, Italy, in 1959, as a speed parts provider and soon began producing in-house designed, complete vehicles like the Apollo GT, Italia, Murena, Indira and the Porsche 356 replica. InterMeccanica's former owner, Henry Reisner, is our Executive Vice-President and one of our directors, and, together with his family, is the second largest shareholder in our Company. We have integrated InterMeccanica's staff with the research and development team that we had prior to the acquisition to develop and enhance current and future model offerings; · In-house production capabilities: We have the ability to manufacture our own products on a non-commercial scale. As of June 30, 2021, we have produced 64 prototype SOLOs at our facilities in Vancouver, British Columbia, and 60 pre-production SOLOs with our manufacturing partner, Zongshen; · Commercial production of the SOLO commenced August 26, 2020: As at June 30, 2021, in accordance with our Manufacturing Agreement, Zongshen has produced a total of 60 pre-production vehicles and 78 production vehicles; · Unique product offering: The SOLO's manufacturer suggested retail price of $18,500, prior to any surcharge for tariffs, is far below the retail price of EVs offered by those who we consider to be our principal competitors and, as a consequence, we believe that the SOLO compares favorably against them; and · Management expertise: We have selected our management with an eye towards providing us with the business and technical expertise needed to be successful. They include Paul Rivera, our President and Chief Executive Officer, Bal Bhullar, our Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Pavlov, our Chief Operating Officer, Henry Reisner, our Executive Vice-President and President of InterMeccanica, and Isaac Moss, our Chief Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary. A number of these key employees and consultants have significant experience in the automobile manufacturing and technology industries. We have supplemented additional expertise by adding consultants and directors with corporate, accounting, legal and other strengths. Government Regulation As a vehicle manufacturer we are required to ensure that all vehicle production meets applicable safety and environmental standards. Issuance of the National Safety Mark (the 'NSM') by the Minister of Transport for Canada will be our authorization to manufacture vehicles in Canada for the Canadian market. Receipt of the NSM is contingent on us demonstrating that our vehicles are designed and manufactured to meet or exceed the applicable sections of the Canadian Motor Vehicle Safety Act (C.R.C. Chapter 1038) and that appropriate records are maintained. Unique to Canada, the SOLO is under the three-wheeled vehicle category and is subject to the safety standards listed in Schedule III of the Canadian Motor Vehicle Safety Regulations ('CMVSR'), which can be found at ( http://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/regulations/C.R.C.,c.1038/section-sched3.html ). For sales into the United States, we and our vehicles must meet the applicable provisions of the U.S. CFR Title 49 - Transportation. This includes providing manufacture identification information (49 CFR Part 566), VIN-deciphering information (49 CFR Part 565) and certifying that our vehicles meet or exceeds the applicable sections of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (40 CFR Part 571) and Environmental Protection Agency noise emission standards (40 CFR 205). Since the U.S. regulations do not have a specific class for three-wheeled 'autocycles', the SOLO falls under the definition of a motorcycle pursuant to Sec. 571.3 of 49 CFR Part 571. However, currently a motorcycle license is not required to drive them in all but the States of Alaska, Florida, New York and Massachusetts. Motorcycle helmets must be worn while operating in the States of New York and Massachusetts. Helmets are also required if the driver is under 18 years old in the States of Alaska, Montana, Colorado and New Hampshire. 6 We certified the SOLO for compliance with the applicable U.S. requirements in the first quarter of 2018. Results from third party vehicle testing at a facility in Quebec, Canada, were used for this certification. We continue to use third party facilities for certification testing to ensure that any changes to the SOLO's design continue to meet safety requirements. Compliance certification of the SOLO for Canada began in 2018. Within the three-wheel vehicle classification in Canada, CMVSR Standard 305 sets out the regulation for prevention of injury to the occupant during and after a crash as related to the vehicle's batteries. Under this standard, the security and integrity of electric drive system components and their isolation from the occupant are evaluated in the course of a frontal barrier crash test in accordance with Technical Standard Document No. 305. The equivalent U.S standard, FMVSS No. 305, is not applicable to the motorcycle category under the U.S. regulations. Strategy Our near-term goal is to commence and expand sales of the SOLO while continuing to develop our other EVs. We intend to achieve this goal by: · Began commercial production of the SOLO: Zongshen, our manufacturing partner, began production of the SOLO on August 26, 2020 with targeted deliveries to customers during 2021; · Increasing orders for our EVs: We have an online reservation system which allows a potential customer to reserve a SOLO by paying a refundable $250 deposit and a Tofino by paying a refundable $1,000 deposit. Once reserved, the potential customer is allocated a reservation number and, although we cannot guarantee that such pre-orders will become binding and result in sales, we intend to fulfill the reservations as the respective vehicles are produced. We maintain certain refundable deposits from various individuals for SOLOs and Tofinos; · Having sales and services supported by local corporate stores: We will monitor all cars in real time via telematics which provides early warning of potential maintenance issues; and · Expanding our product offering: In parallel with the production and sale of the SOLO, we aim to continue the development of our other proposed products, including the Tofino, a two-seater sports car in the expected price range of $50,000 to $60,000. We have achieved our pre-order book through an online 'direct sales to customers and corporate sales' platform, as well as a showroom at our headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Additionally, we have a service and distribution center in Studio City, California. We plan on expanding the corporate retail stores model and will be opening retail stores in key urban areas. We currently have 19 retail stores located in the States of California, Arizona, Oregon, Washington and Colorado. Deliveries will be made to key markets along the U.S. west coast as the Company continues to expand. The Company has targeted sometime in 2021 for initial deliveries to customers. We will continue to identify other retail targets in additional regions. The establishment of stores will depend on regional demand, available candidates and local regulations. Our vehicles will initially be available directly from us. We plan to only establish and operate corporate stores in those states in the United States that do not restrict or prohibit certain retail sales models by vehicle manufacturers. Marketing and Sales Plan We recognize that marketing efforts must be focused on customer education and establishing brand presence and visibility which is expected to allow our vehicles to gain traction and subsequently gain increases in orders. Our marketing and promotional efforts emphasize the SOLO's image as an efficient, clean and attainable EV for the masses to commute on a daily basis, for commercial fleets/deliveries and for shared mobility. A key point to the marketing plan is to target metropolitan areas with high population density, expensive real estate, high commuter traffic load and pollution levels which are becoming an enormous concern. Accordingly, our management has identified California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Colorado and Southern Florida as areas with cities that fit the aforementioned criteria, and we have plans to seek out suitable locations for additional stores there. We plan to develop a marketing strategy that will generate interest and media buzz based on the SOLO's selling points. Key aspects of our marketing plan include: · Digital marketing: Organic engagement and paid digital marketing media with engaging posts aimed to educate the public about EVs and develop interest in our SOLO; 7 · Earned media: We have already received press coverage from several traditional media sources and expect these features and news stories to continue as we embark on our commercial launch; · Investor Relations/Press Releases: Our in-house investor relations team will provide media releases/kits for updates and news on our progress; · Industry shows and events: We displayed the SOLO at the Vancouver International Autoshow in March 2017, the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January 2018 and the Vancouver International Autoshow in March 2018 and 2019. Promotional merchandise giveaways are expected to enhance and further solidify our branding in consumer minds. In October 2020 we hosted the 'First Look & Drive' media event in Santa Monica, California, and during March 2021 we showcased the SOLO at Barrett Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona. Computer stations and payment processing software will be readily on hand at such events to accept SOLO reservations; and · First-hand experience: Test-drives and/or public viewings are available at our existing stores in the Vancouver downtown core, Arizona, California, Oregon and soon in Colorado and Washington. We anticipate that our marketing strategy and tactics will evolve over time as our SOLO gains momentum and we identify appropriate channels and media that align with our long-term objectives. In all of our efforts we plan to focus on the features that differentiate our SOLO from the existing EVs in the market. Potential Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic In December 2019, a strain of novel coronavirus (now commonly known as COVID-19) was reported to have surfaced in Wuhan, China. COVID-19 has since spread rapidly throughout many countries, and, on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a pandemic. In an effort to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, many countries, including the United States, Canada and China, have imposed unprecedented restrictions on travel, and there have been business closures and a substantial reduction in economic activity in countries that have had significant outbreaks of COVID-19. Our manufacturing partner, Zongshen, reports that its operations have not been materially affected at this point, and with our partner Zongshen we have begun producing the SOLO for targeted deliveries to customers sometime in 2021. However, significant uncertainty remains as to the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our and Zongshen's operations, and on the global economy as a whole. Government-imposed restrictions on travel and other 'social-distancing' measures, such as restrictions on assemblies of groups of persons, have potential to disrupt supply chains for parts and sales channels for our products, and may result in labor shortages. It is currently not possible to predict how long the pandemic will last or the time that it will take for economic activity to return to prior levels. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely, and intend to follow health and safety guidelines as they evolve. Potential Impact of Tariffs A growing trade dispute between the United States and China could increase the proposed sales price of our products or decrease our profits, if any. In June 2018, the previous U.S. administration imposed tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese exports, including a 25% duty on cars built in China and shipped to the United States. Following the imposition of these tariffs, China imposed additional tariffs on U.S. goods manufactured in the United States and exported to China. Subsequently, the U.S. administration indicated that it may impose tariffs on up to US$500 billion of goods manufactured in China and imported into the United States. These tariffs may escalate a nascent trade war between China and the United States. This trade conflict could affect our business because we intend to mass produce the SOLO in China and our intended principal market is the west coast of North America. If a trade war were to escalate, or if tariffs were imposed on any of our products, we could be forced to increase the proposed sales price of such products or reduce the margins, if any, on such products. Recently, U.S. Customs and Border Protection ruled that the SOLO has a classification under the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States that applies to passenger vehicles for less than 10 people with only electric motors. The total applicable duty for this classification was recently raised to 27.5% (2.5% is a 'most-favored-nation' tariff for this classification and 25% derives from this classification being on the China 301 List 1). As indicated above, we envision that the base purchase price for our SOLO will be approximately US$18,500. As the landscape for tariffs involving imports to the United States from the People's Republic of China (the 'PRC') has been changing over the past year, and may change again, we have not determined how to adjust the base purchase price in the United States in response to the recent tariff increase. On January 15, 2020, the United States and the PRC signed an Economic and Trade Agreement commonly referred to as the 'Phase 1 Trade Agreement', which came into force on February 14, 2020. Notwithstanding the coming into force of the Phase 1 Trade Agreement, the United States will maintain its tariffs on cars built in China and shipped to the United States. 8 Financing We incurred net losses of $11,447,385 in the three months ended June 30, 2021, and $63,043,905 in the year ended December 31, 2020, and anticipate incurring losses in our current fiscal year. We had negative operating cash flows of $9,424,600 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and $22,486,630 for the year ended December 31, 2020, and we anticipate negative operating cash flows during our current fiscal year. Although we had net current assets of $257,420,870, including cash and cash equivalents of $250,028,791, as at June 30, 2021, and anticipate deriving revenue this fiscal year from the sale of EVs and high-end custom cars, we believe that we will need additional financing to continue operations. If we are unable to continue to access private and public capital on terms that are acceptable to us, we may be forced to curtail or cease operations. Market conditions, trends or events Our ability to continue operations also depends on market conditions outside of our control. Significant developments in alternative technologies, such as advanced diesel, ethanol, fuel cells or compressed natural gas, or improvements in the fuel economy of the internal combustion engine, may materially and adversely affect our business and prospects. Failure to keep up with advances in electric vehicle technology would result in a decline in the Company's competitive position which may materially and adversely affect our business, prospects, operating results and financial condition. Selected Financial Information Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Year Ended Year Ended 30-Jun-21 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 31-Dec-19 $ $ $ $ Revenue 482,385 98,894 568,521 585,584 Gross Profit/(loss) 13,075 (53,373 ) (130,934 ) 98,041 Operations: Amortization 1,902,366 326,431 1,603,654 804,206 General & administration exp. 8,866,684 3,193,683 8,825,317 6,101,360 Research & development exp. 6,356,505 2,521,238 7,854,866 7,179,646 Sales & marketing exp. 3,960,281 557,860 2,534,731 1,314,689 Stock-based compensation exp. 3,183,349 2,906,388 6,260,985 5,147,573 Share-based payment exp. - - - 159,833 Subtotal 24,269,185 9,505,600 27,079,553 20,707,307 (Decreases) increases in fair value of derivative liability (12,257,385 ) 2,015,434 31,923,727 2,228,256 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (109,043 ) (383,837 ) 4,447,387 597,464 Net loss for the period 11,628,049 10,757,128 63,046,905 23,212,698 Basic & diluted loss per Share 0.11 0.26 1.08 0.64 Balance sheet Working capital 257,420,870 41,838,241 130,755,823 11,942,233 Total assets 275,240,356 51,951,849 145,754,382 23,362,963 Total long-term liabilities 9,582,530 7,619,173 18,518,649 6,118,835 9 Summary of Quarterly Results The following table sets forth selected certain of our financial information for each of our last eight quarters: Basic and diluted Net Loss loss (earnings) Quarter Expenses (Income) per share Ending $ $ $ 30-Jun-21 15,366,841 11,447,385 0.10 31-Mar-21 8,902,344 180,664 - 31-Dec-20 10,979,952 41,110,547 0.51 30-Sep-20 6,594,001 11,179,230 0.16 30-Jun-20 4,403,525 9,338,299 0.20 31-Mar-20 5,102,075 1,418,829 0.04 31-Dec-19 6,341,106 6,106,202 0.16 30-Sep-19 5,960,850 4,039,396 0.11 Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 We had revenues of $298,796 and $12,038 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, all of which was derived from sales of custom cars by our subsidiary, InterMeccanica. The cost of revenue was $253,704 (2020: $28,024) providing a gross profit of $45,092 (2020: gross loss $15,986) or 15.1% (2020: -132.8%). Revenue for custom built vehicles is recognized when the Company has transferred control to the customer which generally occurs upon shipment. Currently, InterMeccanica has five Roadsters/Speedsters in various stages of production. The following table indicates the number of vehicles produced for either delivery to customers, testing or marketing purposes. Production Customer Deliveries Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 Vehicle Type 2021 2020 2021 2020 SOLO - prototype, made in-house 0 2 0 0 SOLO - pre-production, made by Zongshen 0 0 0 0 SOLO - production, made by Zongshen 25 0 0 0 Roadster/Speedster 4 2 4 2 During the three months ended June 30, 2021, we incurred a comprehensive loss of $11,453,859, compared to a comprehensive loss of $8,765,075 for the corresponding period in 2020. The largest expense items that resulted in comprehensive loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were: - General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $6,093,091, compared to $1,549,085 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The following items are included in general and administrative expenses: · Rent expenses increased to $385,554 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $65,054 for the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase was related to the opening of retail locations in the United States. · Office expenses increased to $2,779,120 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $180,283 for the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase was related to the implementation cost of the Company's Enterprise Resource ('ERP') Planning system and an increase in insurance expenses. · Legal and Professional expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $464,490, a slight decrease from $527,363 for the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2020. · Consulting fees increased to $1,341,485 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $272,403 for the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase was related to consulting services in connection with the Mesa assembly facility. 10 · Investor relations expenses, not including the consulting fees above, were $157,030 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $55,938 for the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase was related to the Company's most recent shelf registration statement filing. · Salaries and employee related expenses increased to $965,412 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $448,044 for the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase was related to performance incentive increases to certain salaried employees and the addition of new employees due to the growth of the Company. - Research and development expenses increased to $4,404,820 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $1,382,457 for the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2020. We continue to further enhance our first electric vehicle, the SOLO, together with our eRoadster, an all-electric, two-seater. All costs related to our pre-production vehicles are being expensed to research and development. - Sales and marketing expenses increased to $2,157,910 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $297,449 for the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2020. Our sales team has expanded significantly. We opened multiple retail locations and implemented new branding and marketing strategies. - Stock-based compensation charges for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $1,720,483 (2020: $1,021,818). We issued 805,000 stock options to employees at exercise price of $4.15 per share during the three months ended June 30, 2021. The stock-based compensation charges related to stock options issued during current and previous quarters where charges are recognized over their vesting periods. We use the Black-Scholes method of calculating the stock-based compensation expense under the graded vesting method. Our operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased to $15,321,749 (2020: $4,419,511). The increase in operating loss was caused by the aforementioned expenses for the quarter. We recognized a gain related to changes in the fair values of derivative liabilities of $3,584,770 (2020: loss $4,991,211) during the quarter mainly caused by the decrease of our share price from $4.70 at March 31, 2021 to $4.27 at June 30, 2021. Warrants priced in Canadian dollars are classified as derivative liabilities because our functional currency is the USD. As a result of this difference in currencies, the proceeds that will be received by us if our warrants are exercised are not fixed and will vary based on foreign exchange rates, hence the warrants are accounted for as a derivative under IFRS and are required to be recognized and measured at fair value at each reporting period. Any changes in fair value from period to period are recorded as non-cash gain or loss in our consolidated statements of comprehensive loss. Prior to January 1, 2021, the company's functional currency was the Canadian dollar. The derivative liability and associated income statement impact for comparative period were related to the USD warrants. We also had a foreign exchange gain of $121,203 on net working capital (2020: loss $301,789) related to the fluctuations in the Canadian dollar as compared to the USD. Net loss and comprehensive loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $11,447,385 and $11,453,859, respectively (2020: $9,338,299 and $8,765,075). Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 We had revenues of $482,385 and $98,894 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, all of which were derived from sales of custom cars by our subsidiary, InterMeccanica. The cost of revenue was $469,310 (2020: $152,267) providing a gross profit of $13,075 (2020: gross loss $53,373) or 2.7% (2020: -54%). Revenue from custom build vehicles is recognized when the Company has transferred control to the customer which generally occurs upon shipment. Currently, InterMeccanica has five Roadsters/Speedsters in various stages of production. The following table indicates the number of vehicles produced for either delivery to customers, testing or marketing purposes. Production Customer Deliveries Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 Vehicle Type 2021 2020 2021 2020 SOLO - prototype, made in-house 0 6 0 0 SOLO - pre-production, made by Zongshen 0 0 0 0 SOLO - production, made by Zongshen 48 0 0 0 Roadster/Speedster 6 4 7 4 11 During the six months ended June 30, 2021, we incurred a comprehensive loss of $11,642,382, compared to a comprehensive loss of $11,595,051 for the corresponding period in 2020. The largest expense items that resulted in the comprehensive loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were: - General and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $8,866,684, compared to $3,193,683 for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The following items are included in general and administrative expenses: · Rent expense increased to $697,356 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $152,232 for the corresponding period ended June 30, 2020. The increase was related to the opening of retail locations in the United States. · Office expenses increased to $3,486,373 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $569,413 for the corresponding period ended June 30, 2020. The increase was related to the implantation cost of the Company's ERP system, as well as increases in insurance costs, travel expenses and office supplies. · Legal and Professional expenses were $823,743 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, a slight decrease from $876,426 for the corresponding period ended June 30, 2020. · Consulting fees were $1,724,762 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $567,234 for the corresponding period ended June 30, 2020. The increase was related to the consulting services in connection with the Mesa assembly facility. · Investor relations expenses, not including the consulting fees above, were $271,486 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $161,791 for the corresponding period ended June 30, 2020. The increase was related to the Company's most recent shelf registration statement filing. · Salaries and employee related expenses increased to $1,862,964 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $866,587 for the corresponding period ended June 30, 2020. The increase was related to performance incentive increases to certain salaried employees and the addition of new employees due to the growth of the Company. - Research and development expenses increased to $6,356,505 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $2,521,238 for the corresponding period ended June 30, 2020. We continue to further enhance our first electric vehicle, the SOLO, together with our eRoadster, an all-electric, two-seater. All costs related to our pre-production vehicles are being expensed to research and development. - Sales and marketing expenses increased to $3,960,281 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $557,860 for the corresponding period ended June 30, 2020. Our sales team has expanded significantly. We opened multiple retail locations and implemented new branding and marketing strategies. - Stock-based compensation charges for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $3,183,349 (2020: $2,906,388). We issued 1,210,000 stock options to employees at exercise prices between $4.15 and $7.75 per share during the six months ended June 30, 2021. The stock-based compensation charges relate to stock options issued during previous quarters where charges are recognized over the stock option vesting period. We use the Black-Scholes method of calculating the stock-based compensation expense under the graded vesting method. Our operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased to $24,256,110 (2020: $9,558,973). The increase in operating loss was caused by the aforementioned expenses for the quarter. We recognized a gain related to changes in the fair values of derivative liabilities of $12,257,385 (2020: loss $2,015,434) during the six months ended June 30, 2021 mainly caused by the decrease of our share price from $6.19 at December 31, 2020 to $4.27 at June 30, 2021. Warrants priced in Canadian dollars are classified as derivative liabilities because our functional currency is in USD. As a result of this difference in currencies, the proceeds that will be received by us if our warrants are exercised are not fixed and will vary based on foreign exchange rates, hence the warrants are accounted for as a derivative under IFRS and are required to be recognized and measured at fair value at each reporting period. Any changes in fair value from period to period are recorded as non-cash gain or loss in our consolidated statements of comprehensive loss. Prior to January 1, 2021, the company's functional currency was the Canadian dollar. The derivative liability and associated income statement impact for comparative period were related to the USD warrants. We also had a foreign exchange gain of $109,043 on net working capital (2020: $383,837), related to the fluctuations in the Canadian dollar as compared to the USD. Net loss and comprehensive loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $11,628,049 and $11,642,382, respectively (2020: $10,757,128 and $11,595,051). 12 Liquidity and Capital Resources Liquidity Our Company's operations consist of the designing, developing and manufacturing of electric vehicles. Our financial success depends upon our ability to market and sell our electric vehicles and to raise sufficient working capital to enable us to execute our business plan. Our Company's historical capital needs have been met by the sale of our stock. Equity funding might not be possible at the times required by the Company. If no funds can be raised and sales of its electric vehicles do not produce sufficient net cash flow, then we may require a significant curtailing of operations to ensure our survival or we may be required to cease operations. Our financial statements have been prepared on a basis which assumes that our Company will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business for the foreseeable future. We incurred a net loss of $11,628,049 during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and had cash and cash equivalents and a working capital surplus of $250,028,791 and $257,420,870, respectively. Our ability to meet our obligations as they fall due and to continue to operate depends on the continued financial support of our creditors and our shareholders. In the past we have relied on sales of our equity securities to meet our cash requirements. Funding from this or other sources might not be sufficient in the future to continue our operations. Even if we are able to obtain new financing, it may not be on commercially reasonable terms or terms that are acceptable to us. Failure to obtain such financing on a timely basis could cause us to reduce or terminate our operations. As of June 30, 2021, we had 113,040,021 issued and outstanding shares and 138,722,362 shares on a fully-diluted basis. Our common shares and certain of our warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 9, 2018. We had $257,420,870 of working capital surplus as at June 30, 2021, compared to $130,755,823 of working capital surplus as at December 31, 2020. The increase in working capital resulted from cash generated from financing activities of $148,010,788 (2020: $35,804,655), offset by working capital used in operations of $24,373,761 (2020: $6,545,361) and investing activities of $3,044,579 (2020: $251,021) related to the additions to property, plant and equipment. Capital Resources As at June 30, 2021, we had cash and cash equivalents of $250,028,791 (2020: $129,450,676). Financings On December 21, 2020, the Company contracted with Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and Roth Capital Partners, LLC (each, an 'Agent', and collectively, the 'Agents') to sell common shares of the Company having an aggregate offering price of up to $100,000,000 through the Agents (the 'Sales Agreement'). On February 8, 2021, the Company contracted with the Agents to sell additional shares having an aggregate offering price of up to $100,000,000 through the Agents (the 'Sales Agreement December'). In accordance with the terms of the Sales Agreement, the Company may offer and sell common shares from time to time through the Agent selected by the Company (the 'Designated Agent'), acting as sales agent or, with consent of the Company, as principal. The common shares may be offered and sold by any method permitted by law deemed to be an 'at the market' ('ATM') offering as defined in Rule 415 promulgated under the Securities Act, including sales made directly on or through the Nasdaq Capital Market on any other existing trading market for the common shares, and, if expressly authorized by the Company, in negotiated transactions. During the six months ended June 30,2021, we issued the following common shares pursuant to the ATM offering: Issuance of Shares Number of

Shares

Issued Cash Proceeds ATM offerings 20,365,495 $ 146,558,984 Share issuance costs (4,065,421 ) Statement of Cash Flows During the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, our net cash increased by $120,592,448 (2020: $29,008,273), which included net cash provided by financing activities of $148,010,788 (2020: $35,804,655), offset by cash used in operating activities of $24,373,761 (2020: $6,545,361), net cash used in investing activities of $3,044,579 (2020: $251,021) and the negative effect of the exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents of $14,333 (2020: $159,381). 13 Cash Flow used in Operating Activities Cash flow used in operating activities totaled $24,373,761 and $6,545,361 during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Cash used in operating activities increased in 2021 as a result of a decrease in accounts receivable of $277,524, a decrease in pre-paid expenses of $7,323,794, an increase in inventory of $30,764, an increase in trade payables and accrued liabilities of $2,144,121, an increase in customer deposits and construction contract liability of $22,504 and a net loss during the period of $11,628,049. Cash Flow used in Investing Activities During the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, investing activities used cash of $3,044,579 for expenditures on plant and equipment and investments in restricted cash, as compared to investing activities using cash of $251,021 for the same period last year, from the net result of expenditures on plant and equipment and investments in restricted cash. Cash flow provided by Financing Activities During the six month period ended June 30, 2021, financing activities provided cash of $148,010,788 from the proceeds on issuance of common shares, proceeds from the issuance of common shares for warrants and stock options exercised, interest received and lease payments received for net investment in sublease, which was offset by cash used for interest paid and repayment of leases, as compared to $35,804,655 for the same period last year, from proceeds on issuance of common shares, proceeds from the issuance of common shares for warrants and stock options exercised, interest received and lease payments received for net investment in sublease, which was offset by cash used for interest paid and repayment of leases and shareholder loan. Trends and Uncertainties Due to our short operating history, except as noted below, we are not aware of any trends that have or are reasonably likely to have a current or future effect on our financial condition, changes in financial condition, revenues or expenses, results of operations, liquidity, capital expenditures or capital resources that is material to investors. Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements We have no off-balance sheet arrangements that would require disclosure. Transactions with Related Parties In addition to the amounts or arrangements disclosed herein, the following transactions with related parties have occurred. Related party balances The following amounts are due to related parties June 30 December 31, 2021 2020 Due to related party $ 241 $ 280,432 These amounts are unsecured, non-interest bearing and have no fixed terms of repayment. Key management personnel compensation Six Month Ended June 30 June 30 2021 2020 Consulting fees $ - $ 91,591 Salary 754,000 443,083 Director fees 158,864 182,739 Stock-based compensation 1,882,364 2,826,346 $ 2,795,228 $ 3,543,759 14 Incentive Stock Options We granted an aggregate of 1,210,000 stock options during the six months ended June 30, 2021. The following table represents the number of stock options that are outstanding as at June 30, 2021. Date of Grant Number of Options Price Per Option Expiry Date 11-Jun-15 1,245,455 CAD $ 0.30 11-Jun-22 13-Aug-15 81,818 CAD $ 0.30 13-Aug-22 9-Dec-15 321,591 CAD $ 0.80 9-Dec-22 7-Mar-16 12,500 CAD $ 0.80 7-Mar-23 17-Feb-17 45,104 CAD $ 2.00 17-Feb-24 8-Aug-17 40,000 CAD $ 2.00 8-Aug-24 5-Jan-18 122,604 $ 9.60 5-Jan-25 8-Aug-18 25,000 $ 6.18 8-Aug-25 30-Nov-18 193,629 $ 5.00 30-Nov-23 19-Mar-19 1,035,000 $ 3.40 19-Mar-26 24-Jun-19 700,000 $ 2.62 25-Jun-22 4-Aug-19 1,250,000 $ 2.45 4-Aug-26 9-Aug-19 131,818 $ 2.53 9-Aug-26 17-Oct-19 120,000 $ 1.80 17-Oct-26 6-Dec-19 4,930,000 $ 1.91 6-Dec-26 22-Jul-20 1,271,978 $ 3.41 22-Jul-27 11-Nov-20 195,000 $ 3.77 22-Jul-27 11-Nov-20 50,000 $ 3.77 11-Nov-27 11-Jan-21 244,970 $ 7.23 11-Jan-28 17-Feb-21 110,000 $ 7.75 17-Feb-28 1-May-21 55,000 $ 4.15 1-May-28 1-May-21 750,000 $ 4.15 1-May-31 Subsequent Events From July 1, 2021 to the reporting date, the Company issued 390,000 common shares at CAD $4.00 per share for gross proceeds of CAD $1,560,000 pursuant to the exercise of certain warrants by certain Company investors. Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates Critical accounting policies, the policies we believe are most important to the presentation of our financial statements and require the most difficult, subjective and complex judgments, are outlined under 'Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates' in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F. This section should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 filed on March 23, 2021. 15 Statement of compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards Our interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB. Basis of preparation Our interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on an accrual basis and are based on historical costs except for derivative liabilities which are measured at fair value. The Company's functional and presentation currency is USD. Consolidation Our interim consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, EMV Automotive USA Inc., from the date of incorporation of January 22, 2018, InterMeccanica, from the date of its acquisition on October 18, 2017, EMV Automotive Technology (Chongqing) Inc., from the date of its incorporation on October 15, 2019, SOLO EV, LLC, from the date of its formation on November 22, 2019, and ElectraMeccanica USA LLC, from the date of its formation on March 19, 2021. Inter-company balances and transactions, including unrealized income and expenses arising from inter-company transactions, are eliminated on consolidation. Significant estimates and assumptions The preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires the Company to make estimates and assumptions concerning the future. The Company's management reviews these estimates and underlying assumptions on an ongoing basis, based on experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Revisions to estimates are adjusted for prospectively in the period in which the estimates are revised. Estimates and assumptions, where there is significant risk of material adjustments to assets and liabilities in future accounting periods, include the estimated recoverable amount of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets, the useful lives of plant and equipment, fair value measurements for financial instruments and share-based payments and the recoverability and measurement of deferred tax assets. The COVID-19 outbreak brings significant uncertainty as to the potential impact on our operations, supply chains for parts and sales channels for our products and on the global economy as a whole. It is currently not possible to predict how long the pandemic will last or the time that it will take for economic activity to return to prior levels. Therefore, the Company has not changed any estimates and assumptions in the preparation of the financial statements. Significant judgments The preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires the Company to make judgments, apart from those involving estimates, in applying accounting policies. The most significant judgments in applying the Company's financial statements include: · the assessment of the Company's ability to continue operations and whether there are events or conditions that may give rise to significant uncertainty; · the assessment of the Company's functional currency · the classification of financial instruments; and · the calculation of income taxes require judgement in interpreting tax rules and regulations. Foreign currency translation The Company's functional currency is the USD. The functional currency of InterMeccanica is the Canadian dollar ('CAD'), the functional currency of EMV Automotive USA Inc. is USD and the functional currency of EMV Automotive Technology (Chongqing) Inc. is the Chinese RMB. The Company reassessed its functional currency during Q1 2021 and determined that the factors now supported USD as the functional currency. The Company has applied the change in functional currency from CAD to USD effective January 1, 2021. The change in functional currency is discussed in Note 3 of the Financial Statements. Transactions in foreign currency Each entity within the consolidated group records transactions using its functional currency, being the currency of the primary economic environment in which it operates. Foreign currency transactions are translated into the respective functional currency of each entity using the foreign currency rates prevailing at the date of the transaction. Period-end balances of monetary assets and liabilities in foreign currency are translated to the respective functional currencies using period-end foreign currency rates. Foreign currency gains and losses arising from the settlement of foreign currency transactions are recognized in profit or loss. 16 Foreign operations translation The assets and liabilities of foreign operations are translated into USD at period-end foreign currency rates. Revenues and expenses of foreign operations are translated into USD at average rates for the period. Foreign currency translation gains and losses are recognized in other comprehensive loss. Presentation currency translation During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company changed its presentation currency from the CAD to the USD. For preparing this June 30, 2021 financial information, comparative Income Statement and Statement of Cash Flows have been translated into USD using average foreign currency rates prevailing for the relevant reporting period of the year ended December 31, 2020. Assets and liabilities in the Statement of Financial Position at December 31, 2020 have been translated into USD at the closing foreign currency rates on that date. The equity section of the Statement of Financial Position, including foreign currency translation reserve, retained earnings, share capital and the other reserves, have been translated into USD using historical rates, and earnings per share has also been restated to USD to reflect the change in presentation currency. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosure About Market Risk We are exposed in varying degrees to a variety of financial instrument related risks. Our Board of Directors approves and monitors the risk management processes, inclusive of controlling and reporting structures. The type of risk exposure and the way in which such exposure is managed is provided as follows. Credit risk Credit risk is the risk that one party to a financial instrument will fail to discharge an obligation and cause the other party to incur a financial loss. The Company's primary exposure to credit risk is on its cash and cash equivalents held in bank accounts. The majority of cash is deposited in bank accounts held with major financial institutions in Canada. As most of the Company's cash is held by one financial institution there is a concentration of credit risk. This risk is managed by using major financial institutions that are high credit quality financial institutions as determined by rating agencies. The Company's secondary exposure to risk is on its receivables. This risk is minimal as receivables consist primarily of refundable government goods and services taxes and interest receivable from major financial institutions with high credit ratings. Liquidity risk Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due. The Company has a planning and budgeting process in place to help determine the funds required to support the Company's normal operating requirements on an ongoing basis. The Company ensures that there are sufficient funds to meet its short-term business requirements, taking into account its anticipated cash flows from operations and its holdings of cash and cash equivalents. Historically, the Company's source of funding has been shareholder loans and the issuance of equity securities for cash, primarily through private placements and public offerings. The Company's access to financing is always uncertain. There can be no assurance of continued access to significant equity funding. The following is an analysis of the contractual maturities of the Company's non-derivative financial liabilities as at June 30, 2021: At June 30, 2021 Within one year Between one

and five years More than five

years Trade payables $ 1,880,002 $ - $ - Accrued liabilities 2,783,467 - Due to related parties 241 - - Lease liabilities 575,756 733,108 739,435 $ 5,239,466 $ 733,108 $ 739,435 17 At December 31, 2020 Within one year Between one

and five years More than five

years Trade payables $ 1,001,773 $ - $ - Accrued liabilities 2,179,134 - Due to related parties 280,432 - - Lease liabilities 576,232 373,889 125,652 $ 4,037,571 $ 373,889 $ 125,652 Foreign exchange risk Foreign currency risk is the risk that the fair values of future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because they are denominated in currencies that differ from the respective functional currency. The Company is exposed to currency risk as it incurs expenditures that are denominated in Canadian dollars while its functional currency is the USD. The Company does not hedge its exposure to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. The following is an analysis of the USD equivalent of financial assets and liabilities that are denominated in CAD: June 30

2021 June 30

2020 Restated Cash and cash equivalents $ 415,858 $ 351,269 Restricted cash 82,756 75,482 Receivables 129,227 129,240 Lease liabilities (1,518,084 ) (450,408 ) Trade payables and accrued liabilities (885,584 ) (402,659 ) $ (1,775,827 ) $ (297,076 ) Based on the above net exposures, as at June 30, 2021, a 10% change in the USD to the CAD exchange rate would impact the Company's net loss by $177,583 (2020: $29,708). Interest rate risk Interest rate risk is the risk that the fair value of future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market interest rates. The Company is exposed to interest rate risk on its cash equivalents as these instruments have original maturities of 12 months or less and are therefore exposed to interest rate fluctuations on renewal. A 1% change in market interest rates would have an impact on the Company's net loss of $50,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (2020: $365,000). Classification of financial instruments Financial assets included in our consolidated statements of financial position are as follows: June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Amortized cost: Cash and cash equivalents $ 250,028,791 $ 129,450,676 Restricted cash 163,256 143,800 Receivables 203,781 159,664 $ 250,395,828 $ 129,754,140 18 Financial liabilities included in our consolidated statements of financial position are as follows: June 30 December 31, 2021 2020 Non-derivative financial liabilities: Trade payable and accrued liabilities $ 4,663,710 $ 3,461,339 Lease liabilities 2,048,299 1,075,773 Derivative liability 7,990,734 17,899,855 $ 14,702,743 $ 22,436,967 Fair value The fair value of the Company's financial assets and liabilities, other than the derivative liability which is measured at fair value, approximates the carrying amount. Financial instruments measured at fair value are classified into one of three levels in the fair value hierarchy according to the relative reliability of the inputs used to estimate the fair values. The three levels of the fair value hierarchy are: · level 1 - Unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities; · level 2 - Inputs other than quoted prices that are observable for the asset or liability either directly or indirectly; and · level 3 - Inputs that are not based on observable market data. Financial liabilities measured at fair value as at June 30, 2021 consisted of the derivative liability, which includes non-transferrable warrants. The fair value of the non-transferrable warrants is classified as level 2 in the fair value hierarchy. The fair value of the derivative liability relating to the non-transferrable warrants was calculated using the Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model using historical volatility of comparable companies as an estimate of future volatility. At June 30, 2021, if the volatility used was increased by 10%, the impact would be an increase to the derivative liability of $371,925 (2020: $418,457) with a corresponding increase in comprehensive loss. Controls and Procedures Evaluation of Disclosure Controls and Procedures Disclosure controls and procedures are defined in Rule 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) under the Exchange Act to mean controls and other procedures of an issuer that are designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in the reports that we file or submit under the Exchange Act is recorded, processed, summarized and reported, within the time periods specified in the SEC's rules and forms and includes, without limitation, controls and procedures designed to ensure that such information is accumulated and communicated to the issuer's management, including its principal executive and principal financial officers, or persons performing similar functions, as appropriate to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. As required by Rule 13a-15 or 15d-15 under the Exchange Act, we have carried out an evaluation of the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures as of the end of the period covered by this Quarterly Report, being June 30, 2021. This evaluation was carried out by our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Based upon that evaluation, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer concluded that our disclosure controls and procedures were effective as of June 30, 2021. Changes in Internal Control Over Financial Reporting There has been no change in the Company's internal control over financial reporting in the six months ended June 30, 2021 that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, the Company's internal control over financial reporting. 19 PART II - OTHER INFORMATION Legal Proceedings We are not a party to any pending legal proceeding. We are not aware of any pending legal proceeding to which any of our officers, directors, affiliates or any beneficial holders of 5% or more of our voting securities are adverse to us or have a material interest adverse to us. A. Risk Factors An investment in our common shares carries a significant degree of risk. You should carefully consider the following risks, as well as the other information contained in this Quarterly Report, including our financial statements and related notes, before you make an investment decision concerning our shares. Any one of these risks and uncertainties has the potential to cause material adverse effects on our business, prospects, financial condition and operating results which could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements expressed by us and a significant decrease in the value of our common shares. Refer to 'Forward-Looking Statements' herein. We have not been successful in preventing the material adverse effects that any of the following risks and uncertainties may cause. These potential risks and uncertainties may not be a complete list of the risks and uncertainties facing us. There may be additional risks and uncertainties that we are presently unaware of, or presently consider immaterial, that may become material in the future and have a material adverse effect on us. You could lose all or a significant portion of your investment due to any of these risks and uncertainties. Risks Related to our Business and Industry We have limited cash on hand and we will require a significant amount of capital to carry out our proposed business plan to develop, manufacture, sell and service electric vehicles; there is no assurance that any amount raised will be sufficient to continue to fund operations of our Company. We incurred a net loss and comprehensive loss of $11,628,049 and $11,642,382, respectively, during the six months ended June 30, 2021, and a net loss and comprehensive loss of $63,046,905 and $58,832,999, respectively, during the year ended December 31, 2020. Although we had cash and cash equivalents and a working capital surplus of $250,028,791 and $257,420,870, respectively, as at June 30, 2021, and of $129,450,676 and $130,755,823, respectively, at December 31, 2020, we believe that we will need significant additional equity financing to continue operations, among other things: · we have begun the commercial production of our flagship vehicle, the SOLO, and we expect to incur significant ramp-up in costs and expenses through the launch of the vehicle; · we anticipate that the gross profit generated from the sale of the SOLO will not be sufficient to cover our operating expenses, and our achieving profitability will depend, in part, on our ability to materially reduce the bill of materials and per unit manufacturing cost of our products; and · we do not anticipate that we will be eligible to obtain bank loans, or other forms of debt financing on terms that would be acceptable to us. We anticipate generating a significant loss for the next fiscal year. We have minimal revenue and expect significant increases in costs and expenses to forestall profits for the foreseeable future, even if we generate revenues in the near term. Even though we have recently launched the SOLO into commercial production, and even if we launch the Tofino or other intended EVs, they might not become commercially successful. If we are to ever achieve profitability, we must have a successful commercial introduction and acceptance of our vehicles, which may not occur. We expect that our operating losses will increase substantially in 2021, and thereafter, and we also expect to continue to incur operating losses and to experience negative cash flows for the next several years. We have a limited operating history and have generated minimal revenues. Our limited operating history makes evaluating our business and future prospects difficult. We were formed in February 2015, and we have begun production but not the commercial delivery of our first electric vehicle. To date we have no revenues from the sale of electric vehicles as any amounts received from the sale of our pre-production electric vehicles were netted off against research and development costs as cost recovery and have had minimal revenue from the sale of non-electric custom cars. We intend to derive revenues from the sales of our SOLO vehicle, our Tofino vehicle and other intended EVs. The Tofino is still in the early design development stage, and the first commercially-produced SOLOs are targeted to be delivered to our customers sometime in 2021. Our vehicles require significant investment prior to commercial introduction and may never be successfully developed or commercially successful. 20 We have a history of operating losses and we expect our operating losses to accelerate and materially increase for the foreseeable future. We generated net loss of $11,628,049 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, bringing our accumulated deficit to $121,955,208. Without a gain related to changes in the fair values of derivative liabilities of $12,257,385, we would have had a more significant net loss. Our loss before income taxes for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased to $11,627,199, as compared to $10,776,709 for the corresponding period in 2020. We anticipate generating a significant loss for the current fiscal year. We have minimal revenue and expect significant increases in costs and expenses to forestall profits for the foreseeable future, even if we generate revenues in the near term. We have begun the commercial production but not yet the delivery of our flagship vehicle, the SOLO, and we expect to incur significant additional costs and expenses through the launch of the vehicle. Even with the launch of the SOLO into commercial production, and even if we are able to launch the Tofino or other intended EVs, they might not become commercially successful. If we are to ever achieve profitability, we must have a successful commercial introduction and acceptance of our vehicles, which may not occur. We expect that our operating losses will increase substantially in 2021, and thereafter, and we also expect to continue to incur operating losses and to experience negative cash flows for the next several years. We expect the rate at which we will incur losses to increase significantly in future periods from current levels as we: · design, develop and manufacture our vehicles and their components; · develop and equip our manufacturing facility; · build up inventories of parts and components for the SOLO, the Tofino and other intended EVs; · open ElectraMeccanica stores; · expand our design, development, maintenance and repair capabilities; · develop and increase our sales and marketing activities; and · develop and increase our general and administrative functions to support our growing operations. Because we will incur the costs and expenses from these efforts before we receive any revenues with respect thereto, our losses in future periods will be significantly greater than the losses we would incur if we developed the business more slowly. In addition, we may find that these efforts are more expensive than we currently anticipate or that these efforts may not result in profits or even revenues, which would further increase our losses. Our ability to achieve profitability will depend, in part, on our ability to materially reduce the bill of materials and per unit manufacturing cost of our products. We anticipate that the gross profit generated from the sale of the SOLO will not be sufficient to cover our operating expenses for the foreseeable future. To achieve our operating and strategic goals while remaining competitive, we will, among other things, need to reduce the bill of materials and the per-unit manufacturing cost of the SOLO. We expect the primary factors to contribute to a reduced bill of materials and per unit manufacturing cost to include: · continued product development to make the SOLO easier and cheaper to mass produce commercially; · our ability to utilize less expensive suppliers and components that meet the requirements for the SOLO; · increasing the volume of components that we purchase in order to take advantage of volume-based pricing discounts; · improving assembly efficiency; · enhancing the automation of our strategic manufacturing partner's facility to increase volume and reduce labor costs; and · increasing our volume to leverage manufacturing overhead costs. 21 Continued product development is subject to feasibility and engineering risks. Any increase in manufacturing volumes is dependent upon a corresponding increase in sales. The occurrence of one or more factors that negatively impact the manufacturing or sales of the SOLO, or reduce our manufacturing efficiency, may prevent us from achieving our desired reduction in manufacturing costs, which would negatively affect our operating results and may prevent us from attaining profitability. We currently have negative operating cash flows, and if we are unable to generate positive operating cash flows in the future our viability as an operating business will be adversely affected. We have made significant up-front investments in research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses to rapidly develop and expand our business. We are currently incurring expenditures related to our operations that have generated a negative operating cash flow. Operating cash flow may decline in certain circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. We might not generate sufficient revenues in the near future. Because we continue to incur such significant future expenditures for research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses, we may continue to experience negative cash flow until we reach a sufficient level of sales with positive gross margins to cover operating expenses. An inability to generate positive cash flow until we reach a sufficient level of sales with positive gross margins to cover operating expenses or raise additional capital on reasonable terms will adversely affect our viability as an operating business. We may require additional capital to carry out our proposed business plan for the next 12 months if our cash on hand and revenues from the sale of our cars are not sufficient to cover our cash requirements. If our cash on hand, revenue from the sale of our cars, if any, and cash received upon the exercise of outstanding warrants, if any are exercised, are not sufficient to cover our cash requirements, we will need to raise additional funds through the sale of our equity securities, in either private placements or registered offerings and/or shareholder loans. If we are unsuccessful in raising enough funds through such capital-raising efforts we may review other financing possibilities such as bank loans. Financing might not be available to us or, if available, may not be available on terms that are acceptable to us. Our ability to obtain the necessary financing to carry out our business plan is subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and investor acceptance of our business plan. These factors may make the timing, amount, terms and conditions of such financing unattractive or unavailable to us. If we are unable to raise sufficient funds, we will have to significantly reduce our spending, delay or cancel our planned activities or substantially change our current corporate structure. We might not be able to obtain any funding, and we might not have sufficient resources to conduct our business as projected, both of which could mean that we would be forced to curtail or discontinue our operations. Terms of future financings may adversely impact your investment. We may have to engage in common equity, debt or preferred stock financing in the future. Your rights and the value of your investment in our securities could be reduced. Interest on debt securities could increase costs and negatively impacts operating results. Preferred stock could be issued in series from time to time with such designation, rights, preferences and limitations as needed to raise capital. The terms of preferred stock could be more advantageous to those investors than to the holders of common shares. In addition, if we need to raise equity capital from the sale of common shares, institutional or other investors may negotiate terms at least as, and possibly more, favorable than the terms of your investment. Common shares which we sell could be sold into any market which develops, which could adversely affect the market price. Our future growth depends upon consumers' willingness to adopt three-wheeled single-seat electric vehicles. Our growth highly depends upon the adoption by consumers of, and we are subject to an elevated risk of, any reduced demand for alternative fuel vehicles in general and electric vehicles in particular. If the market for three-wheeled single seat electric vehicles does not develop as we expect, or develops more slowly than we expect, our business, prospects, financial condition and operating results will be negatively impacted. The market for alternative fuel vehicles is relatively new, rapidly evolving, characterized by rapidly changing technologies, price competition, additional competitors, evolving government regulation and industry standards, frequent new vehicle announcements and changing consumer demands and behaviors. Factors that may influence the adoption of alternative fuel vehicles, and specifically electric vehicles, include: · perceptions about electric vehicle quality, safety (in particular with respect to lithium-ion battery packs), design, performance and cost, especially if adverse events or accidents occur that are linked to the quality or safety of electric vehicles; · perceptions about vehicle safety in general and, in particular, safety issues that may be attributed to the use of advanced technology, including vehicle electronics and braking systems; 22 · the limited range over which electric vehicles may be driven on a single battery charge; · the decline of an electric vehicle's range resulting from deterioration over time in the battery's ability to hold a charge; · concerns about electric grid capacity and reliability, which could derail our efforts to promote electric vehicles as a practical solution to vehicles which require gasoline; · the availability of alternative fuel vehicles, including plug-in hybrid electric vehicles; · improvements in the fuel economy of the internal combustion engine; · the availability of service for electric vehicles; · the environmental consciousness of consumers; · volatility in the cost of oil and gasoline; · government regulations and economic incentives promoting fuel efficiency and alternate forms of energy; · access to charging stations, standardization of electric vehicle charging systems and consumers' perceptions about convenience and cost to charge an electric vehicle; · the availability of tax and other governmental incentives to purchase and operate electric vehicles or future regulation requiring increased use of nonpolluting vehicles; and · perceptions about and the actual cost of alternative fuel. The influence of any of the factors described above may cause current or potential customers not to purchase our electric vehicles, which would materially adversely affect our business, operating results, financial condition and prospects. The range of our electric vehicles on a single charge declines over time which may negatively influence potential customers' decisions whether to purchase our vehicles. The range of our electric vehicles on a single charge declines principally as a function of usage, time and charging patterns. For example, a customer's use of their vehicle as well as the frequency with which they charge the battery of their vehicle can result in additional deterioration of the battery's ability to hold a charge. We currently expect that our battery pack will retain approximately 85% of its ability to hold its initial charge after approximately 3,000 charge cycles and eight years, which will result in a decrease to the vehicle's initial range. Such battery deterioration and the related decrease in range may negatively influence potential customer decisions whether to purchase our vehicles, which may harm our ability to market and sell our vehicles. Developments in alternative technologies or improvements in the internal combustion engine may materially adversely affect the demand for our electric vehicles. Significant developments in alternative technologies, such as advanced diesel, ethanol, fuel cells or compressed natural gas, or improvements in the fuel economy of the internal combustion engine, may materially and adversely affect our business and prospects in ways we do not currently anticipate. For example, fuel which is abundant and relatively inexpensive in North America, such as compressed natural gas, may emerge as consumers' preferred alternative to petroleum-based propulsion. Any failure by us to develop new or enhanced technologies or processes, or to react to changes in existing technologies, could materially delay our development and introduction of new and enhanced electric vehicles, which could result in the loss of competitiveness of our vehicles, decreased revenue and a loss of market share to competitors. If we are unable to keep up with advances in electric vehicle technology, we may suffer a decline in our competitive position. We may be unable to keep up with changes in electric vehicle technology and, as a result, may suffer a decline in our competitive position. Any failure to keep up with advances in electric vehicle technology would result in a decline in our competitive position which would materially and adversely affect our business, prospects, operating results and financial condition. Our research and development efforts may not be sufficient to adapt to changes in electric vehicle technology. As technologies change, we plan to upgrade or adapt our vehicles and introduce new models to continue to provide vehicles with the latest technology and, in particular, battery cell technology. However, our vehicles may not compete effectively with alternative vehicles if we are not able to source and integrate the latest technology into our vehicles. For example, we do not manufacture battery cells which makes us depend upon other suppliers of battery cell technology for our battery packs. 23 If we are unable to design, develop, market and sell new electric vehicles and services that address additional market opportunities, our business, prospects and operating results will suffer. We may not be able to successfully develop new electric vehicles and services, address new market segments or develop a significantly broader customer base. To date, we have focused our business on the sale of the SOLO, a three-wheeled single seat electric vehicle, and have targeted mainly urban residents of modest means and fleets. We will need to address additional markets and expand our customer demographic to further grow our business. Our failure to address additional market opportunities would harm our business, financial condition, operating results and prospects. Demand in the vehicle industry is highly volatile. Volatility of demand in the vehicle industry may materially and adversely affect our business, prospects, operating results and financial condition. The markets in which we will be competing have been subject to considerable volatility in demand in recent periods. Demand for automobile sales depends to a large extent on general, economic, political and social conditions in a given market and the introduction of new vehicles and technologies. As a new start-up manufacturer, we will have fewer financial resources than more established vehicle manufacturers to withstand changes in the market and disruptions in demand. We depend on a third-party for our near-term manufacturing needs. In October 2017, we entered into a Manufacturing Agreement with Zongshen, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zongshen Industrial Group Co. Ltd., an affiliate of Zongshen Power Machinery Co., Ltd., located in Chongqing, China, which has now been amended on June 23, 2021. The delivery of SOLO vehicles to our future customers and the revenue derived therefrom depends on Zongshen's ability to fulfil its obligations under that Manufacturing Agreement. Zongshen's ability to fulfil its obligations is outside of our control and depends on a variety of factors, including Zongshen's operations, Zongshen's financial condition and geopolitical and economic risks that could affect China. Our Manufacturing Agreement with Zongshen provides that non-performance by either us or Zongshen shall be excused to the extent that such performance is rendered impossible by strike, fire, flood, earthquake or governmental acts, orders or restrictions; provided that either we or Zongshen, as applicable, use commercially reasonable efforts to mitigate the impact of such non-performance. Notwithstanding any such efforts, any such non-performance by either us or Zongshen shall be cause for termination of the Manufacturing Agreement by the other party if the non-performance continues for more than six months. The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic or measures taken by the Chinese government relating thereto may result in non-performance by Zongshen under our Manufacturing Agreement. If Zongshen is unable to fulfil its obligations or is only able to partially fulfil its obligations under our existing Manufacturing Agreement with them, or if Zongshen either voluntarily or is forced to terminate our agreement with them, either as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the Chinese government's measures relating thereto or otherwise, we will not be able to produce or sell our SOLO vehicle in the volumes anticipated and on the timetable that we anticipate, if at all. The impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the global economy and our operations remains uncertain, which could have a material adverse impact on our business, results of operations and financial condition and on the market price of our common shares. In December 2019, a strain of novel coronavirus (now commonly known as COVID-19) was reported to have surfaced in Wuhan, China. COVID-19 has since spread rapidly throughout many countries, and, on March 12, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a pandemic. In an effort to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, many countries, including the United States, Canada and China, have imposed unprecedented restrictions on travel, and there have been business closures and a substantial reduction in economic activity in countries that have had significant outbreaks of COVID-19. Although our manufacturing partner, Zongshen, reports that its operations have not been materially affected at this point, significant uncertainty remains as to the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our and Zongshen's operations (including, without limitation, staffing levels), supply chains for parts and sales channels for our products, and on the global economy as a whole. It is currently not possible to predict how long the pandemic will last or the time that it will take for economic activity to return to prior levels. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant financial market volatility and uncertainty in recent months. A continuation or worsening of the levels of market disruption and volatility seen in the recent past could have an adverse effect on our ability to access capital, on our business, results of operations and financial condition, and on the market price of our common shares. We do not currently have all arrangements in place that are required to allow us to fully execute our business plan. To sell our vehicles as envisioned we will need to enter into certain additional agreements and arrangements that are not currently in place. These include entering into agreements with distributors, arranging for the transportation of the commercially-produced SOLOs to be delivered pursuant to our Manufacturing Agreement with Zongshen and obtaining battery and other essential supplies in the quantities that we require. If we are unable to enter into such agreements, or are only able to do so on terms that are unfavorable to us, we may not be able to fully carry out our business plans. 24 We depend on certain key personnel, and our success will depend on our continued ability to retain and attract such qualified personnel. Our success depends on the efforts, abilities and continued service of Paul Rivera, our President and Chief Executive Officer, Bal Bhullar, our Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Pavlov, our Chief Operating Officer, Henry Reisner, our Executive Vice-President and President of InterMeccanica, and Isaac Moss, our Chief Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary. A number of these key employees and consultants have significant experience in the automobile manufacturing and technology industries. A loss of service from any one of these individuals may adversely affect our operations, and we may have difficulty or may not be able to locate and hire suitable replacements. We have obtained 'key person' insurance on certain key personnel. Since we have little experience in mass-producing electric vehicles, any delays or difficulties in transitioning from producing custom vehicles to mass-producing vehicles may have a material adverse effect on our business, prospects and operating results. Our management team has experience in producing custom designed vehicles and is now switching focus to mass producing electric vehicles in a rapidly evolving and competitive market. If we are unable to implement our business plans in the timeframe estimated by management and successfully transition into a mass-producing electric vehicle manufacturing business, then our business, prospects, operating results and financial condition will be negatively impacted and our ability to grow our business will be harmed. We are subject to numerous environmental and health and safety laws and any breach of such laws may have a material adverse effect on our business and operating results. We are subject to numerous environmental and health and safety laws, including statutes, regulations, bylaws and other legal requirements. These laws relate to the generation, use, handling, storage, transportation and disposal of regulated substances, including hazardous substances (such as batteries), dangerous goods and waste, emissions or discharges into soil, water and air, including noise and odors (which could result in remediation obligations), and occupational health and safety matters, including indoor air quality. These legal requirements vary by location and can arise under federal, provincial, state or municipal laws. Any breach of such laws and/or requirements would have a material adverse effect on our Company and its operating results. Our vehicles are subject to motor vehicle standards and the failure to satisfy such mandated safety standards would have a material adverse effect on our business and operating results. All vehicles sold must comply with federal, state and provincial motor vehicle safety standards. In both Canada and the United States vehicles that meet or exceed all federally mandated safety standards are certified under the federal regulations. In this regard, Canadian and U.S. motor vehicle safety standards are substantially the same. Rigorous testing and the use of approved materials and equipment are among the requirements for achieving federal certification. Failure by us to have the SOLO, the Tofino or any future model EV satisfy motor vehicle standards would have a material adverse effect on our business and operating results. If we are unable to reduce and adequately control the costs associated with operating our business, including our costs of manufacturing, sales and materials, our business, financial condition, operating results and prospects will suffer. If we are unable to reduce and/or maintain a sufficiently low level of costs for designing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing and servicing our electric vehicles relative to their selling prices, our operating results, gross margins, business and prospects could be materially and adversely impacted. If our vehicles fail to perform as expected, our ability to develop, market and sell our electric vehicles could be harmed. Our vehicles may contain defects in design and manufacture that may cause them not to perform as expected or that may require repair. For example, our vehicles use a substantial amount of software code to operate. Software products are inherently complex and often contain defects and errors when first introduced. While we have performed extensive internal testing, we currently have a very limited frame of reference by which to evaluate the performance of our SOLO in the hands of our customers and currently have no frame of reference by which to evaluate the performance of our vehicles after several years of customer driving. With the Tofino we are still in early design development phase, whereby the similar evaluations are further behind. We have very limited experience servicing our vehicles. If we are unable to address the service and warranty requirements of our future customers our business will be materially and adversely affected. If we are unable to successfully address the service requirements of our future customers our business and prospects will be materially and adversely affected. In addition, we anticipate the level and quality of the service we will provide our customers will have a direct impact on the success of our future vehicles. If we are unable to satisfactorily service our customers, our ability to generate customer loyalty, grow our business and sell additional vehicles could be impaired. 25 We have very limited experience servicing our vehicles. We have begun production of the SOLO vehicles for targeted customer deliveries sometime in 2021. The total number of production SOLOs that we have produced as at June 30, 2021 is 78. The total number of SOLOs that we have produced as pre-production as of June 30, 2021 is 124 (64 from Canada and 60 from Zongshen). Throughout its history, our subsidiary, InterMeccanica, has produced approximately 2,500 cars, which include providing after sales support and servicing. We only have limited experience servicing the SOLO as a limited number of SOLOs have been produced. Servicing electric vehicles on a mass scale is different than servicing electric vehicles and vehicles with internal combustion engines and requires specialized skills, including high voltage training and servicing techniques on a mass scale. In addition, we presently expect that our warranty covering the SOLO will cover 24 months, however, the final details on such coverage have not yet been completed. Furthermore, the SOLO battery pack is potentially a two to five year warranty period, however, the final details on the exact warranty specifications is still being determined and is being developed in conjunction with our battery pack and cell suppliers. We may not succeed in establishing, maintaining and strengthening the ElectraMeccanica brand, which would materially and adversely affect customer acceptance of our vehicles and components and our business, revenues and prospects. Our business and prospects heavily depend on our ability to develop, maintain and strengthen the ElectraMeccanica brand. Any failure to develop, maintain and strengthen our brand may materially and adversely affect our ability to sell our planned electric vehicles. If we are not able to establish, maintain and strengthen our brand, we may lose the opportunity to build a critical mass of customers. Promoting and positioning our brand will likely depend significantly on our ability to provide high quality electric cars and maintenance and repair services, and we have very limited experience in these areas. In addition, we expect that our ability to develop, maintain and strengthen the ElectraMeccanica brand will also depend heavily on the success of our marketing efforts. To date we have limited experience with marketing activities as we have relied primarily on the internet, word of mouth and attendance at industry trade shows to promote our brand. To further promote our brand, we may be required to change our marketing practices, which could result in substantially increased advertising expenses, including the need to use traditional media such as television, radio and print. The automobile industry is intensely competitive, and we may not be successful in building, maintaining and strengthening our brand. Many of our current and potential competitors, particularly automobile manufacturers headquartered in Detroit, Japan and the European Union, have greater name recognition, broader customer relationships and substantially greater marketing resources than we do. If we do not develop and maintain a strong brand, our business, prospects, financial condition and operating results will be materially and adversely impacted. Increases in costs, disruption of supply or shortage of raw materials, in particular lithium-ion cells, could harm our business. We may experience increases in the cost or a sustained interruption in the supply or shortage of raw materials. Any such increase or supply interruption could materially negatively impact our business, prospects, financial condition and operating results. We use various raw materials in our business including aluminum, steel, carbon fiber and non-ferrous metals such as copper and cobalt. The prices for these raw materials fluctuate depending on market conditions and global demand for these materials and could adversely affect our business and operating results. For instance, we are exposed to multiple risks relating to price fluctuations for lithium-ion cells. These risks include: · the inability or unwillingness of current battery manufacturers to build or operate battery cell manufacturing plants to supply the numbers of lithium-ion cells required to support the growth of the electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle industry as demand for such cells increases; · disruption in the supply of cells due to quality issues or recalls by the battery cell manufacturers; and · an increase in the cost of raw materials, such as cobalt, used in lithium-ion cells. Our business depends on the continued supply of battery cells for our vehicles. We do not currently have any agreements for the supply of batteries and depend upon the open market for their procurement. Any disruption in the supply of battery cells from our supplier could temporarily disrupt the planned production of our vehicles until such time as a different supplier is fully qualified. Moreover, battery cell manufacturers may choose to refuse to supply electric vehicle manufacturers to the extent they determine that the vehicles are not sufficiently safe. Furthermore, current fluctuations or shortages in petroleum and other economic conditions may cause us to experience significant increases in freight charges and raw material costs. Substantial increases in the prices for our raw materials would increase our operating costs, and could reduce our margins if we cannot recoup the increased costs through increased electric vehicle prices. We might not be able to recoup increasing costs of raw materials by increasing vehicle prices. We have also already announced an estimated price for the base model of our SOLO, and the Tofino. However, any attempts to increase the announced or expected prices in response to increased raw material costs could be viewed negatively by our potential customers, result in cancellations of SOLO and Tofino reservations and could materially adversely affect our brand, image, business, prospects and operating results. 26 The unavailability, reduction or elimination of government and economic incentives could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, operating results and prospects. Any reduction, elimination or discriminatory application of government subsidies and economic incentives that are offered to purchasers of EVs or persons installing home charging stations, the reduced need for such subsidies and incentives due to the perceived success of the electric vehicle, fiscal tightening or other reasons may result in the diminished competitiveness of the alternative fuel vehicle industry generally or our electric vehicles in particular. This could materially and adversely affect the growth of the alternative fuel automobile markets and our business, prospects, financial condition and operating results. If we fail to manage future growth effectively, we may not be able to market and sell our vehicles successfully. Any failure to manage our growth effectively could materially and adversely affect our business, prospects, operating results and financial condition. We plan to expand our operations in the near future in connection with the planned production of our vehicles. Our future operating results depend to a large extent on our ability to manage this expansion and growth successfully. Risks that we face in undertaking this expansion include: · training new personnel; · forecasting production and revenue; · controlling expenses and investments in anticipation of expanded operations; · establishing or expanding design, manufacturing, sales and service facilities; · implementing and enhancing administrative infrastructure, systems and processes; · addressing new markets; and · establishing international operations. We intend to continue to hire a number of additional personnel, including design and manufacturing personnel and service technicians, for our electric vehicles. Competition for individuals with experience in designing, manufacturing and servicing electric vehicles is intense, and we may not be able to attract, assimilate, train or retain additional highly qualified personnel in the future. The failure to attract, integrate, train, motivate and retain these additional employees could seriously harm our business and prospects. Our business may be adversely affected by labor and union activities. Although none of our employees are currently represented by a labor union, it is common throughout the automobile industry generally for many employees at automobile companies to belong to a union, which can result in higher employee costs and increased risk of work stoppages. We have a Manufacturing Agreement with Zongshen to produce SOLO vehicles. Zongshen's workforce is not currently unionized, though they may become so in the future or industrial stoppages could occur in the absence of a union. We also directly and indirectly depend upon other companies with unionized work forces, such as parts suppliers and trucking and freight companies, and work stoppages or strikes organized by such unions could have a material adverse impact on our business, financial condition or operating results. If a work stoppage occurs within our business, or that of Zongshen or our key suppliers, it could delay the manufacture and sale of our electric vehicles and have a material adverse effect on our business, prospects, operating results or financial condition. Additionally, if we expand our business to include full in-house manufacturing of our vehicles, our employees might join or form a labor union and we may be required to become a union signatory. We may become subject to product liability claims, which could harm our financial condition and liquidity if we are not able to successfully defend or insure against such claims. We may become subject to product liability claims, which could harm our business, prospects, operating results and financial condition. The automobile industry experiences significant product liability claims and we face inherent risk of exposure to claims in the event our vehicles do not perform as expected or malfunction resulting in personal injury or death. Our risks in this area are particularly pronounced given we have limited field experience of our vehicles. A successful product liability claim against us could require us to pay a substantial monetary award. Moreover, a product liability claim could generate substantial negative publicity about our vehicles and business and inhibit or prevent commercialization of other future vehicle candidates which would have a material adverse effect on our brand, business, prospects and operating results. We plan to maintain product liability insurance for all our vehicles on a claims-made basis, but any such insurance might not be sufficient to cover all potential product liability claims. Any lawsuit seeking significant monetary damages either in excess of our coverage or outside of our coverage may have a material adverse effect on our reputation, business and financial condition. We may not be able to secure additional product liability insurance coverage on commercially acceptable terms or at reasonable costs when needed, particularly if we do face liability for our products and are forced to make a claim under our policy. 27 Our patent applications may not result in issued patents, which may have a material adverse effect on our ability to prevent others from interfering with our commercialization of our products. The registration and enforcement of patents involves complex legal and factual questions and the breadth and effectiveness of patented claims is uncertain. We cannot be certain that we are the first to file patent applications on these inventions, nor can we be certain that our pending patent applications will result in issued patents or that any of our issued patents will afford sufficient protection against someone creating competing products, or as a defensive portfolio against a competitor who claims that we are infringing its patents. In addition, patent applications filed in foreign countries are subject to laws, rules and procedures that differ from those of the United States, and thus we cannot be certain that foreign patent applications, if any, will result in issued patents in those foreign jurisdictions or that such patents can be effectively enforced, even if they relate to patents issued in the United States. We may need to defend ourselves against patent or trademark infringement claims, which may be time-consuming and would cause us to incur substantial costs. Companies, organizations or individuals, including our competitors, may hold or obtain patents, trademarks or other proprietary rights that would prevent, limit or interfere with our ability to make, use, develop, sell or market our vehicles or components, which could make it more difficult for us to operate our business. From time to time, we may receive communications from third parties that allege our products are covered by their patents or trademarks or other intellectual property rights. Companies holding patents or other intellectual property rights may bring suits alleging infringement of such rights or otherwise assert their rights. If we are determined to have infringed upon a third party's intellectual property rights, we may be required to do things that include one or more of the following: · cease making, using, selling or offering to sell processes, goods or services that incorporate or use the third-party intellectual property; · pay substantial damages; · seek a license from the holder of the infringed intellectual property right, which license may not be available on reasonable terms or at all; · redesign our vehicles or other goods or services to avoid infringing the third-party intellectual property; or · establish and maintain alternative branding for our products and services. In the event of a successful claim of infringement against us and our failure or inability to obtain a license to the infringed technology or other intellectual property right, our business, prospects, operating results and financial condition could be materially adversely affected. In addition, any litigation or claims, whether or not valid, could result in substantial costs, negative publicity and diversion of resources and management attention. You may face difficulties in protecting your interests, and your ability to protect your rights through the U.S. federal courts may be limited because we are incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, a substantial portion of our assets are in Canada and all of our executive officers and most of our directors reside outside the United States We are organized pursuant to the laws of the Province of British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), and our executive offices are located outside of the United States in Vancouver, British Columbia. Three of our four officers, our auditor and all but four of our directors reside outside the United States. In addition, a substantial portion of their assets and our assets are located outside of the United States. As a result, you may have difficulty serving legal process within the United States upon us or any of these persons. You may also have difficulty enforcing, both in and outside of the United States, judgments you may obtain in U.S. courts against us or these persons in any action, including actions based upon the civil liability provisions of U.S. federal or state securities laws. Furthermore, there is substantial doubt as to the enforceability in Canada against us or against any of our directors, officers and any experts named in this Quarterly Report who are not residents of the United States, in original actions or in actions for enforcement of judgments of U.S. courts, of liabilities based solely upon the civil liability provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. In addition, shareholders in British Columbia companies may not have standing to initiate a shareholder derivative action in U.S. federal courts. As a result, our public shareholders may have more difficulty in protecting their interests through actions against us, our management, our directors or our major shareholders than would shareholders of a corporation incorporated in a jurisdiction in the United States. Global economic conditions could materially adversely impact demand for our products and services. Our operations and performance depend significantly on economic conditions. Uncertainty about global economic conditions could result in customers postponing purchases of our products and services in response to tighter credit, unemployment, negative financial news and/or declines in income or asset values and other macroeconomic factors, which could have a material negative effect on demand for our products and services and, accordingly, on our business, results of operations or financial condition. 28 We are vulnerable to a growing trade dispute between the United States and China A growing trade dispute between the United States and China could increase the proposed sales price of our products or decrease our profits, if any. In June 2018, the previous U.S. administration imposed tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese exports, including a 25% duty on cars built in China and shipped to the United States. Following the imposition of these tariffs, China has imposed additional tariffs on U.S. goods manufactured in the United States and exported to China. Subsequently, the U.S. administration indicated that it may impose tariffs on up to US$500 billion on goods manufactured in China and imported into the United States. These tariffs may escalate a nascent trade war between China and the United States. This trade conflict could affect our business because we intend to mass produce the SOLO in China and our intended principal market is the west coast of North America. If a trade war were to escalate, or if tariffs were imposed on any of our products, we could be forced to increase the proposed sales price of such products or reduce the margins, if any, on such products. Recently, U.S. Customs and Border Protection ruled that the SOLO has a classification under the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States that applies to passenger vehicles for less than 10 people with only electric motors. The total applicable duty for this classification was recently raised to 27.5% (2.5% is a 'most-favored-nation' tariff for this classification and 25% derives from this classification being on the China 301 List 1). We envision that the suggested retail purchase price for our SOLO will be US$18,500. As the landscape for tariffs involving imports to the United States from the PRC has been changing over the past year and may change again, we have not determined how to adjust the purchase price in the United States in response to the recent tariff increase. On January 15, 2020, the United States and the PRC signed the Phase 1 Trade Agreement which came into force on February 14, 2020. Notwithstanding the coming into force of the Phase 1 Trade Agreement, the United States will maintain its tariffs on cars built in China and shipped to the United States. Uncertainties in the interpretation and enforcement of Chinese laws and regulations could limit the legal protections available to you and us. The legal system in the PRC is based on written statutes. Unlike common law systems, it is a system in which legal cases have limited value as precedents. In the late 1970s the PRC government began to promulgate a comprehensive system of laws and regulations governing economic matters in general. The overall effect of legislation over the past three decades has significantly increased the protections afforded to various production services in the PRC. Zongshen, our manufacturing partner, is subject to various PRC laws and regulations generally applicable to companies in China. However, since these laws and regulations are relatively new and the PRC legal system continues to rapidly evolve, the interpretations of many laws, regulations and rules are not always uniform and enforcement of these laws, regulations and rules involve uncertainties. From time to time, we may have to resort to administrative and court proceedings to enforce our legal rights or Zongshen may have to resort to administrative and court proceedings to fulfill its obligations under the Manufacturing Agreement. However, since PRC administrative and court authorities have significant discretion in interpreting and implementing statutory and contractual terms, it may be more difficult to evaluate the outcome of administrative and court proceedings and the level of legal protection we enjoy than in more developed legal systems. Furthermore, the PRC legal system is based in part on government policies and internal rules (some of which are not published in a timely manner or at all) that may have retroactive effect. As a result, we or Zongshen may not be aware of our violation of these policies and rules until sometime after the violation. Such uncertainties, including uncertainty over the scope and effect of our contractual, property (including intellectual property) and procedural rights, and any failure to respond to changes in the regulatory environment in China, could materially and adversely affect our business and impede our ability to continue our operations. Risks Related to Our Common Shares Our executive officers and directors beneficially own a large controlling percentage of our common shares. As of August 11, 2021, our executive officers and directors beneficially owned, in the aggregate, approximately 15.39% of our common shares, which includes shares that our executive officers and directors have the right to acquire pursuant to warrants, stock options, restricted stock units and deferred stock units which have vested. As a result, they will be able to exercise a significant level of control over all matters requiring shareholder approval, including the election of directors, amendments to our Articles and approval of significant corporate transactions. This control could have the effect of delaying or preventing a change of control of our Company or changes in management and will make the approval of certain transactions difficult or impossible without the support of these shareholders. The continued sale of our equity securities will dilute the ownership percentage of our existing shareholders and may decrease the market price for our common shares. Our Notice of Articles authorize the issuance of an unlimited number of common shares and the issuance of preferred shares. Our Board of Directors has the authority to issue additional shares of our capital stock to provide additional financing in the future and designate the rights of the preferred shares, which may include voting, dividend, distribution or other rights that are preferential to those held by the common shareholders. The issuance of any such common or preferred shares may result in a reduction of the book value or market price, if one exists at the time, of our outstanding common shares. Given our lack of revenues, we will likely have to issue additional equity securities to obtain working capital we require for the next 12 months. Our efforts to fund our intended business plans will therefore result in dilution to our existing shareholders. If we do issue any such additional common shares, such issuance also will cause a reduction in the proportionate ownership and voting power of all other shareholders. As a result of such dilution, if you acquire common shares your proportionate ownership interest and voting power could be decreased. Furthermore, any such issuances could result in a change of control or a reduction in the market price for our common shares. 29 Additionally, we had 12,922,951 options and 11,808,402 warrants outstanding as of August 11, 2021. The exercise price of some of these options and warrants is below our current market price, and you could purchase shares in the market at a price in excess of the exercise price of our outstanding warrants or options. If the holders of these options and warrants elect to exercise them, your ownership position will be diluted and the per share value of the common shares you have or acquire could be diluted as well. As a result, the market value of our common shares could significantly decrease as well. Issuances of our preferred stock may adversely affect the rights of the holders of our common shares and reduce the value of our common shares. Our Notice of Articles authorize the issuance of an unlimited number of shares of preferred stock. Our Board of Directors has the authority to create one or more series of preferred stock and, without shareholder approval, issue shares of preferred stock with rights superior to the rights of the holders of common shares. As a result, shares of preferred stock could be issued quickly and easily, adversely affecting the rights of holder of common shares and could be issued with terms calculated to delay or prevent a change in control or make removal of management more difficult. Although we currently have no plans to create any series of preferred stock and have no present plans to issue any shares of preferred stock, any creation and issuance of preferred stock in the future could adversely affect the rights of the holders of common shares and reduce the value of our common shares. The market price of our common shares may be volatile and may fluctuate in a way that is disproportionate to our operating performance. Our common shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market in August 2018, and before that it had been trading on the OTCQB in September 2017. The historical volume of trading has been low (within the past year, the fewest number of our shares that were traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market was 28,706 shares daily), and the share price has fluctuated significantly (since trading began on the Nasdaq Capital Market our closing price has been as low as US$0.91 and as high as US$10.81). The share price for our common shares could decline due to the impact of any of the following factors: · sales or potential sales of substantial amounts of our common shares; · announcements about us or about our competitors; · litigation and other developments relating to our patents or other proprietary rights or those of our competitors; · conditions in the automobile industry; · governmental regulation and legislation; · variations in our anticipated or actual operating results; · change in securities analysts' estimates of our performance, or our failure to meet analysts' expectations; · change in general economic trends; and · investor perception of our industry or our prospects. Many of these factors are beyond our control. The stock markets in general, and the market for automobile companies in particular, have historically experienced extreme price and volume fluctuations. These fluctuations often have been unrelated or disproportionate to the operating performance of these companies. These broad market and industry factors could reduce the market price of our common shares regardless of our actual operating performance. 30 We do not intend to pay dividends and there will thus be fewer ways in which you are able to make a gain on your investment. We have never paid any cash or stock dividends and we do not intend to pay any dividends for the foreseeable future. To the extent that we require additional funding currently not provided for in our financing plan, our funding sources may prohibit the payment of any dividends. Because we do not intend to declare dividends, any gain on your investment will need to result from an appreciation in the price of our common shares. There will therefore be fewer ways in which you are able to make a gain on your investment. FINRA sales practice requirements may limit your ability to buy and sell our common shares, which could depress the price of our shares. Financial Industry Regulation Authority ('FINRA') rules require broker-dealers to have reasonable grounds for believing that an investment is suitable for a customer before recommending that investment to the customer. Prior to recommending speculative low-priced securities to their non-institutional customers, broker-dealers must make reasonable efforts to obtain information about the customer's financial status, tax status and investment objectives, among other things. Under interpretations of these rules, FINRA believes that there is a high probability such speculative low-priced securities will not be suitable for at least some customers. Thus, FINRA requirements may make it more difficult for broker-dealers to recommend that their customers buy our common shares, which may limit your ability to buy and sell our common shares, have an adverse effect on the market for our common shares and, thereby, depress their market prices. Our common shares have been thinly traded, and you may be unable to sell at or near ask prices or at all if you need to sell your common shares to raise money or otherwise desire to liquidate your shares. From October 2017 until August 2018, our common shares were quoted on the OTCQB where they were 'thinly-traded', meaning that the number of persons interested in purchasing our common shares at or near bid prices at any given time was relatively small or non-existent. Since we listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market in August 2018, the volume of our common shares traded has increased, but that volume could decrease until we are thinly-traded again. That could occur due to a number of factors, including that we are relatively unknown to stock analysts, stock brokers, institutional investors and others in the investment community that generate or influence sales volume, and that even if we came to the attention of such persons, they tend to be risk-averse and might be reluctant to follow an unproven company such as ours or purchase or recommend the purchase of our common shares until such time as we became more seasoned. As a consequence, there may be periods of several days or more when trading activity in our common shares is minimal or non-existent, as compared to a seasoned issuer which has a large and steady volume of trading activity that will generally support continuous sales without an adverse effect on share price. Broad or active public trading market for our common shares may not develop or be sustained. Volatility in our common shares or warrant price may subject us to securities litigation. The market for our common shares may have, when compared to seasoned issuers, significant price volatility, and we expect that our share or warrant prices may continue to be more volatile than that of a seasoned issuer for the indefinite future. In the past, plaintiffs have often initiated securities class action litigation against a company following periods of volatility in the market price of its securities. We may, in the future, be the target of similar litigation. Securities litigation could result in substantial costs and liabilities and could divert management's attention and resources. We are a foreign private issuer within the meaning of the rules under the Exchange Act, and as such we are exempt from certain provisions applicable to United States domestic public companies. We are a foreign private issuer within the meaning of the rules under the Exchange Act. As such, we are exempt from certain provisions applicable to United States domestic public companies. For example: · we are not required to provide as many Exchange Act reports, or as frequently, as a domestic public company; · for interim reporting we are permitted to comply solely with our home country requirements, which are less rigorous than the rules that apply to domestic public companies; · we are not required to provide the same level of disclosure on certain issues, such as executive compensation; · we are exempt from provisions of Regulation FD aimed at preventing issuers from making selective disclosures of material information; · we are not required to comply with the sections of the Exchange Act regulating the solicitation of proxies, consents or authorizations in respect of a security registered under the Exchange Act; and · we are not required to comply with Section 16 of the Exchange Act requiring insiders to file public reports of their share ownership and trading activities and establishing insider liability for profits realized from any 'short-swing' trading transaction. Our shareholders may not have access to certain information they may deem important and are accustomed to receive from U.S. reporting companies. 31 As an 'emerging growth company' under applicable law, we will be subject to lessened disclosure requirements. Such reduced disclosure may make our common shares less attractive to investors. For as long as we remain an 'emerging growth company', as defined in the JOBS Act, we will elect to take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not 'emerging growth companies' and including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the auditor attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in our periodic reports, exemptions from the requirements of holding a non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation and shareholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. Because of these lessened regulatory requirements our shareholders would be left without information or rights available to shareholders of more mature companies. If some investors find our common shares less attractive as a result, there may be a less active trading market for such securities and their market prices may be more volatile. We incur significant costs as a result of being a public company, which costs will grow after we cease to qualify as an 'emerging growth company.' We incur significant legal, accounting and other expenses as a public company. The Sarbanes-Oxley Act, as well as rules subsequently implemented by the SEC and the Nasdaq Capital Market, impose various requirements on the corporate governance practices of public companies. We are an 'emerging growth company', as defined in the JOBS Act, and will remain an emerging growth company until the earlier of : (1) the last day of the fiscal year (a) following May 23, 2022, (b) in which we have total annual gross revenue of at least US$1.07 billion or (c) in which we are deemed to be a large accelerated filer, which means the market value of our common shares that is held by non-affiliates exceeds US$700 million as of the prior June 30th; and (2) the date on which we have issued more than US$1.0 billion in non-convertible debt during the prior three-year period. An emerging growth company may take advantage of specified reduced reporting and other requirements that are otherwise applicable generally to public companies. These provisions include exemption from the auditor attestation requirement under Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act in the assessment of the emerging growth company's internal control over financial reporting and permission to delay adopting new or revised accounting standards until such time as those standards apply to private companies. Compliance with these rules and regulations increases our legal and financial compliance costs and makes some corporate activities more time-consuming and costlier. After we are no longer an emerging growth company, we expect to incur significant expenses and devote substantial management effort toward ensuring compliance with the requirements of Section 404 and the other rules and regulations of the SEC. For example, as a public company we have been required to increase the number of independent directors and adopt policies regarding internal controls and disclosure controls and procedures. We have incurred additional costs in obtaining director and officer liability insurance. In addition, we incur additional costs associated with our public company reporting requirements. It may also be more difficult for us to find qualified persons to serve on our Board of Directors or as executive officers. We are currently evaluating and monitoring developments with respect to these rules and regulations, and we cannot predict or estimate with any degree of certainty the amount of additional costs we may incur or the timing of such costs. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds None. Defaults Upon Senior Securities None. Mine Safety Disclosures Not applicable. Other Information None. Exhibits This Quarterly Report was included as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Please see the other exhibits to such Form 6-K, which are incorporated by reference herein. 32 ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) Expressed in United States Dollars 33 ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. Interim Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in United States dollars) Note June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 4 $ 250,028,791 $ 129,450,676 Receivables 5 333,008 213,346 Prepaid expenses 12,261,583 5,039,150 Inventory 578,330 609,094 263,201,712 135,312,266 Non-current assets Restricted cash 163,256 143,800 Plant and equipment 6 10,898,009 9,290,308 Net investment in sublease 7 9,876 38,541 Goodwill and other intangible assets 8 967,503 969,467 TOTAL ASSETS $ 275,240,356 $ 145,754,382 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade payables and accrued liabilities 9 4,663,710 3,461,339 Customer deposits 382,424 329,221 Construction contract liability 158,952 189,651 Current portion of lease liabilities 10 575,756 576,232 5,780,842 4,556,443 Non-current liabilities Derivative liability1 11 7,990,734 17,899,855 Lease liabilities 10 1,472,543 499,541 Deferred revenue 119,253 119,253 TOTAL LIABILITIES 15,363,372 23,075,092 EQUITY Share capital 12 358,048,493 212,058,836 Deficit (121,955,208 ) (110,327,159 ) Reserves 23,783,699 20,947,613 TOTAL EQUITY 259,876,984 122,679,290 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 275,240,356 $ 145,754,382 Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1) Commitments (Note 21) On behalf of the Board of Directors /s/ Michael Paul Rivera /s/ Bal Bhullar Director Director 1 Footnote: The warrant derivative liability is valued at fair value in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'). There are no circumstances in which the Company would be required to pay cash upon exercise or expiry of the warrants. See Note 12. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements 34 ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. Interim Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in United States dollars) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Note June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Restated

(Note 3) June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Restated

(Note 3) Revenue $ 298,796 $ 12,038 $ 482,385 $ 98,894 Cost of revenue 253,704 28,024 469,310 $ 152,267 Gross profit / (loss) 45,092 (15,986 ) 13,075 (53,373 ) Operating expenses Amortization 6 990,537 152,716 1,902,366 326,431 General and administrative expenses 14 6,093,091 1,549,085 8,866,684 3,193,683 Research and development expenses 15 4,404,820 1,382,457 6,356,505 2,521,238 Sales and marketing expenses 16 2,157,910 297,449 3,960,281 557,860 Stock-based compensation expense 12 1,720,483 1,021,818 3,183,349 2,906,388 15,366,841 4,403,525 24,269,185 9,505,600 Operating loss (15,321,749 ) (4,419,511 ) (24,256,110 ) (9,558,973 ) Other items Interest income (88,371 ) (10,119 ) (170,113 ) (38,853 ) Changes in fair value of warrant derivative 11 (3,584,770 ) 4,991,211 (12,257,385 ) 2,015,434 Other Income (80,870 ) (367,468 ) (92,370 ) (375,008 ) Foreign exchange (gain)/loss (121,203 ) 301,789 (109,043 ) (383,837 ) Loss before taxes (11,446,535 ) (9,334,924 ) (11,627,199 ) (10,776,709 ) Current income tax expense 850 - 850 800 Deferred income tax (recovery)/expense - 3,375 - (20,381 ) Net loss (11,447,385 ) (9,338,299 ) (11,628,049 ) (10,757,128 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss) (6,474 ) 573,224 (14,333 ) (837,923 ) Comprehensive Loss $ (11,453,859 ) $ (8,765,075 ) $ (11,642,382 ) $ (11,595,051 ) Loss per share - basic and fully diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.26 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and fully diluted 112,962,128 46,036,494 108,301,375 41,543,016 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements 35 ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. Interim Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Expressed in United States dollars) Share capital Note Number

of shares Amount net

of share

issue cost Share-based

payment

reserve Foreign

Currency

Translation

Reserve Deficit Total Balance at December 31, 2019 Restated 37,049,374 $ 50,616,051 $ 11,006,367 $ 287,307 $ (47,280,254 ) $ 14,629,471 Shares issued for cash 7,500 7,870 - - - 7,870 Shares issuance costs - (51,913 ) - - - (51,913 ) Stock-based compensation expense - - 1,884,570 - - 1,884,570 Net loss for the period - - - - (1,418,829 ) (1,418,829 ) Foreign currency translation reserve - - - (1,411,147 ) - (1,411,147 ) Balance at March 31, 2020 Restated (Note 3) 37,056,874 50,572,008 12,890,937 (1,123,840 ) (48,699,083 ) 13,640,022 Shares issued for cash 25,913,365 36,363,090 - - - 36,363,090 Shares issued pursuant to exercise of warrants 187,500 110,246 - - - 110,246 Shares issued pursuant to exercise of options 25,000 9,538 (4,037 ) - - 5,501 Stock-based compensation expense - - 1,021,818 - - 1,021,818 Net loss for the period - - - - (9,338,299 ) (9,338,299 ) Foreign currency translation reserve - - - 573,224 - 573,224 Balance at June 30, 2020 Restated (Note 3) 63,182,739 87,054,882 13,908,718 (550,616 ) (58,037,382 ) 42,375,602 Balance at December 31, 2020 89,309,563 212,058,836 16,446,400 4,501,213 (110,327,159 ) 122,679,290 Effect of change in functional currency 3 (14,539,226 ) - - - (14,539,226 ) Balance at January 1, 2021 89,309,563 197,519,610 16,446,400 4,501,213 (110,327,159 ) 108,140,064 Shares issued for cash 20,365,495 142,493,563 - - - 142,493,563 Shares issued pursuant to exercise of warrants 2,195,640 16,802,299 (1,164 ) - - 16,801,135 Shares issued pursuant to exercise of options 1,058,724 727,253 (277,794 ) - - 449,459 Stock-based compensation expense 12 - - 1,462,866 - - 1,462,866 Net loss for the period - - - - (180,664 ) (180,664 ) Foreign currency translation reserve - - - (7,859 ) - (7,859 ) Balance at March 31, 2021 112,929,422 357,542,725 17,630,308 4,493,354 (110,507,823 ) 269,158,564 Shares issuance costs - (2,887 ) - - - (2,887 ) Shares issued pursuant to exercise of warrants 88,774 404,354 - - - 404,354 Shares issued pursuant to exercise of options 21,825 104,301 (53,972 ) - - 50,329 Stock-based compensation expense 12 - - 1,720,483 - - 1,720,483 Net loss for the period - - - - (11,447,385 ) (11,447,385 ) Foreign currency translation reserve - - - (6,474 ) - (6,474 ) Balance at June 30, 2021 113,040,021 358,048,493 19,296,819 4,486,880 (121,955,208 ) 259,876,984 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements 36 ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. Interim Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in United States dollars) Three Month Ended Six Month Ended June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Restated

(Note 3) June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Restated

(Note 3) Operating activities Net loss for the period $ (11,447,385 ) $ (9,338,299 ) $ (11,628,049 ) $ (10,757,128 ) Adjustments for: Amortization 990,537 152,716 1,902,366 326,431 Stock-based compensation expense 1,720,483 1,021,818 3,183,349 2,906,388 Interest income (88,371 ) (10,119 ) (170,113 ) (38,853 ) Changes in fair value of warrant derivative (3,584,770 ) 4,991,211 (12,257,385 ) 2,015,434 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) - 3,375 - (20,381 ) Changes in non-cash working capital items: Receivables (169,556 ) 28,969 (277,524 ) 111,311 Prepaid expenses 717,976 171,204 (7,323,794 ) 182,388 Inventory 24,903 (387,969 ) 30,764 (404,367 ) Trade payables and accrued liabilities 2,447,617 (832,234 ) 2,144,121 (926,051 ) Customer deposits and construction contract liability (36,034 ) 48,904 22,504 59,467 Net cash flows used in operating activities (9,424,600 ) (4,150,424 ) (24,373,761 ) (6,545,361 ) Investing activities Investments in restricted cash (18,613 ) 2,319 (19,456 ) (3,154 ) Expenditures on plant and equipment (1,343,334 ) (161,589 ) (3,025,123 ) (247,867 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (1,361,947 ) (159,270 ) (3,044,579 ) (251,021 ) Financing activities Interest income received 332,352 295 400,728 144,141 Interest income received from net investment in sublease 489 3,730 1,335 6,576 Interest paid - - - (294 ) Interest paid on lease payments (38,917 ) (19,263 ) (74,088 ) (41,321 ) Repayment of shareholder loans - (749 ) - (1,521 ) Repayment of leases (187,794 ) (105,117 ) (350,843 ) (214,459 ) Payment received for net investment in sublease 14,511 26,270 28,665 43,425 Proceeds on issuance of common shares - net of issue costs (2,887 ) 35,754,414 142,490,676 35,754,414 Proceeds from issuance of common shares for options exercised 50,329 5,414 499,788 5,414 Proceeds from issuance of common shares for warrants exercised 288,099 108,280 5,014,527 108,280 Net cash flows from financing activities 456,182 35,773,274 148,010,788 35,804,655 Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (10,330,365 ) 31,463,580 120,592,448 29,008,273 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (6,474 ) 930,626 (14,333 ) 159,381 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning 260,365,630 5,334,072 129,450,676 8,560,624 Cash and cash equivalents, ending $ 250,028,791 $ 37,728,278 $ 250,028,791 $ 37,728,278 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements 37 1. Nature and continuance of operations ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp (the 'Company') was incorporated on February 16, 2015, under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, Canada, and its principal activity is the development and manufacturing of electric vehicles ('EV's). The Company acquired Intermeccanica International Inc. ('InterMeccanica') on October 18, 2017, and whose principal activity is the development and manufacturing of high-end custom-built vehicles. On January 22, 2018, the Company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, EMV Automotive USA Inc., in Nevada, USA. On October 15, 2019, the Company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, EMV Automotive Technology (Chongqing) Inc., in Chongqing, China. On November 22, 2019, the Company incorporated SOLO EV, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of EMV Automotive USA Inc., in Michigan, USA. On March 19, 2021, the Company incorporated ElectraMeccanica USA, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of EMV Automotive USA Inc., in Arizona, USA. The head office and principal address of the Company are located at 102 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V5T 1A4. These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the assumption that the Company will continue in operation for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize assets and discharge liabilities in the ordinary course of operations. The Company's principal activity is the development and manufacture of EVs. As at June 30, 2021, although the Company has commenced commercial production of the SOLO single seat EV, it is not able to finance day-to-day activities through operations. The Company's continuation is dependent upon the successful results from its electric vehicle manufacturing activities and its ability to attain profitable operations and generate funds therefrom and/or raise equity capital or borrowings sufficient to meet current and future obligations. The Company has begun production but has not had commercial delivery of its first electric vehicle. As at June 30, 2021, there have been no revenues from the sale of electric vehicles as any amounts received from the sale of pre-production electric vehicles were netted off against research and development costs as cost recovery. It is anticipated that significant additional funding will be required. Management primarily intends to finance its operations over the next 12 months through sales of the SOLO, private placements and/or public offerings of equity capital. 2. Significant accounting policies and basis of preparation The consolidated financial statements were authorized for issue on August 11, 2021 by the directors of the Company. Statement of compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ('IASB'). These interim condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards ('IAS') 34 - Interim Financial Reporting on a basis consistent with those followed in the most recent annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. These interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. Basis of preparation The consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared on an accrual basis and are based on historical costs except for derivative liabilities which are measured at fair value. As at June 30, 2021, the Company's functional and presentation currency is United States dollars ('USD'). The Company's functional currency for the comparative periods was Canadian dollars ('CAD'). The change in presentation currency and functional currency is discussed in Note 3. Consolidation The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries: EMV Automotive USA Inc., from the date of its incorporation of January 22, 2018; InterMeccanica, from the date of its acquisition on October 18, 2017; EMV Automotive Technology (Chongqing) Inc., from the date of its incorporation on October 15, 2019; SOLO EV, LLC, from the date of its incorporation on November 22, 2019; and ElectraMeccanica USA, LLC, from the date of its incorporation on March 19, 2021. Inter-company balances and transactions, including unrealized income and expenses arising from inter-company transactions, are eliminated on consolidation. Significant estimates and assumptions The preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires the Company to make estimates and assumptions concerning the future. The Company's management reviews these estimates and underlying assumptions on an ongoing basis, based on experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Revisions to estimates are adjusted for prospectively in the period in which the estimates are revised. 38 Estimates and assumptions where there is significant risk of material adjustments to assets and liabilities in future accounting periods include the estimated recoverable amount of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets, the useful lives of plant and equipment, fair value measurements for financial instruments and share-based payments and the recoverability and measurement of deferred tax assets. The Covid-19 outbreak brings significant uncertainty as to the potential impact on our operations, supply chains for parts and sales channels for our products, and on the global economy as a whole. It is currently not possible to predict how long the pandemic will last or the time that it will take for economic activity to return to prior levels. Therefore, the Company has not changed any estimates and assumptions in the preparation of the financial statements. Significant judgments The preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires the Company to make judgments, apart from those involving estimates, in applying accounting policies. The most significant areas that require judgment from the Company in completing its consolidated financial statements include: · the assessment of the Company's ability to continue operations and whether there are events or conditions that may give rise to significant uncertainty; · the assessment of the Company's functional currency; · the classification of financial instruments; and · the calculation of income taxes require judgement in interpreting tax rules and regulations. Foreign currency translation The Company's functional currency is USD. The functional currency of InterMeccanica is CAD, the functional currency of EMV Automotive USA Inc. and ElectraMeccanica USA, LLC is USD and the functional currency of EMV Automotive Technology (Chongqing) Inc. is the Chinese RMB. The Company reassessed the functional currency during Q1 2021 and determined that the factors now supported USD as the functional currency for the Company. The Company has applied the change in functional currency from CAD to USD effective January 1, 2021.The change in functional currency is discussed in Note 3. Foreign operations translation The assets and liabilities of foreign operations are translated into USD at period-end foreign currency rates. Revenues and expenses of foreign operations are translated into USD at average rates for the period. Foreign currency translation gains and losses are recognized in other comprehensive loss. 3. Change in presentation currency and functional currency Effective December 31, 2020, the Company changed its presentation currency from CAD to USD to be more relevant to users. Prior to December 31, 2020, the Company reported its annual and quarterly consolidated financial statements in CAD. In making this change in presentation currency, the Company followed the recommendations set out in IAS 21, the Effects of Change in Foreign Exchange Rates. In accordance with IAS 21, comparable financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2020 have been restated retrospectively in the new presentation currency of USD using the current rate method. The consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020 of the Company have been prepared in CAD and translated into the new presentation currency of USD using the current rate method. The procedure under the current rate method as applied in these interim condensed unaudited consolidated financial statements is outlined as below: · balances for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 reported in the Interim Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss and Interim Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows have been translated into USD using average foreign currency rates prevailing for the period; · balances as at and for the three months ended June 30, 2020 reported in the Interim Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Change in Equity, including share-based payment reserve, foreign currency translation reserve, deficit and share capital, have been translated into USD using historical rates; and · basic and diluted loss per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 have been restated to USD to reflect the change in presentation currency. All resulting exchange differences arising from the translation are included as separate component of other comprehensive income/(loss). The Company considered the current and prospective economic substance of the underlying transactions and circumstances of the Company and concluded that, as of January 1, 2021, the functional currency should be USD rather than CAD. 39 The effect of the change in functional currency to USD was applied prospectively in the financial statements effective January 1, 2021. The financial position of the Company as at January 1, 2021 has been translated from CAD to USD at an exchange rate of 1.273. All transactions for the Company are recorded in USD from January 1, 2021 and onwards. Transactions denominated in currencies other than USD are considered foreign currency transactions. Foreign currency transactions are translated into USD using the foreign currency rates prevailing at the date of the transaction. Period-end balances of monetary assets and liabilities in foreign currency are translated to USD using period-end foreign currency rates. Foreign currency gains and losses arising from the settlement of foreign currency transactions are recognized in profit or loss. The Company reassessed its derivative liabilities upon the change in functional currency, which resulted in an increase of $14,539,226 in derivative liabilities with a corresponding decrease in share capital as at January 1, 2021. Warrants issued other than as compensation for goods and services with exercise prices denominated in a currency other than the functional currency of the Company are recognized as derivative liabilities and measured at fair value at each reporting period. As at December 31, 2020, the functional currency of the Company was CAD, therefore, warrants with exercise prices denominated in USD were recognized as derivative liabilities and measured at fair value by the Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model with a valuation date of December 31, 2020. The derivative liability of the Company was $17,899,855 as at December 31, 2020. As at January 1, 2021, the functional currency of the Company is USD. Accordingly, warrants with exercise prices denominated in CAD are recognized as derivative liabilities and measured at fair value by the Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model with a valuation date of January 1, 2021. The derivative liability of the Company was $32,439,081 as at January 1, 2021. 4. Cash and cash equivalents For the purposes of the Interim Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, cash and cash equivalents comprise the following balances with original term to maturity of 180 days or less: June, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cash $ 245,028,791 $ 58,450,680 Cash equivalent 5,000,000 70,999,996 $ 250,028,791 $ 129,450,676 5. Receivables June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Trade receivable $ 83,962 $ - GST receivable 129,227 49,385 Interest receivable 4,453 162,316 Other receivables 115,366 1,645 $ 333,008 $ 213,346 40 6. Plant and equipment Furniture and equipment Computer hardware and software Vehicles Leasehold Improvements Right-of-use assets Production tooling and molds Total Cost: December 31, 2019 438,358 209,170 299,386 396,303 1,590,456 6,064,826 8,998,499 Additions 32,937 208,294 1,090,673 64,495 465,312 1,738,462 3,600,173 Disposals/write off - - (10,907 ) (28,366 ) - (299,606 ) (338,879 ) Lease termination and derecognition1,2 - - - - (425,932 ) - (425,932 ) Foreign exchange translation difference 6,528 3,734 5,445 2,944 30,262 110,287 159,200 December 31, 2020 477,823 421,198 1,384,597 435,376 1,660,098 7,613,969 11,993,061 Additions 111,236 292,745 1,530,880 7,879 1,290,687 267,926 3,501,353 Foreign exchange translation difference 3,375 144 - 1,728 9,029 - 14,276 June 30, 2021 592,434 714,087 2,915,477 444,983 2,959,814 7,881,895 15,508,690 Amortization: December 31, 2019 238,223 100,324 256,588 182,599 512,902 - 1,290,636 Additions 67,030 96,191 41,005 112,591 414,102 903,756 1,634,675 Disposals - - (7,588 ) (23,119 ) - (9,847 ) (40,554 ) Lease termination and derecognition1,2 - - - - (204,590 ) - (204,590 ) Foreign exchange translation difference 4,068 1,816 4,667 1,685 10,350 - 22,586 December 31, 2020 309,321 198,331 294,672 273,756 732,764 893,909 2,702,753 Additions 38,107 102,263 61,944 58,454 349,615 1,290,141 1,900,524 Foreign exchange translation difference 3,535 136 - 1,630 2,103 - 7,404 June 30, 2021 350,963 300,730 356,616 333,840 1,084,482 2,184,050 4,610,681 Net book value: December 31, 2020 168,502 222,867 1,089,925 161,620 927,334 6,720,060 9,290,308 June 30, 2021 241,471 413,357 2,558,861 111,143 1,875,332 5,697,845 10,898,009 1 The Company entered into a sublease agreement for its office space in Los Angeles, USA, with effect from February 1, 2020. As a result of the sublease, the Company derecognized the right-of-use asset relating to the head lease with a cost of $298,708 and accumulated amortization of $120,131 (see Note 7 for further information on the net investment in sublease). 2 The Company terminated one of its warehouse leases on January 31, 2020. As a result of the termination, the Company derecognized the right-of-use asset of the warehouse with a cost of $127,224 and accumulated amortization of $84,459 (see Note 10 for further information on the termination of the lease) 7. Net investment in sublease The Company entered into an agreement to sublease its office space in Los Angeles, USA, with effect from February 1, 2020. The Company has classified the sublease as a finance lease as the term of the sublease is for major part of the economic life of the right-of-use asset arising from the head lease. At the commencement date of the sublease, the Company derecognized the right-of-use asset relating to the head lease that it transferred to the sub-lessee and recognized the net investment in the sub-lease. The term of the sublease expires on August 21, 2021. As at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the contractual undiscounted cash flows related to subleases were as follows: June 30, 2021 Future minimum

lease payments

receivable Interest income Present value of

minimum lease

payments

receivable Less than one year $ 10,000 $ 124 $ 9,876 Between one and five years - - - Net investment in sublease $ 10,000 $ 124 $ 9,876 December 31, 2020 Future minimum

lease payments

receivable Interest income Present value of

minimum lease payments

receivable Less than one year $ 40,000 $ 1,459 $ 38,541 Between one and five years - - - Net investment in sublease $ 40,000 $ 1,459 $ 38,541 8. Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Identifiable intangibles on acquisition of InterMeccanica $ 405,787 $ 407,751 Goodwill on acquisition of InterMeccanica 549,760 549,760 Other intangibles 11,956 11,956 $ 967,503 $ 969,467 41 9. Trade payables and accrued liabilities June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Trade payables $ 1,880,002 $ 1,001,773 Due to related parties (Note 19) 241 280,432 Accrued liabilities 2,783,467 2,179,134 $ 4,663,710 $ 3,461,339 10. Lease liabilities Lease obligations relate to the Company's rent of warehouse spaces and kiosk locations to promote vehicle sales. The term of leases related to warehouse spaces expire on August 31, 2021 and August 1, 2022, respectively, with the Company holding an option to renew one of the warehouse leases for a further five years which has been included in the lease term. The Company entered into four long-term lease agreements in 2020 for the lease of kiosk locations in the USA which expire between November 30, 2021 to September 30, 2023. The Company entered into a long-term lease agreement in 2021 for its engineering center and head office in Canada which expires on February 28, 2026 with the Company holding an option to renew for a further five years. The Company terminated one of its warehouse leases on January 31, 2020 without penalty for termination and derecognized the lease liability and net right-of-use asset of $33,442 and $42,765, respectively, on the effective date of termination. The Company incurred $282,257 and $445,748 of lease expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (June 30, 2020 - $11,399 and $36,086 for the three and six months) respectively, for short-term leases and low-value leases which are not included in the measurement of lease liabilities. The following tables reconciles the change in the lease liabilities and discloses a maturity analysis of the lease liabilities for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2020: Balance as at December 31, 2019 $ 1,129,249 Lease addition 465,312 Lease termination (33,442 ) Accretion of lease liability 79,205 Repayment of principal and interest (564,551 ) Balance as at December 31, 2020 $ 1,075,773 Lease addition 1,290,687 Accretion of lease liability 67,042 Repayment of principal and interest (385,203 ) Balance as at June 30, 2021 $ 2,048,299 At June 30, 2021 Future minimum

lease payments Interest Present value of

minimum lease

payments Less than one year $ 704,242 $ 128,486 $ 575,756 Between one and five years 1,044,866 311,758 733,108 More than five years 856,895 117,460 739,435 $ 2,606,003 $ 557,704 $ 2,048,299 Current portion of lease liabilities 575,756 Non-current portion of lease liabilities $ 1,472,543 At December 31, 2020 Future minimum

lease payments Interest Present value of

minimum lease

payments Less than one year $ 641,448 $ 65,216 $ 576,232 Between one and five years 458,146 84,257 373,889 More than five years 133,118 7,466 125,652 $ 1,232,712 $ 156,939 1,075,773 Current portion of lease liabilities 576,232 Non-current portion of lease liabilities $ 499,541 11. Derivative liability At June 30, 2021, the exercise price of certain of our warrants is denominated in CAD, however, the functional currency of the Company is USD (see Note 3). Consequently, the value of the proceeds on exercise is not fixed and will vary based on foreign exchange rate movements. The warrants when issued other than as compensation for goods and services are therefore a derivative for accounting purposes and are required to be recognized as a derivative liability and measured at fair value at each reporting period. Any changes in fair value from period to period are recorded as a non-cash gain or loss in the interim condensed unaudited consolidated statements of comprehensive loss. Upon exercise, the holders will pay the Company the respective exercise price for each warrant exercised in exchange for one common share of the Company and the fair value at the date of exercise and the associated non-cash liability will be reclassified to share capital. The non-cash liability associated with any warrants that expire unexercised will be recorded as a gain in the interim condensed unaudited consolidated statements of comprehensive loss. There are no circumstances in which the Company would be required to pay any cash upon exercise or expiry of the warrants (see Note 12 for further information on warrants issued and outstanding). 42 A reconciliation of the changes in fair values of the derivative liability is below: June 30, 2021 December 31,2020 Balance, beginning $ 17,899,855 $ 5,456,265 Decrease of derivative liabilities for warrants priced in USD per change in functional currency (Note 3) (17, 899,855) Recognize of derivative liabilities for warrants priced in CAD per change in functional currency (Note 3) 32,439,081 - Warrants exercised (12,190,962 ) (20,491,542 ) Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities (12,257,385 ) 32,935,132 Balance, ending $ 7,990,734 $ 17,899,855 The fair value of the non-transferrable warrants was calculated using the Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model. 12. Share capital Authorized share capital Unlimited number of common shares without par value. At June 30, 2021, the Company had 113,040,021 issued and outstanding common shares (December 31, 2020 - 89,309,563). On December 21, 2020, the Company contracted with Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and Roth Capital Partners, LLC (each, an 'Agent', and collectively, the 'Agents') to sell common shares of the Company (the 'Shares') having an aggregate offering price of up to $100,000,000 through the Agents (the 'Sales Agreement December'). On February 8, 2021, the Company contracted with the Agents to sell Shares having an aggregate offering price of up to $100,000,000 through the Agents (the 'Sales Agreement February'). In accordance with the terms of the Sales Agreement December and Sales Agreement February the Company may offer and sell Shares from time to time through the Agent selected by the Company (the 'Designated Agent'), acting as sales agent or, with consent of the Company, as principal. The Shares may be offered and sold by any method permitted by law deemed to be an 'at the market' ('ATM') offering as defined in Rule 415 promulgated under the Securities Act, including sales made directly on or through Nasdaq or on any other existing trading market for the Shares, and, if expressly authorized by the Company, in negotiated transactions. From January 4 to January 8, 2021, the Company issued 6,741,420 Shares for the ATM offering under the Sales Agreement December for gross proceeds of $46,558,988. Share issue costs related to the ATM offering were $1,258,122. From February 9 to March 12, 2021, the Company issued 13,624,075 Shares for the ATM offering under the Sales Agreement February for gross proceeds of $99,999,996. Share issue costs related to the ATM offering were $2,702,209. During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company issued 2,195,640 shares for warrants exercised by investors for proceeds of $4,726,428. During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company issued 88,774 shares for warrants exercised by investors for proceeds of $288,099. During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company issued 1,058,724 shares for options exercised by investors for proceeds of $449,459. During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company issued 21,825 shares for options exercised by investors for proceeds of $50,329. Basic and fully diluted loss per share The calculation of basic and fully diluted loss per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was based on the net loss attributable to common shareholders of $11,447,385 and $11,628,049, respectively (June 30, 2020 - $9,338,299 and $10,757,128 for three and six months respectively), and the weighted average number of common shares outstanding of 112,962,128 and 108,301,375, respectively (June 30, 2020 - 46,036,494 and 41,453,016 respectively). Fully diluted loss per share did not include the effect of 12,931,467 stock options (June 30, 2020 - 12,498,004), 12,198,402 warrants (June 30, 2020 - 20,415,896), 44,623 DSUs (June 30, 2020 - Nil) and 507,849 RSUs (June 30, 2020 - Nil) as the effect would be anti-dilutive. 43 Stock options The Company adopted its 2020 Stock Incentive Plan (the 'Plan') on July 9, 2020, which provides that the Board of Directors of the Company may from time to time, in its discretion, grant to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company non-transferable stock options to purchase common shares, provided that the number of common shares reserved for issuance will not exceed 30,000,000. Such stock options will be exercisable for a period of up to 10 years from the date of grant. Stock options may be exercised no later than 90 days following cessation of the optionee's position with the Company unless any exercise extension has been approved in advance by the Plan Administrator. Stock options granted vest based on terms and conditions set out in the stock option agreements themselves. On exercise, each stock option allows the holder to purchase one common share of the Company or to exchange common shares of the Company without cash payment for the number of common shares calculated by formula as set forth in the option agreement. The changes in stock options during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows: June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Number of

options Weighted

average

exercise price Number of

options Weighted average

exercise price Options outstanding, beginning 13,008,364 $ 2.14 12,908,315 $ 2.03 Options granted 1,210,000 5.25 1,790,000 3.47 Options exercised (1,126,109 ) 0.80 (632,822 ) 1.83 Options forfeited/expired/cancelled (160,788 ) 5.32 (1057,129 ) 3.20 Options outstanding, ending 12,931,467 $ 2.53 13,008,364 $ 2.14 Details of stock options outstanding as at June 30, 2021 were as follows: Exercise price Weighted average

contractual life Number of options

outstanding Number of options

exercisable $0.30 CAD 0.96 1,327,273 1,327,273 $0.80 CAD 1.45 334,091 334,091 $2.00 CAD 2.86 85,104 84,063 $ 1.80 5.30 120,000 120,000 $ 1.91 5.44 4,930,000 3,434,800 $ 2.45 5.10 1,250,000 1,250,000 $ 2.53 5.11 131,818 131,818 $ 2.62 0.99 700,000 459,375 $ 3.40 4.72 1,035,000 1,035,000 $ 3.41 6.06 1,271,978 615,733 $ 3.77 6.98 245,000 127,191 $ 4.15 9.64 805,000 306,562 $ 5.00 2.42 193,629 193,629 $ 6.18 4.11 25,000 18,233 $ 7.23 6.54 244,970 89,970 $ 7.75 6.64 110,000 36,668 $ 9.60 3.52 122,604 107,862 12,931,467 9,672,268 44 The weighted average grant date fair value of stock options granted during the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $2.65 (June 30, 2020 - Nil). During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recognized stock-based compensation expense of $1 ,453,594 and $2,649,540 (June 30, 2020 - $1,021,818 and $2,906,388 for three and six months, respectively), respectively, for stock options granted. Warrants On exercise, each warrant allows the holder to purchase one common share of the Company or to exchange common shares of the Company without cash payment for the number of common shares calculated by the formula set forth in the warrant agreement. The changes in warrants during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows: June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Number of

warrants Weighted average

exercise price Number of

warrants Weighted average

exercise price Warrants outstanding, beginning 15,070,883 $ 4.01 20,603,396 $ 3.57 Warrants exercised (2,285,005 ) 2.77 (5,387,200 ) 2.49 Warrants expired (587,476 ) 7.83 (145,313 ) 1.49 Warrants outstanding, ending 12,198,402 $ 4.75 15,070,883 $ 4.01 At June 30, 2021, all warrants outstanding were exercisable. Details of warrants outstanding as at June 30, 2021 are as follows: Exercise Price Weighted average

contractual life Number of warrants outstanding Non-Transferable Warrants $4.00 CAD - $16.00 CAD 0.62 years 6,600,146 $2.00 USD - $24.00 USD 2.63 years 1,096,988 Transferable Warrants $4.25 USD 2.11 years 4,501,268 Warrants outstanding, ending 1.35 years 12,198,402 DSUs Deferred Stock Units ('DSU's) are stock-based awards that may be granted by the Company to certain eligible participants pursuant to its Plan. DSUs are accounted for as equity-settled share-based payment transactions as the terms of a DSU provide the Company with the choice of whether to settle in cash or by issuing equity instruments. The Company measures the cost of equity-settled share-based transactions by reference to the fair value of the equity instruments at the date at which they are granted and is recorded in the statement of comprehensive loss in the period they are granted (immediate vesting). The changes in DSUs during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows: June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Number of

DSU Weighted average

exercise price Number of

DSU Weighted average

exercise price DSUs outstanding, beginning 44,623 $ 3.41 - $ - DSUs granted - - 44,623 3.41 DSUs exercised - - - - DSUs outstanding, ending 44,623 $ 3.41 44,623 $ 3.41 Details of DSUs outstanding as at June 30, 2021 are as follows: Deemed value Weighted

average

contractual life Number of

DSUs

outstanding Number of DSUs

exercisable $ 3.41 9.07 44,623 44,623 During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recognized stock-based compensation expense of $Nil (June 30, 2020 - $Nil) for DSUs granted during the period. RSUs Restricted Stock Units ('RSU's) are stock-based awards that may be granted by the Company to certain eligible participants pursuant to its current Plan. RSUs are accounted for as equity-settled share-based payment transactions as the obligations under an RSU will be settled through the issuance of common shares. The Company measures the cost of equity-settled share-based transactions by reference to the fair value of the equity instruments at the date at which they are granted and is recorded in the statement of comprehensive loss over the vesting period. 45 The changes in RSUs during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows: June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Number of

RSU Weighted average

exercise price Number of

RSU Weighted average

exercise price RSUs outstanding, beginning 507,849 $ 3.44 - $ - RSUs granted - - 507,849 3.44 RSUs exercised - - - - RSUs outstanding, ending 507,849 $ 3.44 507,849 $ 3.44 Details of RSUs outstanding as at June 30, 2021 are as follows: Deemed value Weighted

average

contractual life Number of

RSUs

outstanding Number of

RSUs exercisable $ 3.44 9.06 507,849 - During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recognized stock-based compensation expense of $266,889 and $533,809 (June 30, 2020 - $Nil for three and six months), respectively, for RSUs granted during the period. 13. Share Based Reserves The share-based payment reserve records items that are recognized as stock-based compensation expense and other share-based payments until such time that the stock options are exercised, at which time the corresponding amount will be transferred to share capital.. If the stock options expire unexercised the amount remains in the share-based payment reserve account. 14. General and administrative expenses Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Rent $ 385,554 $ 65,054 $ 697,356 $ 152,232 Office expenses 2,779,120 180,283 3,486,373 569,413 Legal and professional 464,490 527,363 823,743 876,426 Consulting fees 1,341,485 272,403 1,724,762 567,234 Investor relations 157,030 55,938 271,486 161,791 Salaries 965,412 448,044 1,862,964 866,587 $ 6,093,091 $ 1,549,085 $ 8,866,684 $ 3,193,683 15. Research and development expenses Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Labor $ 4,092,829 $ 883,029 $ 5,704,755 $ 1,800,974 Materials 311,991 499,428 651,750 720,264 $ 4,404,820 $ 1,382,457 $ 6,356,505 $ 2,521,238 16. Sales and marketing expenses Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Consulting $ 92,599 $ 115,273 $ 179,599 $ 190,170 Marketing 962,312 93,142 1,945,728 128,941 Salaries 1,102,999 89,034 1,834,954 238,749 $ 2,157,910 $ 297,449 $ 3,960,281 $ 557,860 46 17. Segmented information The Company operates in two reportable business segments. The two reportable business segments offer different products, require different production processes and are based on how the financial information is produced internally for the purposes of making operating decisions. The following summary describes the operations of each of the Company's reportable business segments: · Electric Vehicles - development and manufacture of electric vehicles for mass markets; and · Custom built vehicles - development and manufacture of high-end custom-built vehicles. No business segments have been aggregated to form the above reportable business segments. Three months ended June 30, 2021 Three months ended June 30, 2020 Electric Vehicles Custom Built

Vehicles Electric Vehicles Custom Built

Vehicles Revenue $ - $ 298,796 $ - $ 12,038 Gross profit - 45,092 - (15,986 ) Operating expenses (15,300,323 ) (66,518 ) (4,359,036 ) (44,489 ) Other items 3,762,769 112,445 (4,994,265 ) 78,852 Current income tax recovery (850 ) - - - Deferred income tax recovery - - (3,375 ) Net income/(loss) $ (11,538,404 ) $ 91,019 $ (9,353,301 ) $ 15,002 Six months ended June 30, 2021 Six months ended June 30, 2020 Electric Vehicles Custom Built

Vehicles Electric Vehicles Custom Built

Vehicles Revenue $ - $ 482,385 $ - $ 98,894 Gross profit - 13,075 - (53,373 ) Operating expenses (24,150,803 ) (118,382 ) (9,413,584 ) (92,016 ) Other items 12,478,061 150,850 (1,278,765 ) 61,029 Current income tax recovery (850 ) - (800 ) - Deferred income tax recovery - - 20,381 Net income/(loss) $ (11,673,592 ) $ 45,543 $ (10,693,149 ) $ (63,979 ) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Electric Vehicles Custom Built

Vehicles Electric Vehicles Custom Built

Vehicles Inventory $ 308,229 $ 270,101 $ 305,443 $ 303,651 Plant and equipment 10,637,414 260,595 9,014,777 275,531 18. Related party transactions Related party balances The balance of due to related parties is $241 as at June 30, 2021 (December 31, 2020 - $280,432). These amounts are unsecured, non-interest bearing and have no fixed terms of repayment. Key management personnel compensation Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Consulting fees $ - $ 45,118 $ - $ 91,591 Salary 403,000 219,374 754,000 443,083 Directors fees 83,167 78,024 158,864 182,739 Stock-based compensation 1,322,045 997,388 1,882,364 2,826,346 $ 1,808,212 $ 1,339,904 $ 2,795,228 $ 3,543,759 47 19. Financial instruments and financial risk management The Company is exposed in varying degrees to a variety of financial instrument related risks. The Board of Directors approves and monitors the risk management processes, inclusive of controlling and reporting structures. The type of risk exposure and the way in which such exposure is managed is provided as follows. Credit risk Credit risk is the risk that one party to a financial instrument will fail to discharge an obligation and cause the other party to incur a financial loss. The Company's primary exposure to credit risk is on its cash and cash equivalents held in bank accounts. The majority of cash is deposited in bank accounts held with major financial institutions in Canada. As most of the Company's cash is held by one financial institution there is a concentration of credit risk. This risk is managed by using major financial institutions that are high credit quality financial institutions as determined by rating agencies. The Company's secondary exposure to risk is on its receivables. This risk is minimal as receivables consist primarily of refundable government goods and services taxes and interest receivable from major financial institutions with high credit ratings. Liquidity risk Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due. The Company has a planning and budgeting process in place to help determine the funds required to support the Company's normal operating requirements on an ongoing basis. The Company ensures that there are sufficient funds to meet its short-term business requirements, taking into account its anticipated cash flows from operations and its holdings of cash and cash equivalents. Historically, the Company's source of funding has been shareholder loans and the issuance of equity securities for cash, primarily through private placements and public offerings. The Company's access to financing is always uncertain. There can be no assurance of continued access to significant equity funding. The following is an analysis of the contractual maturities of the Company's non-derivative financial liabilities as at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. We have excluded derivative liabilities from the table because they are settled by shares (see note 11). At June 30, 2021 Within one year Between one

and five years More than

five years Trade payables $ 1,880,002 $ - $ - Accrued liabilities 2,783,467 - - Due to related parties 241 - - Lease liabilities 575,756 733,108 739,435 $ 5,239,466 $ 733,108 $ 739,435 At December 31, 2020 Within one year Between one

and five years More than

five years Trade payables $ 1,001,773 $ - $ - Accrued liabilities 2,179,134 - - Due to related parties 280,432 - - Lease liabilities 576,232 373,889 125,652 $ 4,037,571 $ 373,889 $ 125,652 Foreign exchange risk Foreign currency risk is the risk that the fair values of future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because they are denominated in currencies that differ from the respective functional currency. The Company is exposed to currency risk as it incurs some expenditures that are denominated in CAD while its functional currency is USD. The Company does not hedge its exposure to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. The following is an analysis of financial assets and liabilities that are denominated in CAD: June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020

Restated Cash and cash equivalents $ 415,858 $ 351,269 Restricted cash 82,756 75,482 Receivables 129,227 129,240 Lease liabilities (1,518,084 ) (450,408 ) Trade payables and accrued liabilities (885,584 ) (402,659 ) $ (1,775,827 ) $ (297,076 ) Based on the above net exposures, as at June 30, 2021, a 10% change in the CAD to the USD exchange rate would impact the Company's net loss by $177,583 (June 30, 2020 - 29,708). 48 Interest rate risk Interest rate risk is the risk that the fair value of future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market interest rates. The Company is exposed to interest rate risk on its cash equivalents as these instruments have original maturities of 12 months or less and are therefore exposed to interest rate fluctuations on renewal. A 1% change in market interest rates would have an impact on the Company's net loss of $50,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (June 30, 2020 - $365,000). Classification of financial instruments Financial assets included in the consolidated statements of financial position are as follows: June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Amortized cost: Cash and cash equivalents $ 250,028,791 $ 129,450,676 Restricted cash 163,256 143,800 Receivables 203,781 159,664 $ 250,395,828 $ 129,754,140 Financial liabilities included in the consolidated statements of financial position are as follows: June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Non-derivative financial liabilities at amortized cost: Trade payable and accrued liabilities $ 4,663,710 $ 3,461,339 Lease liabilities 2,048,299 1,075,773 Derivative financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss: Derivative liability 7,990,734 17,899,855 $ 14,702,743 $ 22,436,967 Fair value The fair value of the Company's financial assets and liabilities, other than the derivative liability which is measured at fair value, approximates the carrying amount. Financial instruments measured at fair value are classified into one of three levels in the fair value hierarchy according to the relative reliability of the inputs used to estimate the fair values. The three levels of the fair value hierarchy are: · Level 1 - Unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities; · Level 2 - Inputs other than quoted prices that are observable for the asset or liability either directly or indirectly; and · Level 3 - Inputs that are not based on observable market data. Financial liabilities measured at fair value at June 30, 2021 include the derivative liability, which consists of non-transferrable warrants. The fair value of the non-transferrable warrants is classified as level 2 in the fair value hierarchy. The fair value of the derivative liability relating to the non-transferrable warrants was calculated using the Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model using historical volatility of comparable companies as an estimate of future volatility. At June 30, 2021, if the volatility used was increased by 10% the impact would be an increase to the derivative liability of $371,925 (June 30, 2020 - $418,457) with a corresponding increase in loss and comprehensive loss. 20. Capital management The Company's policy is to maintain a strong capital base to safeguard the Company's business and sustain future development of the business. The capital structure of the Company consists of equity. There were no changes in the Company's approach to capital management during the three months ended June 30, 2021. The Company is not subject to any externally imposed capital requirements. 21. Commitments (a) As at June 30, 2021, the Company has capital commitments to incur an additional $4,525,596 (December 31, 2020 - $ Nil) for development of IT infrastructure 49 (b) The Company is committed to future minimum lease payments for short-term leases and a long-term lease with a lease commencement date of December 1, 2021, for which no lease liability has been recognized as at June 30, 2021 (Note 10). The leases are related to rental of a manufacturing facility and kiosk locations. The details of lease commitments as at June 30, 2021 are as follows: Fiscal year Amount 2021 $ 746,512 2022 1,381,296 2023 1,956,861 2024 2,016,267 2025 and after 17,606,800 Total $ 23,707,736 22. Subsequent events From July 1, 2021 to August 11, 2021, the Company issued 390,000 common shares at $4 CAD per share for gross proceeds of $1,560,000 CAD pursuant to the exercise of warrants by investor. On July 20, 2021, the Company issued 118,497 common shares at $3.63 per share for RSUs exercised by executives of the Company. 50 Attachments Original document

