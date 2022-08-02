Electrameccanica Vehicles : Reports AGM Results - Form 6-K

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.

(NASDAQ: SOLO) ("ElectraMeccanica" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's annual general meeting (the "AGM") held on July 27, 2022.

At the AGM, the Board of Directors (the "Board") reviewed and approved its fiscal 2021 results and information circular and proxy statement, which can be accessed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and which provides additional detail on the Company, its operations and governance. Highlights include:

·Re-election of Kevin Pavlov, Steven Sanders, Jerry Kroll, Luisa Ingargiola, Joanne Yan, Dave Shemmans, Michael Richardson and William Quigley as Directors of the Company for the ensuing year, continuing with their various appointments across the Audit, Compensation and Nominating and Governance Committees.

·The addition of auto-industry veteran Dietmar Ostermann as a Board Director.

·Appointments of the below individuals as executive officers of the Company:

oKevin Pavlov, President and Chief Executive Officer

oBal Bhullar, Chief Financial Officer

oJoseph Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer

oIsaac Moss, Chief Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary

oKim Brink, Chief Revenue Officer

·The re-appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year.

Steven Sanders, the Company's ongoing Chairman, stated: "While the operating environment for any kind of advanced manufacturing has only grown more complex, the Board remains pleased with ElectraMeccanica's progress as an emerging OEM. Kim Brink and Joseph Mitchell are essential additions to the management team under new CEO Kevin Pavlov, and with the election of Dietmar Ostermann to the Board alongside seasoned auto industry experts Dave Shemmans, Michael Richardson and William Quigley, we now have a slate of executives and Directors with the most automotive and operating experience

ElectraMeccanica has ever had. We look forward to continuing to scale and onshore production by building and selling innovative electric vehicles that serve our unique horizontal market, comprising everyday consumer needs for hyper-efficient, nimble and design-forward electric mobility."

Dietmar Ostermann recently retired as Senior Partner in PwC's Automotive Practice advising automotive OEMs, auto suppliers, dealers, auto aftermarket parts manufacturers and service chains. Dietmar served as PwC's US Automotive Advisory Leader based in Detroit. In this role, Dietmar coordinated PwC's US auto Consulting and Deals activities, while also serving select OEM and supplier clients. Dietmar lead PwC's Global Auto Advisory Practice for 5 years before focusing on North America in 2017. Ostermann ran A.T. Kearney from 2000 to 2003 having previously held the roles of Managing Director Germany, and prior to that US Auto Practice Leader. Dietmar Ostermann began his automotive career at BMW in

manufacturing engineering and logistics.

The Board would like to thank the shareholders for their ongoing support.

About ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) is a Canadian designer and manufacturer of environmentally efficient electric vehicles (EVs). The company's flagship vehicle is the innovative, purpose-built, single-seat EV called the SOLO. This three-wheeled vehicle will revolutionize the urban driving

experience, including commuting, delivery and shared mobility. Engineered for a single occupant, it offers a unique driving experience for the environmentally conscious consumer. Depending on driving conditions, temperature and climate controls, the SOLO has a range of up to 100 miles and a top speed of up to 80 mph. The SOLO also features front and rear crumple zones, side impact protection, roll bar, torque-limiting control as well as power steering, power brakes, air conditioning and a Bluetooth entertainment system. It blends a modern look with safety features at an accessible price point of $18,500 (MSRP) for the consumer model and $24,500 (MSRP) for the delivery-oriented SOLO Cargo model, which features an expanded cargo box to accommodate a wide variety of fleet and commercial applications. The SOLO is currently

available for order here. For more information, please visitwww.electrameccanica.com.

