Electrameccanica Vehicles : Form 6-K)

RE: Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.
Dear Sir or Madam:
This letter is to advise the following, regarding the upcoming meeting of security holders of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.:
|
Meeting Type:
|
|
Annual General Meeting
|
Meeting date:
|
|
July 13, 2021
|
Record date for Notice of Meeting:
|
|
June 4, 2021
|
Record date for Voting (if applicable):
|
|
June 4, 2021
|
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:
|
|
June 4, 2021
|
Voting Cut-off date:
|
|
July 11, 2021
|
Meeting location (if available):
|
|
Vancouver, BC
|
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:
|
|
No
|
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:
|
|
No
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
|
NAA for Beneficial Holders
|
|
No
|
NAA for Registered Holders
|
|
No
Voting Security Details:
|
Class/Series
|
|
CUSIP
|
|
ISIN
|
Common
|
|
284849205
|
|
CA2848492054
Best Regards,
'Leah Santos'
Leah Santos
Proxy Coordinator
Transfer Agent for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.
