  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.
  News
  Summary
    SOLO   CA2848492054

ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.

(SOLO)
  Report
Electrameccanica Vehicles : Form 6-K)

05/14/2021 | 02:09pm EDT
RE: Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.

Dear Sir or Madam:

This letter is to advise the following, regarding the upcoming meeting of security holders of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.:

Meeting Type: Annual General Meeting
Meeting date: July 13, 2021
Record date for Notice of Meeting: June 4, 2021
Record date for Voting (if applicable): June 4, 2021
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date: June 4, 2021
Voting Cut-off date: July 11, 2021
Meeting location (if available): Vancouver, BC
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO: No
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO: No

Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:

NAA for Beneficial Holders No
NAA for Registered Holders No

Voting Security Details:

Class/Series CUSIP ISIN
Common 284849205 CA2848492054

Best Regards,

'Leah Santos'

Leah Santos

Proxy Coordinator

Transfer Agent for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.

Disclaimer

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 18:08:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9,20 M 7,59 M 7,59 M
Net income 2021 -31,7 M -26,2 M -26,2 M
Net cash 2021 231 M 191 M 191 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 419 M 344 M 345 M
EV / Sales 2021 20,4x
EV / Sales 2022 5,68x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,95 $
Last Close Price 3,05 $
Spread / Highest target 302%
Spread / Average Target 194%
Spread / Lowest Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Paul Rivera President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Baljinder K. Bhullar Director, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steven Andrew Sanders Chairman
Kevin Pavlov Chief Operating Officer
Isaac Moss Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.-50.81%344
TESLA, INC.-18.99%550 726
NIO INC.-35.95%51 155
XPENG INC.-44.99%18 399
LI AUTO INC.-40.24%15 587
NIKOLA CORPORATION-22.15%4 679