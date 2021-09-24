Electrameccanica Vehicles : to Host Investor Test Drive Event in Newport Beach, CA on September 29, 2021 (Form 6-K)

Log in
    SOLO   CA2848492054

ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.

(SOLO)
09/24/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
ElectraMeccanica to Host Investor Test Drive Event in Newport Beach, CA on September 29, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) ("ElectraMeccanica" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, today announced that it will be hosting a special "Investor Test Drive" on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. The private event will be held at the renowned Fashion Island shopping center in Newport Beach, CA, and will include test drives featuring the Company's flagship, single-seat SOLO EV.

The Test Drive is being held in conjunction with an Investor EV Tour hosted by Stifel Financial Corp., a diversified global wealth management and investment banking company. The four-day event runs from September 28th to October 1st, beginning in Southern California (Orange County and Los Angeles) before moving to Northern California (San Francisco and Sonoma County).

These invite-only experiences will feature major players in the electric vehicle OEM market as well as leaders in autonomous driving, battery technology, and charging infrastructure. Highlights from the tour include immersive, on-site events, facility visits, test drives, and management meetings that will give investors insight into the electric vehicle ecosystem.

Please contact your Stifel salesperson for additional details.

Last week the Company also announced it will begin customer deliveries of the SOLO after a celebratory launch event to be held on October 4th in Los Angeles with a select group of early reservation holders along with its first fleet owners.

About ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.
ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) is a Canadian designer and manufacturer of environmentally efficient electric vehicles (EVs). The company's flagship vehicle is the innovative, purpose-built, single-seat EV called the SOLO. This three-wheeled vehicle will revolutionize the urban driving experience, including commuting, delivery and shared mobility. Engineered for a single occupant, it offers a unique driving experience for the environmentally conscious consumer. The SOLO has a range of 100 miles and a top speed of 80 mph, making it safe for highways.

The SOLO also features front and rear crumple zones, side impact protection, roll bar, torque-limiting control as well as power steering, power brakes, air conditioning and a Bluetooth entertainment system. It blends a modern look with safety features at an accessible price point of $18,500. The SOLO is currently available for pre-orders here. InterMeccanica, a subsidiary of ElectraMeccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 61 years. For more information, please visit www.electrameccanica.com.

Safe Harbor Statements
Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "anticipates", "estimates", "projects", "expects", "contemplates", "intends", "believes", "plans", "may", "will", or their negatives or other comparable words) are not statements of historical fact and should be

viewed as "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the prices of other electric vehicles, costs associated with manufacturing vehicles, the availability of capital to fund business plans and the resulting dilution caused by the raising of capital through the sale of shares, changes in the electric vehicle market, changes in government regulation, developments in alternative technologies, inexperience in servicing electric vehicles, labour disputes and other risks of the electric vehicle industry including, without limitation, those associated with the delays in obtaining governmental approvals and/or certifications. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, the risks and uncertainties outlined in our most recent financial statements and reports and registration statement filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") (available at www.sec.gov) and with Canadian securities administrators (available at www.sedar.com). Although the Company believes that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance those beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consider all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosed in the Company's periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the SEC. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Investor Relations Contact
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover and Tom Colton
(949) 574-3860
SOLO@gatewayir.com

Public Relations Contact
Michelle Ravelo
R&CPMK for ElectraMeccanica
(714) 403-9534
michelle.ravelo@rogersandcowanpmk.com

Source: ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.

Released September 23, 2021

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 18:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
