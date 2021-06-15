Log in
    SOLO   CA2848492054

ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.

(SOLO)
  Report
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:No Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:No (Form 6-K)

06/15/2021 | 06:30am EDT
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:No

Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:No

Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:

NAA for Beneficial HoldersYes

NAA for Registered HoldersYes

Voting Security Details:

Class/SeriesCUSIPISIN

Common284849205CA2848492054

Best Regards,

'Leah Santos'

Leah Santos

Proxy Coordinator

Transfer Agent for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.

Disclaimer

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 10:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8,49 M 6,98 M 6,98 M
Net income 2021 -35,2 M -28,9 M -28,9 M
Net cash 2021 296 M 244 M 244 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 590 M 486 M 485 M
EV / Sales 2021 34,6x
EV / Sales 2022 8,08x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 84,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,94 $
Last Close Price 4,30 $
Spread / Highest target 185%
Spread / Average Target 108%
Spread / Lowest Target 62,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Paul Rivera President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Baljinder K. Bhullar Director, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steven Andrew Sanders Chairman
Kevin Pavlov Chief Operating Officer
Isaac Moss Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.-30.53%486
TESLA, INC.-12.47%595 040
NIO INC.-4.49%76 273
XPENG INC.-0.54%33 268
LI AUTO INC.-2.05%25 547
NIKOLA CORPORATION12.78%6 778