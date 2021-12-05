Electreon Wireless : The "Future Arena" project in Italy

As part of the Pilot, the Company fully integrated the vehicle-components of its system, which were developed in two different types of Electric Vehicles (EVs): a passenger car, the Fiat 500, produced by Stellantis and a 12-meter electric bus, the 12E-Way, produced by IVECO. The integration was carried out with full cooperation between the Company and both the car manufacturers.

Following the Company's reports from November 8, 2020 and May 18, 20211, in connection with the purchase from the Company of the pilot project by Societa' di Progetto Brebemi S.p.A ("Brebemi" and the "Pilot", respectively) and the joining of automakers IVECO and Stellantis2, to the consortium of participating companies in the pilot, the Company is honored to announce the completion of the installation of an Electric Road section, one kilometer in length, on a circuit track near the A35 toll road in northern Italy. The section of road is operated via the Company's cloud- based software, which enables the monitoring of a variety of indices (parameters) among which are vehicle charging, monitoring the energy transmitted from the road and more. The in-road coil segments were installed in record time - two working days (approximately 16 hours). In addition, the road section was paved using four different types of asphalt to test the Company's system performance and deployment.

According to data obtained from the Pilot, the bus is charged with an average of about 60 kilowatts (kW) from the wireless road via three of the Company's vehicle receivers while driving at varying speeds up to approximately 50 km/h and statically, in parked mode. The passenger vehicle is charged with an average of about 16 kilowatts (kW) using one of the Company's receivers, statically and later will be tested in dynamic (driving) mode; this will be the first time a passenger vehicle has been charged wirelessly outside the Company's development facility of in Beit Yanai, Israel.

The Pilot, called The "Future Arena", is led by Brebemi, the A-35toll-road operator, and is carried out in collaboration with leading Italian and International companies and Italian academic institutions. Among the partner institutions are Brebemi, Stellantis and Iveco, ABB - one of the world's industry leaders in its sector and was responsible for the electric grid connection for the Electric Road, FIAMM Energy Technology, Mapei, Pizzarotti, Politecnico di Milano, Prysmian, TIM, Roma Tre University and the University of Parma.3

In a Press Release, Stellantis representatives stated that it sees the Company's technology as cutting edge, innovative technology in the field of charging and could be a significant enabler for Autonomous EVs. To the best of the Company's knowledge and as publicly stated, Stellantis is expected to invest around 30 billion euros in its electrification and emission reduction strategy by 2025.4

The Company estimates that the Pilot is another important step in introducing the wireless Electric Road technology that the Company is developing for intercity and highway roads, in parallel the Company sees a growing interest in such technology in Sweden, Germany and France. In addition, the Company estimates the Pilot will be used as a testbed for integration with additional automaker platforms and will help further expose the technology to the European market.

