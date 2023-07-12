Electric Guitar plc

Appointment of new Auditor andResignation of previous Auditor

Released 12th July 2023

12th July 2023

Appointment of new Auditor and resignation of previous Auditor

Electric Guitar announces that Johnsons’ Chartered Accountants have been appointed by the Company as auditor of the Company and Anstey Bond LLP have given notice to the Company of their resignation as auditor of the Company.

Anstey Bond LLP have confirmed that there are no circumstances connected with their resignation which they consider should be brought to the attention of the Company's members or creditors in accordance with Section 519 of the Companies Act 2006. The Board of the Company would like to thank Anstey Bond LLP for the work they have carried out

The handover of files in relation to the audit from Anstey Bond LLP to Johnsons’ Chartered Accountants has now been completed.

