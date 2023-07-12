Appointment of new Auditor andResignation of previous Auditor 

Released  12th July 2023

 

12th July 2023

Electric Guitar plc

Appointment of new Auditor and resignation of previous Auditor  

 

Electric Guitar announces that Johnsons’ Chartered Accountants have been appointed by the Company as auditor of the Company and Anstey Bond LLP have given notice to the Company of their resignation as auditor of the Company.

 

Anstey Bond LLP have confirmed that there are no circumstances connected with their resignation which they consider should be brought to the attention of the Company's members or creditors in accordance with Section 519 of the Companies Act 2006. The Board of the Company would like to thank Anstey Bond LLP for the work they have carried out 

 

The handover of files in relation to the audit  from Anstey Bond LLP to Johnsons’ Chartered Accountants has now been completed. 

 

