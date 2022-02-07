Log in
    ELMS   US28489L1044

ELECTRIC LAST MILE SOLUTIONS, INC.

(ELMS)
ELMS; ELMSW; FIII; FIIIW; FIIIU Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corporation Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

02/07/2022 | 10:01am EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corporation ("ELMS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ELMS; ELMSW; FIII; FIIIW; FIIIU) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired ELMS securities between March 31, 2021 and February 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/elms.       

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements because they misrepresented and failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to the Company's business, operations, and prospects, which were known to Defendants or recklessly disregarded by them. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ELMS's previously issued financial statements were false and unreliable; (2) ELMS's earlier reported financial statements would need restatement; (3) certain ELMS executives and/or directors purchased equity in the Company at substantial discounts to market value without obtaining an independent valuation; (4) on November 25, 2021 (Thanksgiving), the Company's Board formed an independent Special Committee to conduct an inquiry into certain sales of equity securities made by and to individuals associated with the Company; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. As a result, the Company's share price fell $2.88 per share, or 51%, to close at $2.71 per share on February 2, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume, damaging investors.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/elms or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in ELMS you have until April 4, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

