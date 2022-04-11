Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELMS   US28489L1044

ELECTRIC LAST MILE SOLUTIONS, INC.

(ELMS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/11 04:00:01 pm EDT
1.160 USD   -4.92%
05:21pELECTRIC LAST MILE : Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K - Form 8-K
PU
05:15pELECTRIC LAST MILE SOLUTIONS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/05SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Extended Class Period in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (ELMS, ELMSW) f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. (FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW) Class Action
BU
Electric Last Mile : Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K - Form 8-K

04/11/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
Electric Last Mile Solutions Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K

TROY, Mich., April 11, 2022 - Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELMS; ELMSW) ("ELMS" or the "Company"), today announced that it has received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that because the Company has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-K"), the Company is no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The notification letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Nasdaq indicated that the Company must submit a plan within 60 calendar days from April 1, 2022, or no later than May 31, 2022, addressing how it intends to regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing rules. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, it may grant the Company an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the Form 10-K original filing due date, or until September 27, 2022, to regain compliance.

The Company previously discussed the circumstances behind the late filing of the Form 10-K in the Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 (the "Notification"), filed with the SEC on April 1, 2022. The Company's management is working diligently to complete the Form 10-K and intends to file the Form 10-K as soon as practicable, but does not expect to do so within the timeframe specified by Rule 12b-25 for the reasons discussed in the Notification.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELMS; ELMSW) is focused on defining a new era in which commercial vehicles run clean as connected and customized solutions that make our customers' businesses more efficient and profitable. ELMS is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.electriclastmile.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the possibility of the Company's common stock becoming delisted from the Nasdaq Global Select Market and the Company's timeframe for filing the Form 10-K. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (4) the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business; (5) any delays the Company may experience in realizing its projected timelines and cost and volume targets for the production, launch and ramp up of production of the Company's vehicles and the modification of its manufacturing facility; (6) the ability of the Company to obtain customers, obtain product orders, and convert its non-binding pre-orders into binding orders or sales; (7) the Company's ability to implement its business plans and strategies; and (8) other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and in the Company's future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Some of these risks and uncertainties may in the future be amplified by the COVID-19 outbreak and there may be additional risks that the Company considers immaterial or which are unknown. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contacts

Media: media@electriclastmilesolutions.com

Investor Relations: IR@electriclastmile.com

Disclaimer

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 21:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8,90 M - -
Net income 2021 -69,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,81x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 138 M 138 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 15,5x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,9%
Managers and Directors
Shauna Finnie McIntyre President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yao Song Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brian M. Krzanich Non-Executive Chairman
Kev Adjemian Chief Technical Officer
Praveen Cherian Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRIC LAST MILE SOLUTIONS, INC.-82.65%145
TESLA, INC.-2.96%1 059 852
LUCID GROUP, INC.-43.05%35 826
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-62.58%34 941
NIO INC.-36.87%33 039
LI AUTO INC.-19.44%26 278