    ELMS   US28489L1044

ELECTRIC LAST MILE SOLUTIONS, INC.

(ELMS)
  Report
Electric Last Mile Solutions Announces Product and Tech Exhibit at CES

12/29/2021 | 07:01am EST
  • ELMS to showcase all-electric Urban Delivery and Urban Utility commercial vehicles and its ELMS Air telematics solution
  • CEO James Taylor and ELMS executive leadership on-site to discuss fleet tech solutions and commercial vehicle capabilities

TROY, Mich., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELMS; ELMSW) (“ELMS” or “the Company”), a pioneer of electric and intelligent mobility solutions for commercial vehicle customers, today announced it is hosting an exhibit at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The exhibit will display both of ELMS’ all-electric commercial vehicles – the Class 1 Urban Delivery and Class 3 Urban Utility. ELMS will also be sharing its ELMS Air telematics solution that will be equipped in all its vehicles.

The ELMS Urban Delivery is the first and only Class 1 commercial electric vehicle available in the United States. The Urban Delivery boasts 20% more cargo space (157 cubic feet) than the current leading Class 1 ICE model and targets a best-in-class payload of 2,100 pounds.

The ELMS Urban Utility is expected to begin production as early as the second half of 2022, and it is targeting more than 5,700 pounds of max payload and 125 miles of range. The Urban Utility’s customizable cab-over chassis design can be configured to cover a wide variety of customer use cases including delivery, construction, landscaping, towing and refrigeration.

CEO James Taylor, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer Jonathan Ballon, and other members of the ELMS executive leadership team will be on-site at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall to provide vehicle and tech walkthroughs.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.
Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELMS; ELMSW) is focused on defining a new era in which commercial vehicles run clean as connected and customized solutions that make our customers’ businesses more efficient and profitable. ELMS’ first vehicle, the Urban Delivery, is the first Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market. The Company is expected to begin production of its second vehicle, the Class 3 Urban Utility EV, as early as the second half of 2022. ELMS is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.electriclastmile.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking, including, without limitation, statements regarding production timing for the Urban Utility Vehicle and the attributes and performance of the Company’s Urban Delivery and Urban Utility vehicles. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and you should not rely on these forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (4) the impact of COVID-19 and the resulting supply chain disruptions on the Company’s business; (5) any delays the Company may experience in realizing its projected timelines and cost and volume targets for the production, launch and ramp up of production of the Company’s vehicles and the modification of its manufacturing facility; (6) the ability of the Company to obtain customers, obtain product orders, and convert its non-binding pre-orders into binding orders or sales; (7) the Company’s ability to implement its business plans and strategies; and (8) other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations page of our website at ir.electriclastmile.com. Some of these risks and uncertainties may in the future be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors outside of the Company’s control, and there may be additional risks that the Company considers immaterial or which are unknown. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contacts
Media: elms-svc@sardverb.com
Investor Relations: IR@electriclastmile.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -63,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 785 M 785 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 75,0x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,9%
Managers and Directors
James E. Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yao Song Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jason Luo Executive Chairman
Kev Adjemian Chief Technical Officer
Praveen Cherian Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRIC LAST MILE SOLUTIONS, INC.-51.18%785
TESLA, INC.54.25%1 095 457
NIO INC.-39.21%47 129
XPENG INC.5.98%38 871
LI AUTO INC.3.50%30 323
ARRIVAL0.00%5 242