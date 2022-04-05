Log in
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Extended Class Period in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (ELMS, ELMSW) f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. (FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW) Class Action

04/05/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
The Class: Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors that on April 4, 2022, a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of purchasers of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS, ELMSW) f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. (NASDAQ: FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW) securities for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This filing effectively extended the class period to November 12, 2020 through February 1, 2022. ELMS is a commercial electric vehicle solutions company that designs, engineers, manufactures, and customizes electric delivery and utility vehicles.

If you suffered a loss due to Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

What is this Case About: Insiders of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (ELMS) Bought ELMS Stock at a Substantial Discount and the Company's Financial Statements Cannot be Relied On

According to the complaint, Forum Merger III Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, and Electric Last Mile, Inc. completed their merger on June 25, 2021, with Electric Last Mile Solutions being the surviving publicly traded company. During the class period, defendants failed to disclose that ELMS' previously issued financial statements were false and unreliable and would have to be restated, and that certain ELMS executives and directors purchased equity in the Company at substantial discounts to market value without obtaining independent valuation.

On February 1, 2022, ELMS issued a press release announcing that its CEO and co-founder, and Chairman and co-founder, resigned from their positions. These departures followed an investigation conducted by a Special Committee of the Board of Directors, which had been formed in November 2021, following "an inquiry into certain sales of securities made by and to individuals associated with the company." These sales were purportedly at substantial discounts to market value without obtaining an independent valuation. The press release also stated that "the Board concluded that the Company's previously issued consolidated financial statements should be restated, and therefore, should not be relied upon." On this news, ELMS' shares declined over 50%.

Next Steps: If you purchased shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (ELMS, ELMSW) between November 12, 2020 and February 1, 2022, you have legal options. Contact us for more information.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:
Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
