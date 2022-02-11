Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELMS   US28489L1044

ELECTRIC LAST MILE SOLUTIONS, INC.

(ELMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Was Filed Against Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (ELMS, ELMSW) f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. (FII, FIIU, FIIW)

02/11/2022 | 12:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Class: Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of purchasers of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS, ELMSW) f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. (NASDAQ: FII, FIIIU, FIIW) securities between March 31, 2021 and February 1, 2022, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. ELMs is a commercial electric vehicle solutions company that designs, engineers, manufactures, and customizes electric delivery and utility vehicles.

If you suffered a loss due to Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

What is this Case About: Insiders of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (ELMS) Bought ELMS Stock at a Substantial Discount and the Company's Financial Statements Cannot be Relied On

According to the complaint, Forum Merger III Corp., a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, and Electric Last Mile, Inc. completed their merger on June 25, 2021, with Electric Last Mile Solutions being the surviving publicly traded company.

On February 1, 2022, ELMS issued a press release announcing that its CEO and co-founder, and Chairman and co-founder, resigned from their positions. These departures followed an investigation conducted by a Special Committee of the Board of Directors, which had been formed in November 2021, following "an inquiry into certain sales of securities made by and to individuals associated with the company." These sales were purportedly at substantial discounts to market value without obtaining an independent valuation. The press release also stated that "the Board concluded that the Company's previously issued consolidated financial statements should be restated, and therefore, should not be relied upon." On this news, ELMS' shares declined over 50%.

Next Steps: If you purchased shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (ELMS, ELMSW) between March 31, 2021 and February 1, 2022, you have until April 4, 2022, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:
Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ELECTRIC LAST MILE SOLUTIONS, INC.
02/09HAGENS BERMAN, NATION TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Investors in Electric Last Mile Solut..
PR
02/08ELMS ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 4, 2022 in th..
PR
02/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Informs Investors that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ..
BU
02/04HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Investigating Electric Last Mile Solutions (EL..
PR
02/04NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Amazon.com, Snap -2-
DJ
02/03Electric Last Mile Solutions Shares Fall After Jefferies Downgrades Stock, Slashes Pric..
MT
02/03Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Electric Last Mile Solution..
BU
02/03Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Elect..
BU
02/03NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Tech Stocks Set -3-
DJ
02/03Jefferies Cuts Electric Last Mile Solutions to Hold From Buy, Price Target to $2.50 Fro..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRIC LAST MILE SOLUTIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -63,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,63x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 261 M 261 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 24,5x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ELECTRIC LAST MILE SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRIC LAST MILE SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,20 $
Average target price 4,88 $
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shauna Finnie McIntyre President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yao Song Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brian M. Krzanich Non-Executive Chairman
Kev Adjemian Chief Technical Officer
Praveen Cherian Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRIC LAST MILE SOLUTIONS, INC.-68.71%284
TESLA, INC.-11.81%963 229
NIO INC.-19.98%41 514
XPENG INC.-22.67%34 880
LI AUTO INC.-8.50%30 617
FISKER INC.-22.31%3 748