Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Electric Power Development Co. Ltd.    9513   JP3551200003

ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO. LTD.

(9513)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Electric Power Development : J-Power, JERA, and Equinor Form a Consortium to Develop Offshore Wind Power Projects Off Akita Prefecture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 12:16am EDT

J-Power, JERA, and Equinor Form a Consortium to Develop

Offshore Wind Power Projects Off Akita Prefecture

TOKYO -9September 2020 - Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. ("J-Power"), JERA Co., Inc. ("JERA"), and Equinor ASA ("Equinor") have formed a consortium to jointly evaluate and work towards submitting a bid for offshore wind power projects in Akita Prefecture off Noshiro City, Mitane Town, and Oga City, and off Yurihonjo City (the "Projects"). Going forward, the consortium will work towards bidding for the Projects based on the "Act on Promoting the Utilization of Sea Areas for the Development of Marine Renewable Energy Power Generation Facilities."

J-Power is the second largest wind power producers in Japan with approx.530MW of the net wind power generation capacity. J-Power has been operating onshore wind power generation projects in Nikaho city and Yurihonjo city, Akita Prefecture for long years. Regarding offshore wind projects, it has expertise in the development, construction, operation, and decommissioning of offshore wind power demo-project off Kita-Kyushu City and it was successfully awarded the Kitakyushu Hibikinada offshore wind power project through the auction. Furthermore, it is accumulating the latest European expertise regarding construction and operation through taking part in the Triton Knoll offshore wind power project in the UK.

JERA supports sustainable deployment of ocean-based renewable energy as a sole member from Japan of Ocean Renewable Energy Action Coalition which is formed by global companies and organizations who lead offshore wind power industries, and as it aims to become a global leader in renewable energy, it is driving the development of large-scale offshore wind power projects in the world. In Taiwan, which has similar weather and sea conditions to those in Japan, JERA has been accumulating experience and expertise in development, construction, and operations in a short period through joining projects in different phases to apply them to offshore wind projects in Japan such as the Projects.

Equinor is the world's leading floating offshore wind developer and has a firm ambition of becoming a global offshore wind major. Building on 40 years of offshore experience within oil and gas and with activities in more than 30 countries, its renewable strategy is to build scale in core regions and develop growth options in selected markets. Today Equinor has significant offshore wind positions in the UK, the US North East and in the Baltic Sea. Equinor believes Japan is a growth market with high potential for both bottom fixed and floating offshore wind. Akita is Equinor's first offshore wind opportunity in Japan and it works pro-actively and sincerely. Equinor has been present in the country since 2018 and has an office in Tokyo.

All three companies have developed, constructed, and operated large-scale power generation projects around the world for a long time. The three companies believe that by bringing together their respective expertise and strengths to generate new synergies, will be able to achieve world- class offshore wind power generation projects that are long-term, stable, and efficient.

The consortium is committed to the long-term operation of these offshore wind power generation projects which are in unprecedented scale in Japan. The consortium will contribute to developing local economies and achieving a sustainable society by moving the Projects forward with the understanding and cooperation of all stakeholders and local communities.

Nosiho

Off Noshiro-city,Mitane-town

and Oga-city

MItane

Oga

Akita Prefecture

Akita

Off Yurihonjo-cityNorth

Off Yurihonjo-citySouth

Yurihonjo

Project areas

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EPDC - Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 04:09:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO. LTD.
12:16aELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : J-Power, JERA, and Equinor Form a Consortium to Dev..
PU
08/05ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : The 2nd Development of Solar Photovoltaic Project i..
PU
08/05ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : Release of Financial Statements for the Three Month..
PU
08/03ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : J-POWER executes Share Subscription Agreement with ..
AQ
08/03GENEX POWER : Australia's Genex Power clinches investment from J-Power, shares j..
RE
08/02ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : J-POWER executes Share Subscription Agreement with ..
PU
07/01ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : Takehara Thermal Power Plant New Unit No.1 Commence..
AQ
07/01ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : Kashima Power Co., Ltd. Kashima Thermal Power Plant..
PU
06/30ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : Takehara Thermal Power Plant New Unit No.1 Commence..
PU
05/01ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : Development of Solar Photovoltaic Project in Texas,..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 869 B 8 202 M 8 202 M
Net income 2021 48 100 M 454 M 454 M
Net Debt 2021 1 537 B 14 508 M 14 508 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,24x
Yield 2021 4,70%
Capitalization 300 B 2 834 M 2 834 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 7 262
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO. LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2 198,57 JPY
Last Close Price 1 640,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 82,9%
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshifumi Watanabe President & Representative Director
Hitoshi Murayama Chairman
Yoshiki Onoi Director, Executive VP & GM-International Business
Akihito Urashima Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Go Kajitani Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO. LTD.-38.04%2 756
NEXTERA ENERGY14.76%135 789
ENEL S.P.A.7.37%91 245
IBERDROLA, S.A.14.27%78 710
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.29%65 831
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.49%59 548
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group