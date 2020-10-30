Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Electric Power Development Co. Ltd.    9513   JP3551200003

ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO. LTD.

(9513)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Electric Power Development : Notice Regarding Revisions to the Earnings Forecasts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 03:30am EDT

October 30, 2020

To Whom It May Concern

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER)

Representative: Toshifumi Watanabe, Representative Director President and Chief Executive Officer (Code number: 9513; Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section)

Contact: Kazuo Hosoda, IR Chief Manager

Tel.:+81-3-3546-2211

Notice Regarding Revisions to the Earnings Forecasts

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER) announces a revision to the earnings forecasts released on April 30, 2020 as below.

(Unit: million yen)

Revision to consolidated earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Net Income

Consolidated

Attributable

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

Net Income

to

Revenue

Income

Income

Per

Owners of

Share

Parent

Previous forecast (A)

915,000

85,000

75,000

47,000

256.76yen

Revised forecast (B)

823,000

74,000

68,000

51,000

278.61yen

Difference (B-A)

(92,000)

(11,000)

(7,000)

4,000

Change (%)

(10.1)

(12.9)

(9.3)

8.5

(Reference) Previous year results

913,775

83,638

78,085

42,277

230.96yen

(The fiscal year ended March, 2020)

Revision to non-consolidated earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021(from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

Net Income

Net Income

Revenue

Income

Income

Per Share

Previous forecast (A)

554,000

21,000

46,000

43,000

234.91yen

Revised forecast (B)

519,000

13,000

48,000

44,000

240.37yen

Difference (B-A)

(35,000)

(8,000)

2,000

1,000

Change (%)

(6.3)

(38.1)

4.3

2.3

(Reference) Previous year results

571,291

24,886

60,597

57,377

313.46yen

(The fiscal year ended March, 2020)

Reason for the Revision

In its earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021, J-POWER forecasts the decrease in operating revenue, decrease in ordinary income and increase in net income attributable to owners of parent over the previously announced figures (announced on April 30, 2020). While factors such as decrease in fuel price for thermal power plants and fall in electricity market price in the electric power business are estimated to lead to decrease in operating revenue, gain on the sale of shares of a company accounted for using equity method is estimated to be posted as extraordinary income.

*The earnings forecasts are forward-looking statements made on the basis of information available at the time forecasts are made and other certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Therefore, actual earnings may differ from forecast figures as a result of changes in business performance and other factors.

(Attachment)

Key Data (Year ending March 31, 2021)

Previous

Revised

forecast

forecast

(A)

(B)

Electric

Hydroelectric Power

Electricity sales volume

9.0

9.1

Power

(TWh)

Business

Water supply rate

(%)

100

95

Thermal Power

Electricity sales volume

(TWh)

53.8

53.8

Load factor

(%)

76

77

Wind Power

Electricity sales volume

(TWh)

1.1

1.1

Other1

Electricity sales volume

(TWh)

12.3

10.0

Overseas Business

Electricity sales volume

(TWh)

16.2

13.5

Foreign Exchange Rate

Yen/US$(Foreign exchange

rate

at

the

end

of

110.00

110.00

Dec.)

Yen/THB (Foreign exchange

rate

at

the

end

of

3.30

3.30

Dec.)

1 Electricity procured from wholesale electricity market, etc.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EPDC - Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 07:29:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO. LTD.
03:30aELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : Release of Financial Statements for the Six Months ..
PU
03:30aELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : Notice Regarding Revisions to the Earnings Forecast..
PU
09/29ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/21ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : Japan firms to demonstrate underground CO2 storage ..
AQ
09/10ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : J-Power to sell stake in Taiwan Chiahui Power to As..
AQ
09/09ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : J-Power JERA and Equinor Form a Consortium toDevelo..
AQ
09/09ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : J-Power, JERA, and Equinor Form a Consortium to Dev..
PU
08/05ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : The 2nd Development of Solar Photovoltaic Project i..
PU
08/05ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : Release of Financial Statements for the Three Month..
PU
08/03ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : J-POWER executes Share Subscription Agreement with ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 869 B 8 324 M 8 324 M
Net income 2021 48 100 M 461 M 461 M
Net Debt 2021 1 537 B 14 723 M 14 723 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,57x
Yield 2021 5,27%
Capitalization 268 B 2 563 M 2 569 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 7 262
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO. LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2 198,57 JPY
Last Close Price 1 465,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 50,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshifumi Watanabe President & Representative Director
Hitoshi Murayama Chairman
Yoshiki Onoi Director, Executive VP & GM-International Business
Akihito Urashima Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Go Kajitani Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO. LTD.-44.65%2 563
NEXTERA ENERGY22.25%145 873
ENEL S.P.A.-1.73%83 043
IBERDROLA, S.A.11.33%74 443
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-2.26%66 972
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.13%66 910
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group