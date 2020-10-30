Electric Power Development : Notice Regarding Revisions to the Earnings Forecasts
0
October 30, 2020
Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER)
Representative: Toshifumi Watanabe, Representative Director President and Chief Executive Officer (Code number: 9513; Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section)
Notice Regarding Revisions to the Earnings Forecasts
Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER) announces a revision to the earnings forecasts released on April 30, 2020 as below.
(Unit: million yen)
Revision to consolidated earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Net Income
Consolidated
Attributable
Operating
Operating
Ordinary
Net Income
to
Revenue
Income
Income
Per
Owners of
Share
Parent
Previous forecast (A)
915,000
85,000
75,000
47,000
256.76yen
Revised forecast (B)
823,000
74,000
68,000
51,000
278.61yen
Difference (B-A)
(92,000)
(11,000)
(7,000)
4,000
Change (%)
(10.1)
(12.9)
(9.3)
8.5
(Reference) Previous year results
913,775
83,638
78,085
42,277
230.96yen
(The fiscal year ended March, 2020)
Revision to non-consolidated earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021(from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Operating
Operating
Ordinary
Net Income
Net Income
Revenue
Income
Income
Per Share
Previous forecast (A)
554,000
21,000
46,000
43,000
234.91yen
Revised forecast (B)
519,000
13,000
48,000
44,000
240.37yen
Difference (B-A)
(35,000)
(8,000)
2,000
1,000
Change (%)
(6.3)
(38.1)
4.3
2.3
(Reference) Previous year results
571,291
24,886
60,597
57,377
313.46yen
(The fiscal year ended March, 2020)
Reason for the Revision
In its earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021, J-POWER forecasts the decrease in operating revenue, decrease in ordinary income and increase in net income attributable to owners of parent over the previously announced figures (announced on April 30, 2020). While factors such as decrease in fuel price for thermal power plants and fall in electricity market price in the electric power business are estimated to lead to decrease in operating revenue, gain on the sale of shares of a company accounted for using equity method is estimated to be posted as extraordinary income.
*The earnings forecasts are forward-looking statements made on the basis of information available at the time forecasts are made and other certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Therefore, actual earnings may differ from forecast figures as a result of changes in business performance and other factors.
(Attachment)
Key Data (Year ending March 31, 2021)
Previous
Revised
forecast
forecast
(A)
(B)
Electric
Hydroelectric Power
Electricity sales volume
9.0
9.1
Power
(TWh)
Business
Water supply rate
(%)
100
95
Thermal Power
Electricity sales volume
(TWh)
53.8
53.8
Load factor
(%)
76
77
Wind Power
Electricity sales volume
(TWh)
1.1
1.1
Other1
Electricity sales volume
(TWh)
12.3
10.0
Overseas Business
Electricity sales volume
(TWh)
16.2
13.5
Foreign Exchange Rate
Yen/US$(Foreign exchange
rate
at
the
end
of
110.00
110.00
Dec.)
Yen/THB (Foreign exchange
rate
at
the
end
of
3.30
3.30
Dec.)
1 Electricity procured from wholesale electricity market, etc.

