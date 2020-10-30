Electric Power Development : Notice Regarding Revisions to the Earnings Forecasts

October 30, 2020

To Whom It May Concern

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER)

Representative: Toshifumi Watanabe, Representative Director President and Chief Executive Officer (Code number: 9513; Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section)

Contact: Kazuo Hosoda, IR Chief Manager

Tel.:+81-3-3546-2211

Notice Regarding Revisions to the Earnings Forecasts

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER) announces a revision to the earnings forecasts released on April 30, 2020 as below.

(Unit: million yen)

Revision to consolidated earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Net Income Consolidated Attributable Operating Operating Ordinary Net Income to Revenue Income Income Per Owners of Share Parent Previous forecast (A) 915,000 85,000 75,000 47,000 256.76yen Revised forecast (B) 823,000 74,000 68,000 51,000 278.61yen Difference (B-A) (92,000) (11,000) (7,000) 4,000 Change (%) (10.1) (12.9) (9.3) 8.5 (Reference) Previous year results 913,775 83,638 78,085 42,277 230.96yen (The fiscal year ended March, 2020)

Revision to non-consolidated earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021(from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Operating Operating Ordinary Net Income Net Income Revenue Income Income Per Share Previous forecast (A) 554,000 21,000 46,000 43,000 234.91yen Revised forecast (B) 519,000 13,000 48,000 44,000 240.37yen Difference (B-A) (35,000) (8,000) 2,000 1,000 Change (%) (6.3) (38.1) 4.3 2.3 (Reference) Previous year results 571,291 24,886 60,597 57,377 313.46yen (The fiscal year ended March, 2020)

Reason for the Revision

In its earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021, J-POWER forecasts the decrease in operating revenue, decrease in ordinary income and increase in net income attributable to owners of parent over the previously announced figures (announced on April 30, 2020). While factors such as decrease in fuel price for thermal power plants and fall in electricity market price in the electric power business are estimated to lead to decrease in operating revenue, gain on the sale of shares of a company accounted for using equity method is estimated to be posted as extraordinary income.

*The earnings forecasts are forward-looking statements made on the basis of information available at the time forecasts are made and other certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Therefore, actual earnings may differ from forecast figures as a result of changes in business performance and other factors.