Electric Power Development : Notice Regarding Revisions to the Earnings Forecasts
01/31/2022 | 02:39am EST
January 31, 2022
Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER)
Representative: Toshifumi Watanabe, Representative Director President and Chief Executive Officer (Code number: 9513; Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section)
Notice Regarding Revisions to the Earnings Forecasts
Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER) announces revisions to consolidated earnings forecasts released on October 29, 2021 as below.
Unit: million yen (*except where specified) Revision to the consolidated earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Net Income
Consolidated
Attributable
Operating
Operating
Ordinary
Net Income
to
Revenue
Income
Income
Per
Owners of
Share
Parent
Previous forecast (A)
990,000
44,000
41,000
30,000
163.89yen
Revised forecast (B)
1,030,000
74,000
63,000
46,000
251.30yen
Difference (B-A)
40,000
30,000
22,000
16,000
Change (%)
4.0
68.2
53.7
53.3
(Reference) Previous year results
909,144
77,775
60,903
22,304
121.85yen
(The fiscal year ended March, 2021)
Revision to non-consolidated earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022(from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Operating
Operating
Ordinary
Net Income
Net Income
Revenue
Income
Income
Per Share
Previous forecast (A)
706,000
(22,000)
18,000
26,000
142.04yen
Revised forecast (B)
739,000
5,000
45,000
46,000
251.30yen
Difference (B-A)
33,000
27,000
27,000
20,000
Change (%)
4.7
-
150.0
76.9
(Reference) Previous year results
589,915
77,854
114,041
15,532
84.85yen
(The fiscal year ended March, 2021)
Reason for the Revision
As for the earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022, J-POWER expects increases in revenue and incomes as compared to earnings forecasts for the said period published on October 29, 2021 since sales in the thermal power business are expected to increase due to price increase in the electricity wholesale market and profits are expected to increase thanks to lower fuel costs for thermal power generation.
*The earnings forecasts are forward-looking statements made on the basis of information available at the time when forecasts are made and other certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Therefore, actual earnings may differ from forecast figures as a result of changes in business performance and other factors.
(Attachment)
Key Data (Year ending March 31, 2022)
Previous
Revised
forecast
forecast
(A)
(B)
Electric
Hydroelectric Power
Electricity sales volume
9.8
9.4
Power
(TWh)
Business
Water supply rate
(%)
103
101
Thermal Power
Electricity sales volume
(TWh)
46.7
47.4
Load factor1
(%)
65
66
Wind Power
Electricity sales volume
(TWh)
1.1
1.1
Other2
Electricity sales volume
(TWh)
15.0
15.2
Overseas Business
Electricity sales volume
(TWh)
12.1
11.5
Foreign Exchange Rate
Yen/US$(Foreign exchange
rate
at
the
end
of
105.00
115.02
Dec.)
Yen/THB (Foreign exchange
rate
at
the
end
of
3.60
3.43
Dec.)
Load factor of thermal power of J-POWER(non-consolidated)
Electricity procured from wholesale electricity market, etc.
