    9513   JP3551200003

ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(9513)
Electric Power Development : Notice Regarding Revisions to the Earnings Forecasts

01/31/2022 | 02:39am EST
January 31, 2022

To Whom It May Concern

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER)

Representative: Toshifumi Watanabe, Representative Director President and Chief Executive Officer (Code number: 9513; Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section)

Contact: Kazuo Hosoda, IR Chief Manager

Tel.:+81-3-3546-2211

Notice Regarding Revisions to the Earnings Forecasts

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER) announces revisions to consolidated earnings forecasts released on October 29, 2021 as below.

Unit: million yen (*except where specified) Revision to the consolidated earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Net Income

Consolidated

Attributable

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

Net Income

to

Revenue

Income

Income

Per

Owners of

Share

Parent

Previous forecast (A)

990,000

44,000

41,000

30,000

163.89yen

Revised forecast (B)

1,030,000

74,000

63,000

46,000

251.30yen

Difference (B-A)

40,000

30,000

22,000

16,000

Change (%)

4.0

68.2

53.7

53.3

(Reference) Previous year results

909,144

77,775

60,903

22,304

121.85yen

(The fiscal year ended March, 2021)

Revision to non-consolidated earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022(from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

Net Income

Net Income

Revenue

Income

Income

Per Share

Previous forecast (A)

706,000

(22,000)

18,000

26,000

142.04yen

Revised forecast (B)

739,000

5,000

45,000

46,000

251.30yen

Difference (B-A)

33,000

27,000

27,000

20,000

Change (%)

4.7

-

150.0

76.9

(Reference) Previous year results

589,915

77,854

114,041

15,532

84.85yen

(The fiscal year ended March, 2021)

Reason for the Revision

As for the earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022, J-POWER expects increases in revenue and incomes as compared to earnings forecasts for the said period published on October 29, 2021 since sales in the thermal power business are expected to increase due to price increase in the electricity wholesale market and profits are expected to increase thanks to lower fuel costs for thermal power generation.

*The earnings forecasts are forward-looking statements made on the basis of information available at the time when forecasts are made and other certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Therefore, actual earnings may differ from forecast figures as a result of changes in business performance and other factors.

(Attachment)

Key Data (Year ending March 31, 2022)

Previous

Revised

forecast

forecast

(A)

(B)

Electric

Hydroelectric Power

Electricity sales volume

9.8

9.4

Power

(TWh)

Business

Water supply rate

(%)

103

101

Thermal Power

Electricity sales volume

(TWh)

46.7

47.4

Load factor1

(%)

65

66

Wind Power

Electricity sales volume

(TWh)

1.1

1.1

Other2

Electricity sales volume

(TWh)

15.0

15.2

Overseas Business

Electricity sales volume

(TWh)

12.1

11.5

Foreign Exchange Rate

Yen/US$(Foreign exchange

rate

at

the

end

of

105.00

115.02

Dec.)

Yen/THB (Foreign exchange

rate

at

the

end

of

3.60

3.43

Dec.)

  1. Load factor of thermal power of J-POWER(non-consolidated)
  2. Electricity procured from wholesale electricity market, etc.

Disclaimer

EPDC - Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 07:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
