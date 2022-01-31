Electric Power Development : Notice Regarding Revisions to the Earnings Forecasts

January 31, 2022

To Whom It May Concern

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER)

Representative: Toshifumi Watanabe, Representative Director President and Chief Executive Officer (Code number: 9513; Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section)

Contact: Kazuo Hosoda, IR Chief Manager

Tel.:+81-3-3546-2211

Notice Regarding Revisions to the Earnings Forecasts

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER) announces revisions to consolidated earnings forecasts released on October 29, 2021 as below.

Unit: million yen (*except where specified) Revision to the consolidated earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Net Income Consolidated Attributable Operating Operating Ordinary Net Income to Revenue Income Income Per Owners of Share Parent Previous forecast (A) 990,000 44,000 41,000 30,000 163.89yen Revised forecast (B) 1,030,000 74,000 63,000 46,000 251.30yen Difference (B-A) 40,000 30,000 22,000 16,000 Change (%) 4.0 68.2 53.7 53.3 (Reference) Previous year results 909,144 77,775 60,903 22,304 121.85yen (The fiscal year ended March, 2021)

Revision to non-consolidated earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022(from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Operating Operating Ordinary Net Income Net Income Revenue Income Income Per Share Previous forecast (A) 706,000 (22,000) 18,000 26,000 142.04yen Revised forecast (B) 739,000 5,000 45,000 46,000 251.30yen Difference (B-A) 33,000 27,000 27,000 20,000 Change (%) 4.7 - 150.0 76.9 (Reference) Previous year results 589,915 77,854 114,041 15,532 84.85yen (The fiscal year ended March, 2021)

Reason for the Revision

As for the earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022, J-POWER expects increases in revenue and incomes as compared to earnings forecasts for the said period published on October 29, 2021 since sales in the thermal power business are expected to increase due to price increase in the electricity wholesale market and profits are expected to increase thanks to lower fuel costs for thermal power generation.

*The earnings forecasts are forward-looking statements made on the basis of information available at the time when forecasts are made and other certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Therefore, actual earnings may differ from forecast figures as a result of changes in business performance and other factors.