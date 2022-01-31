Electric Power Development : Release of Financial Statements for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
This is an English translation of the Financial Results (Kessan Tanshin) filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange on January 31, 2022. Please note that if there is any discrepancy, the original Japanese version will take priority.
Preparation of supplementary explanations material:
Yes
Quarterly financial results presentation held:
No
(Note) All monetary values are rounded down to the nearest units as indicated in each table.
1. Consolidated Financial Results (From April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages (%) represent changes from the same period of the previous year)
Operating
Operating
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
revenue
income
owners of parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021
709,513
17.0
63,932
(14.7)
54,866
(18.2)
40,393
(28.0)
Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2020
606,252
(10.3)
74,937
9.8
67,036
0.2
56,071
44.7
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021
58,808 million yen
129.7 %
Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2020
25,597 million yen
54.9 %
Earnings
Fully diluted
per share
earnings per share
yen
yen
Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021
220.67
─
Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2020
306.32
─
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
million yen
million yen
%
Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021
2,897,094
894,567
29.4
Year ended March 31, 2021
2,841,960
853,685
28.5
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021
850,647 million yen
Year ended March 31, 2021
809,145 million yen
2. Dividends
Cash dividends per share
Record date
Annual
Jun. 30
Sep. 30
Dec. 31
Mar. 31
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Year ended March 31, 2021
─
35.00
─
40.00
75.00
Year ending March 31, 2022
─
35.00
─
Year ending March 31, 2022 (forecasts)
40.00
75.00
(Note) Revisions to dividends forecasts in the current quarter: None
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(Percentages (%) represent changes from the same period of the previous year)
Operating
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Earnings
revenue
owners of parent
per share
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
Year ending March 31, 2022
1,030,000
13.3
74,000
(4.9)
63,000
3.4
46,000
106.2
251.30
(Note) Revisions to consolidated earnings forecasts in the current quarter: Yes
4. Other Information
(1) Principal subsidiaries subject to changes: Yes
Excluded: 1 company (J-POWER RESOURCES Co., Ltd.)
(Note) J-POWER RESOURCES Co., Ltd., which was the Company's specified subsidiary, was excluded from the scope of consolidation from the third quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, due to an absorption-type merger with J-POWER Business Service Corporation, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company.
Application of accounting methods which are exceptional for quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement of corrections
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards etc.: Yes
Changes in accounting policies except 1): None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement of corrections: None
(Note) For details, please refer to "(5) Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates, and Restatements" on page 9.
(4) Number of shares issued (common stock)
1) Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021:
183,051,100
Year ended March 31, 2021:
183,051,100
2) Treasury stock at the end of the period
Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021:
2,902
Year ended March 31, 2021:
2,741
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021:
183,048,322
Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2020:
183,048,592
This quarterly financial results are out of the scope of quarterly review procedures by CPA or an audit firm
Forward-lookingstatements and other special notes
The Company has revised its earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022 announced on October 29, 2021. For details, please refer to "Qualitative Information on Consolidated Earnings Forecasts" on page 3 and "Notice Regarding Revisions to the Earnings Forecasts" announced today, January 31, 2022.
The forward-looking statements described in this material are made on the basis of currently available information and contain uncertain elements. Therefore, actual results may differ from forecast.
1. Qualitative Information on Current Quarterly Settlement
Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results
1) Electricity Sales Volume
In the electric power business, electricity sales volume from hydroelectric power plants for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 increased by 10.6% year on year to 7.6 billion kWh thanks to increased water supply rate compared to the same period of the previous year (92%→101%). Meanwhile, the sale of electricity procured from the electricity wholesale market increased by 53.1% year on year to 12.0 billion kWh. As for the thermal power business, sales volume decreased by 15.0% year on year to 33.2 billion kWh due to the decrease in load factor of thermal power plants of the Company(non-consolidated: 76%→62%) caused by facility troubles. The electric power business as a whole ended with 53.8 billion kWh registering a year on year fall of 1.7%.
Electricity sold by our overseas business remained at the same level year on year, 9.0 billion kWh.
2) Overview of Incomes and Expenditures
As for incomes, though the sales volume of electricity from thermal power generation fell due to lower load factor of thermal power plants for the electric power business, the sales (operating revenues) increased by 17.0% year on year to 709.5 billion yen thanks to the electricity sale price rise and the growth of sales of electricity procured from the electricity wholesale market. Adding non-operating income to the said figure, we see 16.8% year on year increase in our quarterly ordinary income that stands at 729.4 billion yen.
Meanwhile, as for expenditures, operating expenses increased by 21.5% year on year to
645.5 billion yen since costs for power sources purchased from other companies as well as fuels costs and costs for repair including periodic inspections in the thermal power business increased. Non-operating expenses increased by 11.2% year on year to 29.0 billion yen due to increased foreign exchange loss. Accordingly, quarterly ordinary expenses rose by 21.0% year on year to 674.6 billion yen.
As a result, ordinary income declined by 18.2% year on year down to 54.8 billion yen. Profit attributable to owners of parent fell by 28.0% year on year down to 40.3 billion yen without contribution from the gain on the sale of stocks of affiliated companies that was recorded as extraordinary gain in the previous period.
The effect of the application of the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. on the quarterly consolidated financial statements is immaterial.
Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Position
Assets increased by 55.1 billion yen from the level at the previous fiscal year end to 2.8970 trillion yen thanks to progresses in construction works for Central Java Coal-fired Thermal Power Plant in Indonesia and Jackson Gas-fired Thermal Power Plant in the US.
Meanwhile, liabilities increased by 14.2 billion yen from the level at the previous fiscal year end to 2.0025 trillion yen, of which interest-bearing debts increased by 37.0 billion yen
2
from the previous fiscal year end level to 1.7017 trillion yen. Of those interest-bearing debts,
286.2 billion yen are non-recourse loans in overseas businesses.
Net assets increased by 40.8 billion yen to 894.5 billion yen due to increases in foreign
currency translation adjustment and deferred gains or losses on hedges as well as the recording of quarterly net profit attributable to owners of parent.
As a result of the above, equity ratio increased to 29.4% from 28.5% at the previous fiscal year end.
(3) Qualitative Information on Consolidated Earnings Forecasts
As for the earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022, we expect increases in revenue and incomes as compared to earnings forecasts for the said period published on October 29, 2021 since sales in the thermal power business are expected to increase due to price increase in the electricity wholesale market and profits are expected to increase thanks to lower fuel costs for thermal power generation.
Consolidated earnings forecasts (Year ending March 31, 2022)
(Unit: billion yen)
Year ended
Revised forecasts
Previous forecasts
Mar. 31, 2021
(Result)
Operating Revenue
1030.0
990.0
909.1
Operating Income
74.0
44.0
77.7
Ordinary Income
63.0
41.0
60.9
Profit attributable to
46.0
30.0
22.3
owners of parent
Electricity sales volume and other factors (Year ending March 31, 2022)
Revised
Previous
Year ended
Mar. 31, 2021
forecasts
forecasts
(Result)
Electricity sales volume
9.4
9.8
8.9
Hydroelectric
(TWh)
Water supply rate
101
103
96
(%)
Electric
Electricity sales volume
47.4
46.7
52.1
(TWh)
Power
Thermal
Load factor*1
Business
66
65
75
(%)
Wind
Electricity sales volume
1.1
1.1
1.2
(TWh)
Other*2
Electricity sales volume
15.2
15.0
12.3
(TWh)
Overseas Business
Electricity sales volume
11.5
12.1
11.0
(TWh)
*1 Load factor of thermal power of J-POWER(non-consolidated) *2 Electricity procured from electricity wholesale market, etc.
3
