Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9513   JP3551200003

ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(9513)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Electric Power Development : Release of Financial Statements for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

01/31/2022 | 02:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This is an English translation of the Financial Results (Kessan Tanshin) filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange on January 31, 2022. Please note that if there is any discrepancy, the original Japanese version will take priority.

(English Translation)

Quarterly Financial Results (Unaudited)

(for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021)

January 31, 2022

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER)

Listed exchange:

Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code: 9513)

Representative:

Toshifumi Watanabe, President

Contact:

Kazuo Hosoda, IR Chief Manager

Tel.:

+81-3-3546-2211

URL:

https://www.jpower.co.jp/english/

Scheduled date for filing of a quarterly report:

February 1, 2022

Scheduled date of dividend payment commencement:

Not applicable

Preparation of supplementary explanations material:

Yes

Quarterly financial results presentation held:

No

(Note) All monetary values are rounded down to the nearest units as indicated in each table.

1. Consolidated Financial Results (From April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

  1. Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages (%) represent changes from the same period of the previous year)

Operating

Operating

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

revenue

income

owners of parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021

709,513

17.0

63,932

(14.7)

54,866

(18.2)

40,393

(28.0)

Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2020

606,252

(10.3)

74,937

9.8

67,036

0.2

56,071

44.7

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021

58,808 million yen

129.7 %

Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2020

25,597 million yen

54.9 %

Earnings

Fully diluted

per share

earnings per share

yen

yen

Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021

220.67

Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2020

306.32

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

million yen

million yen

%

Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021

2,897,094

894,567

29.4

Year ended March 31, 2021

2,841,960

853,685

28.5

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021

850,647 million yen

Year ended March 31, 2021

809,145 million yen

2. Dividends

Cash dividends per share

Record date

Annual

Jun. 30

Sep. 30

Dec. 31

Mar. 31

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Year ended March 31, 2021

35.00

40.00

75.00

Year ending March 31, 2022

35.00

Year ending March 31, 2022 (forecasts)

40.00

75.00

(Note) Revisions to dividends forecasts in the current quarter: None

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(Percentages (%) represent changes from the same period of the previous year)

Operating

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Earnings

revenue

owners of parent

per share

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

Year ending March 31, 2022

1,030,000

13.3

74,000

(4.9)

63,000

3.4

46,000

106.2

251.30

(Note) Revisions to consolidated earnings forecasts in the current quarter: Yes

4. Other Information

(1) Principal subsidiaries subject to changes: Yes

Excluded: 1 company (J-POWER RESOURCES Co., Ltd.)

(Note) J-POWER RESOURCES Co., Ltd., which was the Company's specified subsidiary, was excluded from the scope of consolidation from the third quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, due to an absorption-type merger with J-POWER Business Service Corporation, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company.

  1. Application of accounting methods which are exceptional for quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement of corrections
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards etc.: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies except 1): None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement of corrections: None

(Note) For details, please refer to "(5) Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates, and Restatements" on page 9.

(4) Number of shares issued (common stock)

1) Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021:

183,051,100

Year ended March 31, 2021:

183,051,100

2) Treasury stock at the end of the period

Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021:

2,902

Year ended March 31, 2021:

2,741

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021:

183,048,322

Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2020:

183,048,592

  • This quarterly financial results are out of the scope of quarterly review procedures by CPA or an audit firm
  • Forward-lookingstatements and other special notes
    • The Company has revised its earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022 announced on October 29, 2021. For details, please refer to "Qualitative Information on Consolidated Earnings Forecasts" on page 3 and "Notice Regarding Revisions to the Earnings Forecasts" announced today, January 31, 2022.
    • The forward-looking statements described in this material are made on the basis of currently available information and contain uncertain elements. Therefore, actual results may differ from forecast.
    • The supplementary explanation material is available on our website at https://www.jpower.co.jp/english/ under the investor relations section.

[Reference]

Non-consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(Percentages (%) represent changes from the same period of the previous year)

Operating

Operating

Ordinary income

Profit

Profit

revenue

income

per share

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

Year ending March 31, 2022

739,000

25.3

5,000

(93.6)

45,000

(60.5)

46,000

196.2

251.30

(Note) Revisions to non-consolidated earnings forecasts in the current quarter: Yes

Table of Contents

1. Qualitative Information on Current Quarterly Settlement................................................................

2

(1)

Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results .....................................................

2

(2)

Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Position .....................................................

2

(3)

Qualitative Information on Consolidated Earnings Forecasts...................................................

3

2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes......................................................................

5

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheet..........................................................................................................

5

(2) Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income .............................................

7

(3) Notes on Premise of Going Concern ............................................................................................

9

(4)

Notes on Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity .............................................................

9

(5)

Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates, and

Restatements...................................................................................................................................

9

(6) Additional Information ..................................................................................................................

10

3. Appendixes ..........................................................................................................................................

11

[Appendix 1]...........................................................................................................................................

11

[Appendix 2]..........................................................................................................................................

12

1

1. Qualitative Information on Current Quarterly Settlement

  1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results

1) Electricity Sales Volume

In the electric power business, electricity sales volume from hydroelectric power plants for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 increased by 10.6% year on year to 7.6 billion kWh thanks to increased water supply rate compared to the same period of the previous year (92%101%). Meanwhile, the sale of electricity procured from the electricity wholesale market increased by 53.1% year on year to 12.0 billion kWh. As for the thermal power business, sales volume decreased by 15.0% year on year to 33.2 billion kWh due to the decrease in load factor of thermal power plants of the Company(non-consolidated: 76%62%) caused by facility troubles. The electric power business as a whole ended with 53.8 billion kWh registering a year on year fall of 1.7%.

Electricity sold by our overseas business remained at the same level year on year, 9.0 billion kWh.

2) Overview of Incomes and Expenditures

As for incomes, though the sales volume of electricity from thermal power generation fell due to lower load factor of thermal power plants for the electric power business, the sales (operating revenues) increased by 17.0% year on year to 709.5 billion yen thanks to the electricity sale price rise and the growth of sales of electricity procured from the electricity wholesale market. Adding non-operating income to the said figure, we see 16.8% year on year increase in our quarterly ordinary income that stands at 729.4 billion yen.

Meanwhile, as for expenditures, operating expenses increased by 21.5% year on year to

  1. 645.5 billion yen since costs for power sources purchased from other companies as well as fuels costs and costs for repair including periodic inspections in the thermal power business increased. Non-operating expenses increased by 11.2% year on year to 29.0 billion yen due to increased foreign exchange loss. Accordingly, quarterly ordinary expenses rose by 21.0% year on year to 674.6 billion yen.

    As a result, ordinary income declined by 18.2% year on year down to 54.8 billion yen. Profit attributable to owners of parent fell by 28.0% year on year down to 40.3 billion yen without contribution from the gain on the sale of stocks of affiliated companies that was recorded as extraordinary gain in the previous period.

    The effect of the application of the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. on the quarterly consolidated financial statements is immaterial.

  2. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Position

Assets increased by 55.1 billion yen from the level at the previous fiscal year end to 2.8970 trillion yen thanks to progresses in construction works for Central Java Coal-fired Thermal Power Plant in Indonesia and Jackson Gas-fired Thermal Power Plant in the US.

Meanwhile, liabilities increased by 14.2 billion yen from the level at the previous fiscal year end to 2.0025 trillion yen, of which interest-bearing debts increased by 37.0 billion yen

2

from the previous fiscal year end level to 1.7017 trillion yen. Of those interest-bearing debts,

286.2 billion yen are non-recourse loans in overseas businesses.

Net assets increased by 40.8 billion yen to 894.5 billion yen due to increases in foreign

currency translation adjustment and deferred gains or losses on hedges as well as the recording of quarterly net profit attributable to owners of parent.

As a result of the above, equity ratio increased to 29.4% from 28.5% at the previous fiscal year end.

(3) Qualitative Information on Consolidated Earnings Forecasts

As for the earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022, we expect increases in revenue and incomes as compared to earnings forecasts for the said period published on October 29, 2021 since sales in the thermal power business are expected to increase due to price increase in the electricity wholesale market and profits are expected to increase thanks to lower fuel costs for thermal power generation.

Consolidated earnings forecasts (Year ending March 31, 2022)

(Unit: billion yen)

Year ended

Revised forecasts

Previous forecasts

Mar. 31, 2021

(Result)

Operating Revenue

1030.0

990.0

909.1

Operating Income

74.0

44.0

77.7

Ordinary Income

63.0

41.0

60.9

Profit attributable to

46.0

30.0

22.3

owners of parent

Electricity sales volume and other factors (Year ending March 31, 2022)

Revised

Previous

Year ended

Mar. 31, 2021

forecasts

forecasts

(Result)

Electricity sales volume

9.4

9.8

8.9

Hydroelectric

(TWh)

Water supply rate

101

103

96

(%)

Electric

Electricity sales volume

47.4

46.7

52.1

(TWh)

Power

Thermal

Load factor*1

Business

66

65

75

(%)

Wind

Electricity sales volume

1.1

1.1

1.2

(TWh)

Other*2

Electricity sales volume

15.2

15.0

12.3

(TWh)

Overseas Business

Electricity sales volume

11.5

12.1

11.0

(TWh)

*1 Load factor of thermal power of J-POWER(non-consolidated) *2 Electricity procured from electricity wholesale market, etc.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EPDC - Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 07:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
01/21Sumitomo Corporation - Dawn of Australia's Hydrogen Industry
AQ
01/20World's first hydrogen tanker to ship test cargo from Australia to Japan
RE
01/17Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. - Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm reaches further ..
AQ
01/14ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : Issuance of "2nd J-POWER Green Bond" (76th Unsecured Corporat..
PU
01/13ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm reaches further milestone com..
PU
2021ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. : 9513) dropped from S&P Japan Mid Cap 100
CI
2021ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : J-POWER Receives Order in India for Consulting Services Relat..
PU
2021Kawasaki Heavy says liquefied hydrogen carrier may leave Japan this month
RE
2021ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT : J-POWER Selects to be Listed on "Prime Market" after the Toky..
PU
2021SUCCESSFUL BID : Total 32,000 kW in the 10th Solar Power BiddingJ-POWER's first Large-scal..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 990 B 8 572 M 8 572 M
Net income 2022 25 300 M 219 M 219 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 4,92%
Capitalization 279 B 2 422 M 2 416 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,28x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 7 156
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 524,00 JPY
Average target price 1 700,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshifumi Watanabe Manager-Corporate Planning
Hitoshi Murayama Manager-Thermal Power Generation
Go Kajitani Independent Outside Director
Tomonori Ito Independent Outside Director
John Buchanan Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-0.20%2 422
NEXTERA ENERGY-22.34%142 255
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.16%80 573
ENEL S.P.A.-4.17%76 585
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.61%73 126
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.79%69 756