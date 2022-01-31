Electric Power Development : Release of Financial Statements for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

This is an English translation of the Financial Results (Kessan Tanshin) filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange on January 31, 2022. Please note that if there is any discrepancy, the original Japanese version will take priority. (English Translation) Quarterly Financial Results (Unaudited) (for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021) January 31, 2022 Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER) Listed exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code: 9513) Representative: Toshifumi Watanabe, President Contact: Kazuo Hosoda, IR Chief Manager Tel.: +81-3-3546-2211 URL: https://www.jpower.co.jp/english/ Scheduled date for filing of a quarterly report: February 1, 2022 Scheduled date of dividend payment commencement: Not applicable Preparation of supplementary explanations material: Yes Quarterly financial results presentation held: No (Note) All monetary values are rounded down to the nearest units as indicated in each table. 1. Consolidated Financial Results (From April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021) Consolidated Operating Results (Percentages (%) represent changes from the same period of the previous year) Operating Operating Ordinary income Profit attributable to revenue income owners of parent million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021 709,513 17.0 63,932 (14.7) 54,866 (18.2) 40,393 (28.0) Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2020 606,252 (10.3) 74,937 9.8 67,036 0.2 56,071 44.7 (Note) Comprehensive income: Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021 58,808 million yen 129.7 % Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2020 25,597 million yen 54.9 % Earnings Fully diluted per share earnings per share yen yen Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021 220.67 ─ Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2020 306.32 ─ (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio million yen million yen % Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021 2,897,094 894,567 29.4 Year ended March 31, 2021 2,841,960 853,685 28.5 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021 850,647 million yen Year ended March 31, 2021 809,145 million yen 2. Dividends Cash dividends per share Record date Annual Jun. 30 Sep. 30 Dec. 31 Mar. 31 yen yen yen yen yen Year ended March 31, 2021 ─ 35.00 ─ 40.00 75.00 Year ending March 31, 2022 ─ 35.00 ─ Year ending March 31, 2022 (forecasts) 40.00 75.00 (Note) Revisions to dividends forecasts in the current quarter: None

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) (Percentages (%) represent changes from the same period of the previous year) Operating Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Earnings revenue owners of parent per share million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % yen Year ending March 31, 2022 1,030,000 13.3 74,000 (4.9) 63,000 3.4 46,000 106.2 251.30 (Note) Revisions to consolidated earnings forecasts in the current quarter: Yes 4. Other Information (1) Principal subsidiaries subject to changes: Yes Excluded: 1 company (J-POWER RESOURCES Co., Ltd.) (Note) J-POWER RESOURCES Co., Ltd., which was the Company's specified subsidiary, was excluded from the scope of consolidation from the third quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, due to an absorption-type merger with J-POWER Business Service Corporation, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company. Application of accounting methods which are exceptional for quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement of corrections Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards etc.: Yes Changes in accounting policies except 1): None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatement of corrections: None (Note) For details, please refer to "(5) Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates, and Restatements" on page 9. (4) Number of shares issued (common stock) 1) Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock) Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021: 183,051,100 Year ended March 31, 2021: 183,051,100 2) Treasury stock at the end of the period Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021: 2,902 Year ended March 31, 2021: 2,741 3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021: 183,048,322 Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2020: 183,048,592 This quarterly financial results are out of the scope of quarterly review procedures by CPA or an audit firm

statements and other special notes The Company has revised its earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022 announced on October 29, 2021. For details, please refer to "Qualitative Information on Consolidated Earnings Forecasts" on page 3 and "Notice Regarding Revisions to the Earnings Forecasts" announced today, January 31, 2022. The forward-looking statements described in this material are made on the basis of currently available information and contain uncertain elements. Therefore, actual results may differ from forecast. The supplementary explanation material is available on our website at https://www.jpower.co.jp/english/ under the investor relations section.

[Reference] Non-consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) (Percentages (%) represent changes from the same period of the previous year) Operating Operating Ordinary income Profit Profit revenue income per share million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % yen Year ending March 31, 2022 739,000 25.3 5,000 (93.6) 45,000 (60.5) 46,000 196.2 251.30 (Note) Revisions to non-consolidated earnings forecasts in the current quarter: Yes

Table of Contents 1. Qualitative Information on Current Quarterly Settlement................................................................ 2 (1) Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results ..................................................... 2 (2) Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Position ..................................................... 2 (3) Qualitative Information on Consolidated Earnings Forecasts................................................... 3 2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes...................................................................... 5 (1) Consolidated Balance Sheet.......................................................................................................... 5 (2) Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income ............................................. 7 (3) Notes on Premise of Going Concern ............................................................................................ 9 (4) Notes on Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity ............................................................. 9 (5) Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates, and Restatements................................................................................................................................... 9 (6) Additional Information .................................................................................................................. 10 3. Appendixes .......................................................................................................................................... 11 [Appendix 1]........................................................................................................................................... 11 [Appendix 2].......................................................................................................................................... 12 1

1. Qualitative Information on Current Quarterly Settlement Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results 1) Electricity Sales Volume In the electric power business, electricity sales volume from hydroelectric power plants for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 increased by 10.6% year on year to 7.6 billion kWh thanks to increased water supply rate compared to the same period of the previous year (92%→101%). Meanwhile, the sale of electricity procured from the electricity wholesale market increased by 53.1% year on year to 12.0 billion kWh. As for the thermal power business, sales volume decreased by 15.0% year on year to 33.2 billion kWh due to the decrease in load factor of thermal power plants of the Company(non-consolidated: 76%→62%) caused by facility troubles. The electric power business as a whole ended with 53.8 billion kWh registering a year on year fall of 1.7%. Electricity sold by our overseas business remained at the same level year on year, 9.0 billion kWh. 2) Overview of Incomes and Expenditures As for incomes, though the sales volume of electricity from thermal power generation fell due to lower load factor of thermal power plants for the electric power business, the sales (operating revenues) increased by 17.0% year on year to 709.5 billion yen thanks to the electricity sale price rise and the growth of sales of electricity procured from the electricity wholesale market. Adding non-operating income to the said figure, we see 16.8% year on year increase in our quarterly ordinary income that stands at 729.4 billion yen. Meanwhile, as for expenditures, operating expenses increased by 21.5% year on year to 645.5 billion yen since costs for power sources purchased from other companies as well as fuels costs and costs for repair including periodic inspections in the thermal power business increased. Non-operating expenses increased by 11.2% year on year to 29.0 billion yen due to increased foreign exchange loss. Accordingly, quarterly ordinary expenses rose by 21.0% year on year to 674.6 billion yen. As a result, ordinary income declined by 18.2% year on year down to 54.8 billion yen. Profit attributable to owners of parent fell by 28.0% year on year down to 40.3 billion yen without contribution from the gain on the sale of stocks of affiliated companies that was recorded as extraordinary gain in the previous period. The effect of the application of the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. on the quarterly consolidated financial statements is immaterial. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Position Assets increased by 55.1 billion yen from the level at the previous fiscal year end to 2.8970 trillion yen thanks to progresses in construction works for Central Java Coal-fired Thermal Power Plant in Indonesia and Jackson Gas-fired Thermal Power Plant in the US. Meanwhile, liabilities increased by 14.2 billion yen from the level at the previous fiscal year end to 2.0025 trillion yen, of which interest-bearing debts increased by 37.0 billion yen 2