Electric Power Development : Release of Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended Sep. 30, 2020
10/30/2020 | 03:30am EDT
This is an English translation of the Financial Results (Kessan Tanshin) filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange on October 30, 2020. Please note that if there is any discrepancy, the original Japanese version will take priority.
Preparation of supplementary explanations material:
Yes
Quarterly financial results presentation held:
Yes (for institutional investors
and securities analysts)
(Note) All monetary values are rounded down to the nearest units as indicated in each table.
1. Consolidated Financial Results (From April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020)
Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages (%) represent changes from the same period of the previous year)
Operating
Operating
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
revenue
income
owners of parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2020
408,555
(11.6)
54,308
9.7
48,286
(6.2)
33,779
19.8
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019
461,934
8.9
49,498
3.3
51,463
20.6
28,201
(9.4)
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2020
(260) million yen
- %
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019
14,752 million yen
(51.5) %
Earnings
Fully diluted
per share
earnings per share
yen
yen
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2020
184.54
─
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019
154.07
─
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
million yen
million yen
%
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2020
2,803,775
846,037
28.6
Year ended March 31, 2020
2,805,390
857,387
28.8
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2020
802,613 million yen
Year ended March 31, 2020
807,764 million yen
2. Dividends
Cash dividends per share
Record date
Annual
Jun. 30
Sep. 30
Dec. 31
Mar. 31
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Year ended March 31, 2020
─
35.00
─
40.00
75.00
Year ending March 31, 2021
─
35.00
Year ending March 31, 2021 (forecasts)
─
40.00
75.00
(Note) Revisions to dividends forecasts in the current quarter: None
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(Percentages (%) represent changes from the same period of the previous year)
Operating
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Earnings
revenue
owners of parent
per share
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
Year ending March 31, 2021
823,000
(9.9)
74,000
(11.5)
68,000
(12.9)
51,000
20.6
278.61
(Note) Revisions to consolidated earnings forecasts in the current quarter: Yes
4. Other Information
Principal subsidiaries subject to changes: None
Application of accounting methods which are exceptional for quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement of corrections
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards etc.: None
Changes in accounting policies except 1): None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement of corrections: None
Number of shares issued (common stock)
Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2020:
183,051,100
Year ended March 31, 2020:
183,051,100
2) Treasury stock at the end of the period
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2020:
2,581
Year ended March 31, 2020:
2,441
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2020:
183,048,629
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019:
183,048,898
This quarterly financial results is out of the scope of quarterly review procedures by CPA or an audit firm
Forward-lookingstatements and other special notes
The Company has revised its earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021 announced on April 30, 2020. For the details, please refer to "Qualitative Information on Consolidated Earnings Forecasts" on page 3 and "Notice Regarding Revisions to the Earnings Forecasts" announced today, October 30, 2020.
The earnings forecasts are forward-looking statements made on the basis of available information current at the time forecasts are made and contain uncertain elements. Therefore, actual earnings may differ from forecast figures as a result of changes in business performance and other factors.
1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results
Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results
1) Electricity Sales Volume
In the electric power business, electricity sales volume from hydroelectric power plants for the six months ended September 30, 2020 showed 6.2% increase from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 5.2TWh, due mainly to the increase in water supply rate from 91% to 93%. In thermal power, the commencement of commercial operations of Takehara Thermal Power Plant New Unit No.1 on June 30, 2020 and the increase in the load factor of thermal power plants of J-POWER(non-consolidated) from 71% to 76% resulted in 9.3% increase in electricity sales volume from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 26.1TWh. Despite the volume of electricity procured from wholesale electricity market and sold to retailors decreased, the sales volume of electricity procured from Kashima Thermal Power Plant Unit No.2 which commenced commercial operations on July 1, 2020 also contributed to 5.9% increase in total electricity sales volume of the electric power business from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 36.8TWh.
Electricity sales volume in the overseas business decreased 29.1% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 6.2TWh.
2) Overview of Income and Expenditures
Sales (operating revenues) decreased 11.6% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 408.5 billion yen, mainly due to the decrease in fuel price for thermal power plants and fall in electricity market price while electricity sales volume in the electric power business increased with the commencement of commercial operations of Takehara Thermal Power Plant New Unit No.1 and Kashima Thermal Power Plant Unit No.2. Total ordinary revenue including non-operating revenue decreased 12.3% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to
419.2 billion yen.
Operating expenses decreased 14.1% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to
billion yen, mainly due to the decrease in purchased power from other suppliers, decrease in fuel costs for thermal power plants and decrease in repair expense including periodic inspection costs in the electric power business. Total ordinary expenses including non-operating expenses decreased 13.1% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to
billion yen.
As a result, ordinary income decreased 6.2% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 48.2 billion yen. Profit attributable to owners of parent increased 19.8% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 33.7 billion yen mainly due to elimination of loss on business of subsidiaries and associates posted in the previous fiscal year under extraordinary losses.
(2) Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Position
1) Condition of Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets
Total assets decreased 1.6 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 2.8037 trillion yen. This is mainly due to foreign exchange fluctuations, while progress of construction
2
