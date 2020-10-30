Electric Power Development : Release of Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended Sep. 30, 2020

(Note) All monetary values are rounded down to the nearest units as indicated in each table.

This is an English translation of the Financial Results (Kessan Tanshin) filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange on October 30, 2020. Please note that if there is any discrepancy, the original Japanese version will take priority.

The Company has revised its earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021 announced on April 30, 2020. For the details, please refer to "Qualitative Information on Consolidated Earnings Forecasts" on page 3 and "Notice Regarding Revisions to the Earnings Forecasts" announced today, October 30, 2020.

This quarterly financial results is out of the scope of quarterly review procedures by CPA or an audit firm

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results

Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results

1) Electricity Sales Volume

In the electric power business, electricity sales volume from hydroelectric power plants for the six months ended September 30, 2020 showed 6.2% increase from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 5.2TWh, due mainly to the increase in water supply rate from 91% to 93%. In thermal power, the commencement of commercial operations of Takehara Thermal Power Plant New Unit No.1 on June 30, 2020 and the increase in the load factor of thermal power plants of J-POWER(non-consolidated) from 71% to 76% resulted in 9.3% increase in electricity sales volume from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 26.1TWh. Despite the volume of electricity procured from wholesale electricity market and sold to retailors decreased, the sales volume of electricity procured from Kashima Thermal Power Plant Unit No.2 which commenced commercial operations on July 1, 2020 also contributed to 5.9% increase in total electricity sales volume of the electric power business from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 36.8TWh.

Electricity sales volume in the overseas business decreased 29.1% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 6.2TWh.

2) Overview of Income and Expenditures

Sales (operating revenues) decreased 11.6% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 408.5 billion yen, mainly due to the decrease in fuel price for thermal power plants and fall in electricity market price while electricity sales volume in the electric power business increased with the commencement of commercial operations of Takehara Thermal Power Plant New Unit No.1 and Kashima Thermal Power Plant Unit No.2. Total ordinary revenue including non-operating revenue decreased 12.3% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to

419.2 billion yen.

Operating expenses decreased 14.1% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to

billion yen, mainly due to the decrease in purchased power from other suppliers, decrease in fuel costs for thermal power plants and decrease in repair expense including periodic inspection costs in the electric power business. Total ordinary expenses including non-operating expenses decreased 13.1% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to

billion yen.

As a result, ordinary income decreased 6.2% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 48.2 billion yen. Profit attributable to owners of parent increased 19.8% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 33.7 billion yen mainly due to elimination of loss on business of subsidiaries and associates posted in the previous fiscal year under extraordinary losses.

(2) Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Position

1) Condition of Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets

Total assets decreased 1.6 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 2.8037 trillion yen. This is mainly due to foreign exchange fluctuations, while progress of construction

