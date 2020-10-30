Electric Power Development : Release of Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended Sep. 30, 2020

Log in
10/30/2020 | 03:30am EDT

This is an English translation of the Financial Results (Kessan Tanshin) filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange on October 30, 2020. Please note that if there is any discrepancy, the original Japanese version will take priority.

(English Translation)

Quarterly Financial Results (Unaudited)

(for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2020)

October 30, 2020

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER)

Listed exchange:

Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code: 9513)

Representative:

Toshifumi Watanabe, President

Contact:

Kazuo Hosoda, IR Chief Manager

Tel.:

+81-3-3546-2211

URL:

https://www.jpower.co.jp/english/

Scheduled date for filing of a quarterly report:

November 2, 2020

Scheduled date of dividend payment commencement:

November 27, 2020

Preparation of supplementary explanations material:

Yes

Quarterly financial results presentation held:

Yes (for institutional investors

and securities analysts)

(Note) All monetary values are rounded down to the nearest units as indicated in each table.

1. Consolidated Financial Results (From April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020)

  1. Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages (%) represent changes from the same period of the previous year)

Operating

Operating

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

revenue

income

owners of parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2020

408,555

(11.6)

54,308

9.7

48,286

(6.2)

33,779

19.8

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019

461,934

8.9

49,498

3.3

51,463

20.6

28,201

(9.4)

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2020

(260) million yen

- %

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019

14,752 million yen

(51.5) %

Earnings

Fully diluted

per share

earnings per share

yen

yen

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2020

184.54

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019

154.07

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

million yen

million yen

%

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2020

2,803,775

846,037

28.6

Year ended March 31, 2020

2,805,390

857,387

28.8

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2020

802,613 million yen

Year ended March 31, 2020

807,764 million yen

2. Dividends

Cash dividends per share

Record date

Annual

Jun. 30

Sep. 30

Dec. 31

Mar. 31

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Year ended March 31, 2020

35.00

40.00

75.00

Year ending March 31, 2021

35.00

Year ending March 31, 2021 (forecasts)

40.00

75.00

(Note) Revisions to dividends forecasts in the current quarter: None

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(Percentages (%) represent changes from the same period of the previous year)

Operating

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Earnings

revenue

owners of parent

per share

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

Year ending March 31, 2021

823,000

(9.9)

74,000

(11.5)

68,000

(12.9)

51,000

20.6

278.61

(Note) Revisions to consolidated earnings forecasts in the current quarter: Yes

4. Other Information

  1. Principal subsidiaries subject to changes: None
  2. Application of accounting methods which are exceptional for quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement of corrections
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards etc.: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies except 1): None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement of corrections: None
  5. Number of shares issued (common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2020:

183,051,100

Year ended March 31, 2020:

183,051,100

2) Treasury stock at the end of the period

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2020:

2,581

Year ended March 31, 2020:

2,441

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2020:

183,048,629

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019:

183,048,898

  • This quarterly financial results is out of the scope of quarterly review procedures by CPA or an audit firm
  • Forward-lookingstatements and other special notes
    • The Company has revised its earnings forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021 announced on April 30, 2020. For the details, please refer to "Qualitative Information on Consolidated Earnings Forecasts" on page 3 and "Notice Regarding Revisions to the Earnings Forecasts" announced today, October 30, 2020.
    • The earnings forecasts are forward-looking statements made on the basis of available information current at the time forecasts are made and contain uncertain elements. Therefore, actual earnings may differ from forecast figures as a result of changes in business performance and other factors.
    • The supplementary explanation material is available on our website at https://www.jpower.co.jp/english/ under the investor relations section.

[Reference]

Non-consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(Percentages (%) represent changes from the same period of the previous year)

Operating

Operating

Ordinary income

Profit

Profit

revenue

income

per share

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

Year ending March 31, 2021

519,000

(9.2)

13,000

(47.8)

48,000

(20.8)

44,000

(23.3)

240.37

(Note) Revisions to non-consolidated earnings forecasts in the current quarter: Yes

Table of Contents

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results............................................................

2

(1)

Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results .....................................................

2

(2)

Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Position .....................................................

2

(3)

Qualitative Information on Consolidated Earnings Forecasts...................................................

3

2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes ......................................................................

5

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheet..........................................................................................................

5

(2) Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income .............................................

7

(3)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows .......................................................................................

9

(4) Notes on Premise of Going Concern ...........................................................................................

11

(5)

Notes on Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity ............................................................

11

(6) Additional Information...................................................................................................................

11

3. Appendixes .........................................................................................................................................

12

[Appendix 1]..........................................................................................................................................

12

[Appendix 2]..........................................................................................................................................

13

1

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results

  1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results

1) Electricity Sales Volume

In the electric power business, electricity sales volume from hydroelectric power plants for the six months ended September 30, 2020 showed 6.2% increase from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 5.2TWh, due mainly to the increase in water supply rate from 91% to 93%. In thermal power, the commencement of commercial operations of Takehara Thermal Power Plant New Unit No.1 on June 30, 2020 and the increase in the load factor of thermal power plants of J-POWER(non-consolidated) from 71% to 76% resulted in 9.3% increase in electricity sales volume from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 26.1TWh. Despite the volume of electricity procured from wholesale electricity market and sold to retailors decreased, the sales volume of electricity procured from Kashima Thermal Power Plant Unit No.2 which commenced commercial operations on July 1, 2020 also contributed to 5.9% increase in total electricity sales volume of the electric power business from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 36.8TWh.

Electricity sales volume in the overseas business decreased 29.1% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 6.2TWh.

2) Overview of Income and Expenditures

Sales (operating revenues) decreased 11.6% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 408.5 billion yen, mainly due to the decrease in fuel price for thermal power plants and fall in electricity market price while electricity sales volume in the electric power business increased with the commencement of commercial operations of Takehara Thermal Power Plant New Unit No.1 and Kashima Thermal Power Plant Unit No.2. Total ordinary revenue including non-operating revenue decreased 12.3% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to

419.2 billion yen.

Operating expenses decreased 14.1% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to

  1. billion yen, mainly due to the decrease in purchased power from other suppliers, decrease in fuel costs for thermal power plants and decrease in repair expense including periodic inspection costs in the electric power business. Total ordinary expenses including non-operating expenses decreased 13.1% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to
  1. billion yen.

As a result, ordinary income decreased 6.2% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 48.2 billion yen. Profit attributable to owners of parent increased 19.8% from the same period of the previous fiscal year to 33.7 billion yen mainly due to elimination of loss on business of subsidiaries and associates posted in the previous fiscal year under extraordinary losses.

(2) Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Position

1) Condition of Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets

Total assets decreased 1.6 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 2.8037 trillion yen. This is mainly due to foreign exchange fluctuations, while progress of construction

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EPDC - Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 07:29:07 UTC

