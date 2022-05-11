Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Electric Power Development Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    9513   JP3551200003

ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(9513)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/11 02:00:00 am EDT
1829.00 JPY   -0.05%
Three big asset managers file joint climate resolutions at J-Power

05/11/2022 | 02:24am EDT
J-Power's Oma Nuclear Power Station under construction is pictured in Oma town

TOKYO (Reuters) - Three European asset managers, including the largest, Amundi, said on Wednesday they had jointly filed climate-change resolutions at Japanese electricity generator Electric Power Development Co Ltd, known as J-Power.

In what they say are the first climate-related proposals by an institutional investor group to a Japanese firm, Amundi, hedge fund Man Group and HSBC Asset Management called on J-Power to set credible emissions-reduction targets and to disclose plans to achieve them.

J-Power is Japan's largest operator of coal-fired power stations.

The move highlights a shift of attention to Japan by major asset managers that have been challenging companies in the United States and Europe over plans to transition to a low-carbon economy. Few Japanese companies have had to deal with such resolutions so far.

The filing followed months of engagement with J-Power about concerns that its current decarbonisation strategy "would see the company lose competitiveness as Japan moves to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050," the group said in a statement.

Amundi, Man Group, and HSBC Asset Management have a combined $3 trillion in assets under management. Man Group is the world's largest publicly traded hedge fund company.

A spokesperson for J-Power said its board was discussing how to respond to the resolutions. The company would announce its intentions when decided, he said.

Shareholders will consider the resolutions at J-Power's June 28 annual general meeting.

Last month, climate activist groups including Japan's Kiko Network and Australia's Market Forces jointly submitted shareholder resolutions to four Tokyo-listed companies urging greater commitment to tackling climate change.

The four included Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Tokyo Electric Power, known as Tepco.

Under Japanese corporate law, shareholder proposals on climate change would usually have to take the form of an amendment of the company's articles of incorporation.

Such amendments would require two-thirds majority support, but analysts say companies cannot easily ignore substantial shareholder backing that falls short of the threshold.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

By Makiko Yamazaki


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMUNDI 2.62% 54.75 Real-time Quote.-24.53%
ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. -0.05% 1829 Delayed Quote.19.84%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.86% 496.95 Delayed Quote.10.49%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) 0.94% 182.55 Delayed Quote.-23.49%
MAN GROUP LIMITED 2.08% 231 Delayed Quote.0.92%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -2.17% 3837 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. -2.70% 505 Delayed Quote.74.75%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 053 B 8 080 M 8 080 M
Net income 2022 45 820 M 352 M 352 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,31x
Yield 2022 4,10%
Capitalization 335 B 2 571 M 2 571 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 7 156
Free-Float 90,4%
Toshifumi Watanabe Manager-Corporate Planning
Hitoshi Murayama Manager-Thermal Power Generation
Go Kajitani Independent Outside Director
Tomonori Ito Independent Outside Director
John Buchanan Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.19.84%2 571
NEXTERA ENERGY-25.03%138 910
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.62%85 305
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.24%78 871
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.39%71 016
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.4.33%68 036