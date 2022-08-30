Electric Royalties : Interim MD&A - June 30, 2022 - Q2

Cautionary Note to Investors Concerning Forward-looking Statements
This discussion includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking information" or "forward- looking statements" (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"), which may not be based on historical fact, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations in respect of future financial position, business strategy, future production, future royalty acquisitions, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities, events or developments that we expect to take place in the future, projected costs and plans and objectives. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "believes", "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "scheduled", "continue", "anticipates", "intends", "expects", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our acquisition strategy and long-term objectives, acquisitions in our acquisition pipeline, industry trends, demand for commodities underlying our royalty portfolio and the mineral properties in which we have a royalty or other similar interest.
Such statements reflect our management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and known or unknown risks and contingencies. Many factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others:
our ability to acquire royalties on favourable terms or at all;
the success or profitability of our royalty investments;
our dependence on the owners and operators of the mining properties underlying our royalty investments;
the impact of increased production costs on returns to royalty investors;
our limited access to data and disclosure regarding exploration, development and operation of mining projects in which the Company has a royalty interest;
uncertainty of exploration results on exploration properties in which the Company has a royalty interest;
risks affecting mining properties and the mining industry generally, including:
natural disasters and other catastrophic events;
compliance with environmental laws and regulations by the battery minerals project owner or operator;
local public opposition, negative public or community response to battery mineral project exploration, development or operation;
delays and cost overruns in the design and construction of development stage projects;
permitting risk;
health, safety and environmental risks; and
insurance risk
the impact of COVID-19 or other pandemics;
uncertainties regarding the conflict in the Ukraine;
changes in the price of commodities that impact the value of royalty interests;
changes in technology and future demand for commodities;
the potential early termination of royalty agreements;
our dependence on mine owners or operators for the calculation of royalty amounts and accurate reporting;
the potential delay or failure of mine owners to pay royalty payments;
royalty agreements and payments may not be honoured or made by the owners and operators of the mining properties underlying our royalty investments;
rights of third parties that may impact our royalty investments;
our ability to execute on our acquisition strategy for to acquire additional royalty interests;
increased competition for royalty interests;
the concentration of our royalty portfolio in the battery metals sector;
the liquidity of our royalty interests;
our limited history of operations;
availability of additional financing on favourable terms to continue future acquisitions of royalties or for working capital purposes;
potential dilution to shareholders if we are unable to obtain financing on favourable terms;
foreign exchange and interest rate risk;
changes in legislation and regulations that impact the Company or the owners and operator of mining properties;
income and other taxes in jurisdictions in which the Company operates;
general economic and political conditions;
potential legal proceedings;
our dependence on key management and our ability to attract and retain qualified management and personnel; and
other risks described in the documents incorporated by reference in this MD&A, including the 2021 Annual Information Form ("2021 AIF").
These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the above list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements of the Company. Other risks are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in this MD&A and in the Company's 2021 AIF. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying factors or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.
Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this MD&A relating to properties and operations on the properties in which the Company holds royalty interests is based on information publicly disclosed by the owner or operator of that property and information/data available in the public domain as at the date of (or as specified in) the documents incorporated by reference herein, as applicable, and none of this information has been independently verified by the Company. Specifically, as a royalty holder, the Company has limited, if any, access to properties included in its asset portfolio. Additionally, the Company may from time to time receive operating information from the owners and operators of the properties, which it is not permitted to disclose to the public. The Company is dependent on (i) the operators of the properties and their qualified persons to provide information to the Company or (ii) publicly available information, to prepare disclosure pertaining to properties and operations on the properties on which the Company holds royalty or other interests, and generally has limited or no ability to independently verify such information. Although the Company does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such third party information is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by owners or operators may relate to a larger property than the area covered by the Company's royalty or other interest. The Company's royalty or other interests often cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, mineral resources and production of a property.
This MD&A includes market data and forecasts with respect to the battery metals and minerals, energy storage, automotive and clean energy markets. Although the Company is responsible for all of the disclosure contained in this MD&A, in some cases the Company relies on and refers to market data and certain industry forecasts that were obtained from third party surveys, market research, consultant surveys, publicly available information and industry publications and surveys that it believes to be reliable. Unless otherwise indicated, all market and industry data and other statistical information and forecasts contained in this MD&A are based on independent industry publications, reports by market research firms or other published independent sources and other externally obtained data that the Company believes to be reliable. Any such market data, information or forecast may prove to be inaccurate because of the method by which it was obtained or because it cannot always be verified with complete certainty given the limits on the availability and reliability of raw data and the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other limitations and. As a result, although the Company believes that these sources are reliable, it has not independently verified the information.
Any forward-looking statements contained in this discussion are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake to update or revise them, except as may be required by applicable securities law.
1.1 Date
This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (the "Financial Statements") of Electric Royalties Ltd. ("ELEC" or the "Company") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021 and related MD&A (the "Annual MD&A") as publicly filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
The Company reports in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The following disclosure and associated Financial Statements are presented in accordance with IFRS. All monetary amounts herein are expressed in Canadian Dollars ("$" or "CAD"), unless stated otherwise.
This MD&A is prepared as of August 29, 2022.
1.2 Overview
Electric Royalties Ltd., formerly Rebel Capital Inc., ("ELEC" or the "Company") is a public company based in British Columbia, Canada with common shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), under the trading symbol "ELEC". On September 20, 2021, the Company announced that it had qualified for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Company's common shares commenced trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "ELECF".
The Company's objective is to acquire a portfolio of long-term, stable, and diversified royalty streams from royalty sellers and to provide shareholders with capital appreciation and a growing, sustainable, long-term cash distribution over time. ELEC's particular commodity focus is nickel, copper, zinc, graphite, cobalt, tin, lithium, manganese and vanadium, but also assesses opportunities to acquire royalties on projects in other commodities.
ELEC acquires revenue-based and net smelter return royalties on operating mines, mines under construction, development stage mining projects and exploration stage resource projects (collectively hereinafter "Projects") from operators of Projects looking to raise capital to develop or explore Projects or to recapitalise their balance sheets as well as existing royalties held by third parties (collectively hereinafter the "Royalty Sellers"). The Royalties acquired are described as follows.
Net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty
Net revenue (after smelting and refining costs) that the owner of a Project receives from the smelter or refinery for the mine's metal or mineral products less specified transportation and insurance costs and net smelter return royalties that are a set percentage of the net smelter return.
Gross revenue royalty ("GRR") or gross metal royalty ("GMR")
GRR or GMR entitles the royalty owner to a percentage of the gross revenue from the metals or minerals produced by a Project and sold.
