Electric Royalties : Interim MD&A - June 30, 2022 - Q2

royalty agreements and payments may not be honoured or made by the owners and operators of the mining properties underlying our royalty investments;

our limited access to data and disclosure regarding exploration, development and operation of mining projects in which the Company has a royalty interest;

Such statements reflect our management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and known or unknown risks and contingencies. Many factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others:

This discussion includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking information" or "forward- looking statements" (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"), which may not be based on historical fact, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations in respect of future financial position, business strategy, future production, future royalty acquisitions, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities, events or developments that we expect to take place in the future, projected costs and plans and objectives. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "believes", "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "scheduled", "continue", "anticipates", "intends", "expects", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our acquisition strategy and long-term objectives, acquisitions in our acquisition pipeline, industry trends, demand for commodities underlying our royalty portfolio and the mineral properties in which we have a royalty or other similar interest.

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

Three and six months ended June 30, 2022

the liquidity of our royalty interests;

our limited history of operations;

availability of additional financing on favourable terms to continue future acquisitions of royalties or for working capital purposes;

potential dilution to shareholders if we are unable to obtain financing on favourable terms;

foreign exchange and interest rate risk;

changes in legislation and regulations that impact the Company or the owners and operator of mining properties;

income and other taxes in jurisdictions in which the Company operates;

general economic and political conditions;

potential legal proceedings;

our dependence on key management and our ability to attract and retain qualified management and personnel; and

other risks described in the documents incorporated by reference in this MD&A, including the 2021 Annual Information Form ("2021 AIF").

These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the above list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements of the Company. Other risks are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in this MD&A and in the Company's 2021 AIF. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying factors or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this MD&A relating to properties and operations on the properties in which the Company holds royalty interests is based on information publicly disclosed by the owner or operator of that property and information/data available in the public domain as at the date of (or as specified in) the documents incorporated by reference herein, as applicable, and none of this information has been independently verified by the Company. Specifically, as a royalty holder, the Company has limited, if any, access to properties included in its asset portfolio. Additionally, the Company may from time to time receive operating information from the owners and operators of the properties, which it is not permitted to disclose to the public. The Company is dependent on (i) the operators of the properties and their qualified persons to provide information to the Company or (ii) publicly available information, to prepare disclosure pertaining to properties and operations on the properties on which the Company holds royalty or other interests, and generally has limited or no ability to independently verify such information. Although the Company does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such third party information is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by owners or operators may relate to a larger property than the area covered by the Company's royalty or other interest. The Company's royalty or other interests often cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, mineral resources and production of a property.

This MD&A includes market data and forecasts with respect to the battery metals and minerals, energy storage, automotive and clean energy markets. Although the Company is responsible for all of the disclosure contained in this MD&A, in some cases the Company relies on and refers to market data and certain industry forecasts that were obtained from third party surveys, market research, consultant surveys, publicly available information and industry publications and surveys that it believes to be reliable. Unless otherwise indicated, all market and industry data and other statistical information and forecasts contained in this MD&A are based on independent industry publications, reports by market research firms or other published independent sources and other externally obtained data that the Company believes to be reliable. Any such market data, information or forecast may prove to be inaccurate because of the method by which it was obtained or because it cannot always be verified with complete certainty given the limits on the availability and reliability of raw data and the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other limitations and. As a result, although the Company believes that these sources are reliable, it has not independently verified the information.

