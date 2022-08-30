Electric Royalties : Interim financial statements - June 30, 2022 - Q2
Electric Royalties Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Electric Royalties Ltd.
-
0
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
Note
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
3
$
3,678,572
$
2,101,875
Prepaid expenses
220,486
68,600
3,899,058
2,170,475
Non-current Assets
Mineral royalty interests and deferred transaction costs
4
9,884,076
8,557,433
Investment in associate
5
4,830,672
4,779,796
Right-of-use asset
26,114
29,521
14,740,862
13,366,750
TOTAL ASSETS
$
18,639,920
$
15,537,225
EQUITY
Share capital
6
$
22,096,380
$
18,586,154
Reserves
7
2,226,036
1,576,621
Accumulated deficit
(6,112,006)
(4,993,279)
18,210,410
15,169,496
LIABILITIES
Non-Current Liabilities
Lease liability
22,168
25,499
22,168
25,499
Current Liabilities
Lease liability
6,074
5,012
Income tax payable
-
34,000
Accounts payable
401,268
303,218
407,342
342,230
Total liabilities
429,510
367,729
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
$
18,639,920
$
15,537,225
Events after the end of the reporting period (note 9)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
These Financial Statements were approved for issuance by the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company's Board of Directors on August 29, 2022 and are signed on the Company's behalf by the following:
/s/ Brendan Yurik
/s/ Craig Lindsay
Brendan Yurik
Craig Lindsay
Director
Director
Electric Royalties Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except for weighted average number of common shares)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating Expenses
Investor relations and shareholder communications
$
174,253
$
97,935
$
257,787
$
221,402
Salaries and benefits
8
99,239
78,826
202,136
158,986
Administration
121,630
84,102
215,033
157,097
Regulatory
25,039
8,876
40,614
17,058
Legal
15,297
10,494
39,556
10,494
Audit and audit related
117,967
44,940
117,967
44,940
Property investigations - geology, resource modelling,
metallurgy & engineering
21,791
53,595
51,291
103,523
Equity-settledshare-based payments
7(a)
68,000
80,000
227,000
128,000
643,216
458,768
1,151,384
841,500
Share of income of associate
5
(2,395)
-
(81,014)
-
Foreign exchange (income) loss
(667)
(5,899)
465
(5,899)
Interest income on cash and cash equivalents
3
(5,784)
(3,632)
(10,122)
(8,423)
Finance expenses - lease liability
705
546
1,439
546
Net loss, before income tax
635,075
449,783
1,062,152
827,724
Current income tax
29,575
-
56,575
-
Net loss
$
664,650
$
449,783
$
1,118,727
$
827,724
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income
Foreign exchange translation difference
5
(140,670)
-
(88,915)
-
Total other comprehensive income
(140,670)
-
(88,915)
-
Total comprehensive loss
$
523,980
$
449,783
$
1,029,812
$
827,724
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.02
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
85,667,443
52,405,101
82,115,321
51,174,162
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Electric Royalties Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except for number of shares)
Share Capital (note 6)
Share
Share-based
Share purchase
Foreign currency
Number of
Subscription
payment
warrant
translation
Accumulated
shares
Amount
Received
reserve
reserve
reserve
deficit
Total equity
Note
6(c)
7(a)
7(b)
7(c)
Balance at January 1, 2021
48,255,101
$
7,429,966
$
-
$
353,000
$
-
$
-
$ (2,690,860)
$
5,092,106
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(827,724)
(827,724)
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(827,724)
(827,724)
Share subscriptions received, pursuant to a private placement
6(c)
-
-
1,020,804
-
-
-
-
1,020,804
Common shares issued upon acquisition of the Global Royalties
4
1,150,000
322,000
-
-
-
-
-
322,000
Common shares issued upon acquisition of Seymour Lake
4
3,000,000
1,020,000
-
-
-
-
-
1,020,000
Equity-settledshare-based payments
7(a)
-
-
-
128,000
-
-
-
128,000
Balance at June 30, 2021
52,405,101
$
8,771,966
$
1,020,804
$
481,000
$
-
$
-
$ (3,518,584)
$
6,755,186
Balance at January 1, 2022
77,101,509
$
18,586,154
$
-
$
803,000
$
735,092
$
38,529
$ (4,993,279)
$
15,169,496
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,118,727)
(1,118,727)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
88,915
-
88,915
Total comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
88,915
(1,118,727)
(1,029,812)
Common Shares issued upon acquisition of the Rana Nickel Royalty
4
2,000,000
760,000
-
-
-
-
-
760,000
Units issued pursuant to the Public Offering, net of cost
6(b)
11,500,000
2,495,226
-
-
226,500
-
-
2,721,726
Agent warrants issued pursuant to the Public Offering
6(b)
-
-
-
-
107,000
-
-
107,000
Common shares issued upon acquisition of Sleitat Royalty
4
1,000,000
255,000
-
-
-
-
-
255,000
Equity-settledshare-based payments
7(a)
-
-
-
227,000
-
-
-
227,000
Balance at June 30, 2022
91,601,509
$
22,096,380
$
-
$
1,030,000
$
1,068,592
$
127,444
$ (6,112,006)
$
18,210,410
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Electric Royalties Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Six months ended June 30,
Note
2022
2021
Operating activities
Net loss
$
(1,118,727)
$
(827,724)
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of right-of-use asset
3,407
1,135
Equity-settledshare-based payments
7(a)
227,000
128,000
Share of income of associate
5
(81,014)
-
Finance expenses - lease liability
1,439
546
Interest income on cash and cash equivalents
3
(10,122)
(8,423)
Changes in working capital items
Prepaid expenses
(151,886)
86,072
Income tax payable
(34,000)
-
Accounts payable
98,050
34,594
Cash used in operating activities
(1,065,853)
(585,800)
Investing activities
Acquisition of mineral royalty interests, including transaction costs
4
(311,643)
(625,354)
Cash distributions from associate
5
119,053
-
Interest received
3
10,122
8,423
Cash used in investing activities
(182,468)
(616,931)
Financing activities
Net proceeds from the Public Offering
6(b)
2,828,726
-
Share subscriptions received, pursuant to a private placement
6(c)
-
1,020,804
Payment of principal on lease
(2,269)
(1,417)
Payment of interest on lease
(1,439)
-
Cash provided by financing activities
2,825,018
1,019,387
Change in cash and cash equivalents
1,576,697
(183,344)
Cash and cash equivalents, opening balance
2,101,875
2,584,739
Cash and cash equivalents, closing balance
$
3,678,572
$
2,401,395
Supplemental cash flow information (note 3)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
