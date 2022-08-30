Electric Royalties : Interim financial statements - June 30, 2022 - Q2

Electric Royalties Ltd. - 0 Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) June 30, December 31, Note 2022 2021

ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 3 $ 3,678,572 $ 2,101,875 Prepaid expenses 220,486 68,600 3,899,058 2,170,475 Non-current Assets Mineral royalty interests and deferred transaction costs 4 9,884,076 8,557,433 Investment in associate 5 4,830,672 4,779,796 Right-of-use asset 26,114 29,521 14,740,862 13,366,750 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,639,920 $ 15,537,225 EQUITY Share capital 6 $ 22,096,380 $ 18,586,154 Reserves 7 2,226,036 1,576,621 Accumulated deficit (6,112,006) (4,993,279) 18,210,410 15,169,496 LIABILITIES Non-Current Liabilities Lease liability 22,168 25,499 22,168 25,499 Current Liabilities Lease liability 6,074 5,012 Income tax payable - 34,000 Accounts payable 401,268 303,218 407,342 342,230 Total liabilities 429,510 367,729 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES $ 18,639,920 $ 15,537,225 Events after the end of the reporting period (note 9)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

These Financial Statements were approved for issuance by the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company's Board of Directors on August 29, 2022 and are signed on the Company's behalf by the following: