    ELEC   CA28500L1094

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD.

(ELEC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30 2022-08-29 am EDT
0.2400 CAD   -9.43%
ELECTRIC ROYALTIES : Interim MD&A - June 30, 2022 - Q2
PU
ELECTRIC ROYALTIES : Interim financial statements - June 30, 2022 - Q2
PU
Electric Royalties Provides Update on Previously Announced Partial Disposal of Seymour Lake Royalty
AQ
Electric Royalties : Interim financial statements - June 30, 2022 - Q2

08/30/2022 | 05:14am EDT
Electric Royalties Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Electric Royalties Ltd.

-

0

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

Note

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

3

$

3,678,572

$

2,101,875

Prepaid expenses

220,486

68,600

3,899,058

2,170,475

Non-current Assets

Mineral royalty interests and deferred transaction costs

4

9,884,076

8,557,433

Investment in associate

5

4,830,672

4,779,796

Right-of-use asset

26,114

29,521

14,740,862

13,366,750

TOTAL ASSETS

$

18,639,920

$

15,537,225

EQUITY

Share capital

6

$

22,096,380

$

18,586,154

Reserves

7

2,226,036

1,576,621

Accumulated deficit

(6,112,006)

(4,993,279)

18,210,410

15,169,496

LIABILITIES

Non-Current Liabilities

Lease liability

22,168

25,499

22,168

25,499

Current Liabilities

Lease liability

6,074

5,012

Income tax payable

-

34,000

Accounts payable

401,268

303,218

407,342

342,230

Total liabilities

429,510

367,729

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

$

18,639,920

$

15,537,225

Events after the end of the reporting period (note 9)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

These Financial Statements were approved for issuance by the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company's Board of Directors on August 29, 2022 and are signed on the Company's behalf by the following:

/s/ Brendan Yurik

/s/ Craig Lindsay

Brendan Yurik

Craig Lindsay

Director

Director

Page 2

Electric Royalties Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except for weighted average number of common shares)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating Expenses

Investor relations and shareholder communications

$

174,253

$

97,935

$

257,787

$

221,402

Salaries and benefits

8

99,239

78,826

202,136

158,986

Administration

121,630

84,102

215,033

157,097

Regulatory

25,039

8,876

40,614

17,058

Legal

15,297

10,494

39,556

10,494

Audit and audit related

117,967

44,940

117,967

44,940

Property investigations - geology, resource modelling,

metallurgy & engineering

21,791

53,595

51,291

103,523

Equity-settledshare-based payments

7(a)

68,000

80,000

227,000

128,000

643,216

458,768

1,151,384

841,500

Share of income of associate

5

(2,395)

-

(81,014)

-

Foreign exchange (income) loss

(667)

(5,899)

465

(5,899)

Interest income on cash and cash equivalents

3

(5,784)

(3,632)

(10,122)

(8,423)

Finance expenses - lease liability

705

546

1,439

546

Net loss, before income tax

635,075

449,783

1,062,152

827,724

Current income tax

29,575

-

56,575

-

Net loss

$

664,650

$

449,783

$

1,118,727

$

827,724

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income

Foreign exchange translation difference

5

(140,670)

-

(88,915)

-

Total other comprehensive income

(140,670)

-

(88,915)

-

Total comprehensive loss

$

523,980

$

449,783

$

1,029,812

$

827,724

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

0.01

$

0.01

$

0.01

$

0.02

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

85,667,443

52,405,101

82,115,321

51,174,162

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page 3

Electric Royalties Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except for number of shares)

Share Capital (note 6)

Share

Share-based

Share purchase

Foreign currency

Number of

Subscription

payment

warrant

translation

Accumulated

shares

Amount

Received

reserve

reserve

reserve

deficit

Total equity

Note

6(c)

7(a)

7(b)

7(c)

Balance at January 1, 2021

48,255,101

$

7,429,966

$

-

$

353,000

$

-

$

-

$ (2,690,860)

$

5,092,106

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(827,724)

(827,724)

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(827,724)

(827,724)

Share subscriptions received, pursuant to a private placement

6(c)

-

-

1,020,804

-

-

-

-

1,020,804

Common shares issued upon acquisition of the Global Royalties

4

1,150,000

322,000

-

-

-

-

-

322,000

Common shares issued upon acquisition of Seymour Lake

4

3,000,000

1,020,000

-

-

-

-

-

1,020,000

Equity-settledshare-based payments

7(a)

-

-

-

128,000

-

-

-

128,000

Balance at June 30, 2021

52,405,101

$

8,771,966

$

1,020,804

$

481,000

$

-

$

-

$ (3,518,584)

$

6,755,186

Balance at January 1, 2022

77,101,509

$

18,586,154

$

-

$

803,000

$

735,092

$

38,529

$ (4,993,279)

$

15,169,496

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,118,727)

(1,118,727)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

88,915

-

88,915

Total comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

88,915

(1,118,727)

(1,029,812)

Common Shares issued upon acquisition of the Rana Nickel Royalty

4

2,000,000

760,000

-

-

-

-

-

760,000

Units issued pursuant to the Public Offering, net of cost

6(b)

11,500,000

2,495,226

-

-

226,500

-

-

2,721,726

Agent warrants issued pursuant to the Public Offering

6(b)

-

-

-

-

107,000

-

-

107,000

Common shares issued upon acquisition of Sleitat Royalty

4

1,000,000

255,000

-

-

-

-

-

255,000

Equity-settledshare-based payments

7(a)

-

-

-

227,000

-

-

-

227,000

Balance at June 30, 2022

91,601,509

$

22,096,380

$

-

$

1,030,000

$

1,068,592

$

127,444

$ (6,112,006)

$

18,210,410

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page 4

Electric Royalties Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Six months ended June 30,

Note

2022

2021

Operating activities

Net loss

$

(1,118,727)

$

(827,724)

Adjustments for:

Depreciation of right-of-use asset

3,407

1,135

Equity-settledshare-based payments

7(a)

227,000

128,000

Share of income of associate

5

(81,014)

-

Finance expenses - lease liability

1,439

546

Interest income on cash and cash equivalents

3

(10,122)

(8,423)

Changes in working capital items

Prepaid expenses

(151,886)

86,072

Income tax payable

(34,000)

-

Accounts payable

98,050

34,594

Cash used in operating activities

(1,065,853)

(585,800)

Investing activities

Acquisition of mineral royalty interests, including transaction costs

4

(311,643)

(625,354)

Cash distributions from associate

5

119,053

-

Interest received

3

10,122

8,423

Cash used in investing activities

(182,468)

(616,931)

Financing activities

Net proceeds from the Public Offering

6(b)

2,828,726

-

Share subscriptions received, pursuant to a private placement

6(c)

-

1,020,804

Payment of principal on lease

(2,269)

(1,417)

Payment of interest on lease

(1,439)

-

Cash provided by financing activities

2,825,018

1,019,387

Change in cash and cash equivalents

1,576,697

(183,344)

Cash and cash equivalents, opening balance

2,101,875

2,584,739

Cash and cash equivalents, closing balance

$

3,678,572

$

2,401,395

Supplemental cash flow information (note 3)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page 5

Disclaimer

Electric Royalties Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
