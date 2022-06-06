Electric Royalties: Royalty Financing the Electric Revolution, CEO Clip Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2022) - Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC) (OTCQB: ELECF) - is set to take advantage of the growing demand for EV commodities. BTV chats with CEO & Director, Brendan Yurik to learn more.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://b-tv.com/electric-royalties-royalty-financing-the-electric-revolution-btv-investing-news-ceo-clips-60sec

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC) (OTCQB: ELECF)

https://www.electricroyalties.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 60 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 12 financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126339