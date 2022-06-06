Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Electric Royalties Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELEC   CA28500L1094

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD.

(ELEC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  06/06 10:56:09 am EDT
0.2500 CAD   -3.85%
01:35pELECTRIC ROYALTIES : Royalty Financing the Electric Revolution, CEO Clip Video
NE
05/30ELECTRIC ROYALTIES : Interim MD&A - March 31, 2022 - Q1
PU
05/30ELECTRIC ROYALTIES : Interim financial statements - March 31, 2022 - Q1
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Electric Royalties: Royalty Financing the Electric Revolution, CEO Clip Video

06/06/2022 | 01:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2022) - Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC) (OTCQB: ELECF) - is set to take advantage of the growing demand for EV commodities. BTV chats with CEO & Director, Brendan Yurik to learn more.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/electric-royalties-royalty-financing-the-electric-revolution-btv-investing-news-ceo-clips-60sec

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC) (OTCQB: ELECF)

https://www.electricroyalties.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 60 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 12 financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126339


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD.
01:35pELECTRIC ROYALTIES : Royalty Financing the Electric Revolution, CEO Clip Video
NE
05/30ELECTRIC ROYALTIES : Interim MD&A - March 31, 2022 - Q1
PU
05/30ELECTRIC ROYALTIES : Interim financial statements - March 31, 2022 - Q1
PU
05/30Electric Royalties Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
05/30Cornish Metals Closes Sleitat Royalty Sale to Electric Royalties, Issues Milestone Paym..
MT
05/30Electric royalties provides development update on royalty portfolio
AQ
05/12Electric Royalties Completes Marketed Public Offering
MT
05/12Electric royalties closes $3.45 million marketed public offering
AQ
05/11Electric royalties provides development update on royalty portfolio
AQ
05/04Electric Royalties Reports $3 Million Marketed Public Offering; Down 4.8%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,30 M -1,83 M -1,83 M
Net cash 2021 2,07 M 1,65 M 1,65 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,98x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,8 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Electric Royalties Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brendan Yurik President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luqman Khan Chief Financial Officer
Marchand Snyman Chairman
Robert W. Schafer Director
Craig Thomas Lindsay Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD.-30.67%19
BHP GROUP LIMITED12.67%170 762
RIO TINTO PLC17.70%120 955
GLENCORE PLC39.67%85 434
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC27.65%58 467
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)56.69%40 354