    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39 2022-07-01 am EDT
8.550 EUR   +9.53%
GL
09:12aCoal 1 - Clean energies 0
12:09aForsee Power, EDF Store & Forecast Partner To Develop Mobile Electricity Storage Systems
MT
Appointment to the EDF Board of Directors

07/01/2022 | 11:41am EDT
Appointment to the EDF Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of EDF, which met on 29 June 2022, took note of the appointment, as Director representing the French State, of Mrs Céline Fornaro, Head of the Finance Division of the Agence des participations de l’Etat (French State shareholdings agency), by order of the Minister of the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty of 28 June 2022 in accordance with Article 4 of Ordinance No. 2014-948 of 20 August 2014.

She succeeds Martin Vial, who had been Commissioner for the French State Participations since 24 August 2015 and member of the EDF Board of Directors since 9 September 2015.

This press release is certified. Check its authenticity on medias.edf.com

About d’EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.5 million customers (1), of whom 29.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €84.5 billion in 2021. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.
(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.

        

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 80 327 M 83 972 M 83 972 M
Net income 2022 -5 064 M -5 294 M -5 294 M
Net Debt 2022 61 090 M 63 862 M 63 862 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,12x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29 161 M 30 484 M 30 484 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 18,5%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 7,81 €
Average target price 10,38 €
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-20.96%30 484
SEMPRA ENERGY13.63%47 231
NATIONAL GRID PLC-1.07%46 617
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-6.06%37 958
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-6.17%31 593
ACWA POWER COMPANY77.86%29 109