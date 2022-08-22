Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  08:05 2022-08-22 am EDT
11.93 EUR   +0.08%
08:05aBritish nuclear power plant outages
RE
05:28aUK Anticipated To Approve Funding For EDF Nuclear Power Plant
MT
08/18Britain signs up old coal units as back-up in case of winter power crunch
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

British nuclear power plant outages

08/22/2022 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Construction workers are seen beside one of two 'nuclear islands' at the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station near Cannington in southwest England

(Updates timing of planned November outage at Torness 1)

(Reuters) - Britain has 10 nuclear power reactors with combined capacity of about 6.5 gigawatts (GW).

EDF's EDF Energy operates all 10 active reactors.

Nuclear power plants regularly stop production for maintenance or to refuel. They cut capacity gradually and it can take a few hours until output reaches zero.

REACTORS OUT OF SERVICE

REACTOR NAME CAPACITY (MW) OUTAGE START EXPECTED RESTART REASON

Torness 1 595 Aug. 10 Sept. 3^ Planned outage

Heysham 1-1 575 Aug. 15 Aug. 29^ Planned outage

Total 1,170

REACTORS DECOMMISSIONED IN 2022

Hunterston B-8 480 Jan. 7, 2022 N/A Decommissioning

Hinkley Point B-8 480 July 6, 2022^ N/A Decommissioning

Hinkley Point B-7 480 Aug. 1, 2022^ N/A Decommissioning

PLANNED OUTAGES IN 2022

Hartlepool 2 595 Sept. 10^ Sept. 24^ Planned outage

Heysham 2-8 615 Sept. 13^ Oct. 5^ Planned outage

Heysham 1-2 580 Oct. 2^ Oct. 14^ Planned outage

Torness 2 595 Oct. 9^ Oct. 26^ Planned outage

Heysham 2-7 615 Oct. 15^ Nov. 15^ Planned outage

Hartlepool 1 595 Nov. 5^ Nov. 19^ Planned outage

Hartlepool 1 595 Nov. 26^ Dec. 10^ Planned outage

Torness 1 595 Nov. Dec. Planned outage

27^ 17^

PLANNED OUTAGES IN 2023

Torness 2 595 Jan. 8^ Jan. 25^ Planned outage

Heysham 1-1 580 Jan. 9^ Jan. 21^ Planned outage

Heysham 2-8 615 Jan. 16^ Feb. 6^ Planned outage

Torness 1 595 Feb. 5^ March 4^ Planned outage

Hartlepool 2 595 Feb. 11^ Feb. 25^ Planned outage

Sizewell B-2 630 Feb. 15^ April 20^ Planned outage

Sizewell B-1 630 Feb. 17^ April 18^ Planned outage

Heysham 1-2 580 March 3^ March 18^ Planned outage

Heysham 2-7 615 March 15^ April 5^ Planned outage

Torness 2 595 April 16^ May 4^ Planned outage

Hartlepool 1 595 April 29^ May 13^ Planned outage

Heysham 2-8 615 May 5^ July 18^ Planned outage

Torness 1 595 May 21^ June 8^ Planned outage

Heysham 1-1 580 May 28^ June 9^ Planned outage

Torness 2 595 July 6^ July 27^ Planned outage

Hartlepool 2 595 July 8^ July 28^ Planned outage

Heysham 2-7 615 July 23^ Aug. 20^ Planned outage

Heysham 1-2 580 Aug. 6^ Aug. 18^ Planned outage

Torness 1 595 Sept. 3^ Sept. 29^ Planned outage

Heysham 1-1 580 Oct. 1^ Nov. 26^ Planned outage

Hartlepool 1 595 Oct. 7^ Oct. 21^ Planned outage

Torness 2 595 Oct. 23^ Nov. 10^ Planned outage

Heysham 2-8 615 Oct. 24^ Nov. 13^ Planned outage

Heysham 2-7 615 Nov. 23^ Dec. 12^ Planned outage

Torness 1 595 Dec. 7^ Dec. 27^ Planned outage

Hartlepool 2 595 Dec. 9^ Dec. 23^ Planned outage

Source: https://www.edfenergy.com/energy/transparency

The symbol (^) denotes EDF Energy's own date forecast which is subject to change.

N/A = Not applicable

(Reporting by Nora Buli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.08% 11.93 Real-time Quote.20.69%
ENERGY S.P.A. -0.58% 2.565 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
08:05aBritish nuclear power plant outages
RE
05:28aUK Anticipated To Approve Funding For EDF Nuclear Power Plant
MT
08/18Britain signs up old coal units as back-up in case of winter power crunch
RE
08/18Britain's National Grid signs winter coal contracts
RE
08/18Bank of England sets out plans to sell $23 billion corporate bond stockpile
RE
08/17EUROPE POWER-Forward curve prices set records as fuel, carbon rises
RE
08/17France's river Loire sets new lows as drought dries up its tributaries
RE
08/16Europe's efforts to shield households from soaring energy costs
RE
08/16Curve rallies on nuclear, gas, coal, drought
RE
08/15Factbox-Europe's efforts to shield households from soaring energy costs
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 86 343 M 86 690 M 86 690 M
Net income 2022 -10 856 M -10 900 M -10 900 M
Net Debt 2022 70 473 M 70 756 M 70 756 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 530 M 44 709 M 44 709 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 18,4%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 11,92 €
Average target price 11,32 €
Spread / Average Target -5,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.69%44 709
SEMPRA ENERGY28.56%53 452
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.26%50 520
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-5.30%38 264
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.4.00%34 621
ACWA POWER COMPANY108.10%34 028