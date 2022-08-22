British nuclear power plant outages

(Reuters) - Britain has 10 nuclear power reactors with combined capacity of about 6.5 gigawatts (GW).

EDF's EDF Energy operates all 10 active reactors.

Nuclear power plants regularly stop production for maintenance or to refuel. They cut capacity gradually and it can take a few hours until output reaches zero.

REACTORS OUT OF SERVICE

REACTOR NAME CAPACITY (MW) OUTAGE START EXPECTED RESTART REASON

Torness 1 595 Aug. 10 Sept. 3^ Planned outage

Heysham 1-1 575 Aug. 15 Aug. 29^ Planned outage

Total 1,170

REACTORS DECOMMISSIONED IN 2022

Hunterston B-8 480 Jan. 7, 2022 N/A Decommissioning

Hinkley Point B-8 480 July 6, 2022^ N/A Decommissioning

Hinkley Point B-7 480 Aug. 1, 2022^ N/A Decommissioning

PLANNED OUTAGES IN 2022

Hartlepool 2 595 Sept. 10^ Sept. 24^ Planned outage

Heysham 2-8 615 Sept. 13^ Oct. 5^ Planned outage

Heysham 1-2 580 Oct. 2^ Oct. 14^ Planned outage

Torness 2 595 Oct. 9^ Oct. 26^ Planned outage

Heysham 2-7 615 Oct. 15^ Nov. 15^ Planned outage

Hartlepool 1 595 Nov. 5^ Nov. 19^ Planned outage

Hartlepool 1 595 Nov. 26^ Dec. 10^ Planned outage

Torness 1 595 Nov. Dec. Planned outage

27^ 17^

PLANNED OUTAGES IN 2023

Torness 2 595 Jan. 8^ Jan. 25^ Planned outage

Heysham 1-1 580 Jan. 9^ Jan. 21^ Planned outage

Heysham 2-8 615 Jan. 16^ Feb. 6^ Planned outage

Torness 1 595 Feb. 5^ March 4^ Planned outage

Hartlepool 2 595 Feb. 11^ Feb. 25^ Planned outage

Sizewell B-2 630 Feb. 15^ April 20^ Planned outage

Sizewell B-1 630 Feb. 17^ April 18^ Planned outage

Heysham 1-2 580 March 3^ March 18^ Planned outage

Heysham 2-7 615 March 15^ April 5^ Planned outage

Torness 2 595 April 16^ May 4^ Planned outage

Hartlepool 1 595 April 29^ May 13^ Planned outage

Heysham 2-8 615 May 5^ July 18^ Planned outage

Torness 1 595 May 21^ June 8^ Planned outage

Heysham 1-1 580 May 28^ June 9^ Planned outage

Torness 2 595 July 6^ July 27^ Planned outage

Hartlepool 2 595 July 8^ July 28^ Planned outage

Heysham 2-7 615 July 23^ Aug. 20^ Planned outage

Heysham 1-2 580 Aug. 6^ Aug. 18^ Planned outage

Torness 1 595 Sept. 3^ Sept. 29^ Planned outage

Heysham 1-1 580 Oct. 1^ Nov. 26^ Planned outage

Hartlepool 1 595 Oct. 7^ Oct. 21^ Planned outage

Torness 2 595 Oct. 23^ Nov. 10^ Planned outage

Heysham 2-8 615 Oct. 24^ Nov. 13^ Planned outage

Heysham 2-7 615 Nov. 23^ Dec. 12^ Planned outage

Torness 1 595 Dec. 7^ Dec. 27^ Planned outage

Hartlepool 2 595 Dec. 9^ Dec. 23^ Planned outage

Source: https://www.edfenergy.com/energy/transparency

The symbol (^) denotes EDF Energy's own date forecast which is subject to change.

N/A = Not applicable

(Reporting by Nora Buli)