British nuclear power plant outages

(Reuters) - Britain has 10 nuclear power reactors with combined capacity of about 6.5 gigawatts (GW).
EDF's EDF Energy operates all 10 active reactors.
Nuclear power plants regularly stop production for maintenance or to refuel. They cut capacity gradually and it can take a few hours until output reaches zero.
REACTORS OUT OF SERVICE
REACTOR NAME CAPACITY (MW) OUTAGE START EXPECTED RESTART REASON
Torness 1 595 Aug. 10 Sept. 3^ Planned outage
Heysham 1-1 575 Aug. 15 Aug. 29^ Planned outage
Total 1,170
REACTORS DECOMMISSIONED IN 2022
Hunterston B-8 480 Jan. 7, 2022 N/A Decommissioning
Hinkley Point B-8 480 July 6, 2022^ N/A Decommissioning
Hinkley Point B-7 480 Aug. 1, 2022^ N/A Decommissioning
PLANNED OUTAGES IN 2022
Hartlepool 2 595 Sept. 10^ Sept. 24^ Planned outage
Heysham 2-8 615 Sept. 13^ Oct. 5^ Planned outage
Heysham 1-2 580 Oct. 2^ Oct. 14^ Planned outage
Torness 2 595 Oct. 9^ Oct. 26^ Planned outage
Heysham 2-7 615 Oct. 15^ Nov. 15^ Planned outage
Hartlepool 1 595 Nov. 5^ Nov. 19^ Planned outage
Hartlepool 1 595 Nov. 26^ Dec. 10^ Planned outage
Torness 1 595 Nov. Dec. Planned outage
27^ 17^
PLANNED OUTAGES IN 2023
Torness 2 595 Jan. 8^ Jan. 25^ Planned outage
Heysham 1-1 580 Jan. 9^ Jan. 21^ Planned outage
Heysham 2-8 615 Jan. 16^ Feb. 6^ Planned outage
Torness 1 595 Feb. 5^ March 4^ Planned outage
Hartlepool 2 595 Feb. 11^ Feb. 25^ Planned outage
Sizewell B-2 630 Feb. 15^ April 20^ Planned outage
Sizewell B-1 630 Feb. 17^ April 18^ Planned outage
Heysham 1-2 580 March 3^ March 18^ Planned outage
Heysham 2-7 615 March 15^ April 5^ Planned outage
Torness 2 595 April 16^ May 4^ Planned outage
Hartlepool 1 595 April 29^ May 13^ Planned outage
Heysham 2-8 615 May 5^ July 18^ Planned outage
Torness 1 595 May 21^ June 8^ Planned outage
Heysham 1-1 580 May 28^ June 9^ Planned outage
Torness 2 595 July 6^ July 27^ Planned outage
Hartlepool 2 595 July 8^ July 28^ Planned outage
Heysham 2-7 615 July 23^ Aug. 20^ Planned outage
Heysham 1-2 580 Aug. 6^ Aug. 18^ Planned outage
Torness 1 595 Sept. 3^ Sept. 29^ Planned outage
Heysham 1-1 580 Oct. 1^ Nov. 26^ Planned outage
Hartlepool 1 595 Oct. 7^ Oct. 21^ Planned outage
Torness 2 595 Oct. 23^ Nov. 10^ Planned outage
Heysham 2-8 615 Oct. 24^ Nov. 13^ Planned outage
Heysham 2-7 615 Nov. 23^ Dec. 12^ Planned outage
Torness 1 595 Dec. 7^ Dec. 27^ Planned outage
Hartlepool 2 595 Dec. 9^ Dec. 23^ Planned outage
Source: https://www.edfenergy.com/energy/transparency
The symbol (^) denotes EDF Energy's own date forecast which is subject to change.
N/A = Not applicable
(Reporting by Nora Buli)