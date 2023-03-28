Bulgaria to sign nuclear deals with Westinghouse and EDF, deputy minister says

March 28 (Reuters) - Bulgaria will agree an engineering
deal with U.S. company Westinghouse for the construction of two
AP1000 reactors at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant, local news
agency BTA cited Deputy Energy Minister Elenko Bozhkov as saying
on Tuesday.
BTA also cited Bozhkov as saying that the same type of
agreement will be signed with France's EDF for the
construction of two units of 1,000 megawatt capacity using
Russian equipment at Belene.
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Editing by Louise
Heavens)