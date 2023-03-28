Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:55:00 2023-03-28 am EDT
11.85 EUR   +0.08%
05:27aBulgaria to sign nuclear deals with Westinghouse and EDF, deputy minister says
RE
03/27Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise in Late Afternoon Trading; Crude Oil Jumps
MT
03/27Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advancing in Afternoon Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bulgaria to sign nuclear deals with Westinghouse and EDF, deputy minister says

03/28/2023 | 05:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 28 (Reuters) - Bulgaria will agree an engineering deal with U.S. company Westinghouse for the construction of two AP1000 reactors at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant, local news agency BTA cited Deputy Energy Minister Elenko Bozhkov as saying on Tuesday.

BTA also cited Bozhkov as saying that the same type of agreement will be signed with France's EDF for the construction of two units of 1,000 megawatt capacity using Russian equipment at Belene.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.08% 11.85 Real-time Quote.-1.33%
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 1.93% 97.34 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
05:27aBulgaria to sign nuclear deals with Westinghouse and EDF, deputy minister says
RE
03/27Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise in Late Afternoon Trading; Crude Oil Jum..
MT
03/27Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advancing in Afternoon Trading
MT
03/27Enbridge's Maple Power Venture and EDF Win Right to Build France's Largest Offshore Win..
MT
03/27FTSE 100 Closes Monday Up as Banking-Sector Worries Fade
DJ
03/27Enbridge JV Company Chosen as Part of French Wind Farm Development Project
DJ
03/27Sterling Vs Dollar Driven by Dollar Moves And May Recover
DJ
03/27BOE's Bailey Could Move Sterling But Only Briefly
DJ
03/27Disruptions at Dunkirk LNG terminal set to resume Tuesday - union
RE
03/27FTSE 100 Recovers as Rescue Deal For SVB Lifts Sentiment
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 90 373 M 97 437 M 97 437 M
Net income 2023 1 353 M 1 459 M 1 459 M
Net Debt 2023 65 683 M 70 818 M 70 818 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,6x
Yield 2023 2,07%
Capitalization 46 020 M 49 617 M 49 617 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 165 028
Free-Float 12,7%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,84 €
Average target price 12,00 €
Spread / Average Target 1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Remont Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Senior Executive VP-Group Finance
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Philippe Petitcolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.33%49 617
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-4.66%99 491
NATIONAL GRID PLC7.08%48 170
SEMPRA ENERGY-6.61%45 410
ENGIE3.41%36 133
E.ON SE19.62%31 423
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer