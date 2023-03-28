Bulgaria to sign nuclear deals with Westinghouse and EDF, deputy minister says

March 28 (Reuters) - Bulgaria will agree an engineering deal with U.S. company Westinghouse for the construction of two AP1000 reactors at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant, local news agency BTA cited Deputy Energy Minister Elenko Bozhkov as saying on Tuesday.

BTA also cited Bozhkov as saying that the same type of agreement will be signed with France's EDF for the construction of two units of 1,000 megawatt capacity using Russian equipment at Belene.

