    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
Czech govt to call tender for Dukovany nuclear unit in coming weeks

02/20/2022 | 08:45am EST
PRAGUE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Czech government will call a planned tender to build a multi billion-dollar nuclear power unit at CEZ's Dukovany plant in the coming weeks, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in an interview with Czech Television on Sunday.

The previous government last year sent security questionnaires to three potential bidders - Westinghouse of the United States, France's EDF and South Korea's KHNP - after candidates from China and Russia were excluded on security grounds.

Fiala, whose administration took power in December, said that exclusion would continue.

The tender launch comes amid heightened tensions in eastern Europe where Russian troops mass around Ukraine, with the West fearful of an invasion. Moscow denies any such intention.

Czech authorities dropped Russia from the tender, estimated to be worth at least 6 billion euros ($6.79 billion), in April last year amid a diplomatic row with Moscow over a deadly blast at an arms depot in 2014. Russia denied involvement.

Fiala said under tender plans, a supplier for the new Dukovany unit could be picked in 2024 and construction permits obtained by 2029. He said it was necessary to launch the unit by 2036.

Nuclear power is an important energy source in the Czech Republic, accounting for 40% of its energy mix. The new unit is meant to replace facilities set to retire in the coming decades.

Critics though say the price tag for the unit will be higher than expected. The project is to be backed by state zero-interest loans, as well as state-guaranteed power purchases at profit for CEZ, which is 70% owned by the state.

The country won some tweaks to the inclusion of nuclear power projects in the European Union's hotly debated green investment plans this month as it waited to go ahead with the Dukovany project.

($1 = 0.8833 euros) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Goodman and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
