Czech govt to call tender for Dukovany nuclear unit in coming weeks

PRAGUE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Czech government will call a
planned tender to build a multi billion-dollar nuclear power
unit at CEZ's Dukovany plant in the coming weeks,
Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in an interview with Czech
Television on Sunday.
The previous government last year sent security
questionnaires to three potential bidders - Westinghouse of the
United States, France's EDF and South Korea's KHNP -
after candidates from China and Russia were excluded on security
grounds.
Fiala, whose administration took power in December, said
that exclusion would continue.
The tender launch comes amid heightened tensions in eastern
Europe where Russian troops mass around Ukraine, with the West
fearful of an invasion. Moscow denies any such intention.
Czech authorities dropped Russia from the tender, estimated
to be worth at least 6 billion euros ($6.79 billion), in April
last year amid a diplomatic row with Moscow over a deadly blast
at an arms depot in 2014. Russia denied involvement.
Fiala said under tender plans, a supplier for the new
Dukovany unit could be picked in 2024 and construction permits
obtained by 2029. He said it was necessary to launch the unit by
2036.
Nuclear power is an important energy source in the Czech
Republic, accounting for 40% of its energy mix. The new unit is
meant to replace facilities set to retire in the coming decades.
Critics though say the price tag for the unit will be higher
than expected. The project is to be backed by state
zero-interest loans, as well as state-guaranteed power purchases
at profit for CEZ, which is 70% owned by the state.
The country won some tweaks to the inclusion of nuclear
power projects in the European Union's hotly debated green
investment plans this month as it waited to go ahead with the
Dukovany project.
($1 = 0.8833 euros)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Goodman and Jan
Harvey)