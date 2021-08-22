Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Czech nuclear tender could be launched by end-2021, says minister

08/22/2021 | 07:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRAGUE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The tender for a new bloc at CEZ's Dukovany nuclear power plant could be launched by the end of this year, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said on Sunday.

State-controlled CEZ should be able to launch the tender - the Czech Republic's largest single investment estimated to be worth at least 6 billion euros ($7 billion) - once bidders have responded to a security questionnaire.

"In my view, it is a matter of maximum one month from the moment the security questionnaires arrive," Havlicek said in a Czech Television talkshow.

Bidders are supposed to submit their responses to the questionnaire, prepared by the interior and industry ministries, by the end of November.

"I can imagine (the tender being launched in December), maybe already in November, if the responses come sooner, because all signalled they have no problem with the questionnaire," he said.

Westinghouse of the United States, France's EDF and South Korea's KHNP are seen as potential bidders to expand the nuclear plant after companies from China and Russia were excluded.

Czech authorities excluded China from the tender in January and dropped Russia in April amid a security row with Moscow over a deadly blast at an arms depot. ($1 = 0.8550 euros) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by David Clarke)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CEZ, A. S. 0.23% 655.5 End-of-day quote.27.28%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.49% 11.325 Real-time Quote.-12.18%
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 0.29% 85.74 Delayed Quote.17.13%
All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
07:55aCzech nuclear tender could be launched by end-2021, says minister
RE
08/17EDF Energy to raise retail energy prices in UK by 12%
RE
08/12E ON : Next to take on customers of failed UK supplier Hub Energy
RE
08/09ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF Concludes $885 Million Sale Of 50% Stake In Constell..
MT
08/09EDF : EDF completes sale of its interest in CENG
GL
08/09ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF Extends Timeline To Decide On $27.74 Billion UK Powe..
MT
08/09Exelon Generation Company, LLC completed the acquisition of remaining 49.99% ..
CI
08/02ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Transcript of the Investors and Analysts conference HY 2..
PU
07/30EDF venture partner CGN halts Taishan reactor in China
RE
07/29ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF's Restructuring Hits Roadblock as France-EU Commissi..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 74 179 M 86 782 M 86 782 M
Net income 2021 4 024 M 4 708 M 4 708 M
Net Debt 2021 48 753 M 57 036 M 57 036 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,18x
Yield 2021 4,04%
Capitalization 35 753 M 41 767 M 41 827 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 161 203
Free-Float 16,5%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 11,33 €
Average target price 14,64 €
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon Group Chief Information Officer
Colette Lewiner Independent Director
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-12.18%41 767
NATIONAL GRID PLC13.18%48 221
SEMPRA4.67%42 586
ENGIE-1.45%34 835
E.ON SE24.62%34 408
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED11.41%32 837