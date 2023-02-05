Decision of the Conseil d’Etat on the appeal concerning the cancellation of the allocation of 20TWh of electricity additional ARENH for 2022

On Friday 3 February 2023, the Conseil d’Etat (the French administrative supreme court) rendered its decision in the context of the appeal for annulment filed by EDF on 9 August 2022 (1) against the Decree and Orders of 11, 12 and 25 March 2022, implementing the allocation of an additional volume of 20TWh of electricity sold at a regulated price to suppliers from April to December 2022 (the "Mechanism").

The Conseil d’Etat rejected EDF's appeal against the Mechanism.

EDF takes note of the decision of the Conseil d’Etat.

The claim for indemnification initiated by EDF before the Paris Administrative Court to obtain full compensation from the State for the damage suffered by EDF as a result of the Mechanism is continuing (2).

