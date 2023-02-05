Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:04 2023-02-03 am EST
12.00 EUR   -0.08%
03:30pDecision of the Conseil d'Etat on the appeal concerning the cancellation of the allocation of 20TWh of electricity additional ARENH for 2022
GL
03:30pDecision of the Conseil d'Etat on the appeal concerning the cancellation of the allocation of 20TWh of electricity additional ARENH for 2022
GL
02/03British Gas under pressure to compensate 'mistreated' customers
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Decision of the Conseil d'Etat on the appeal concerning the cancellation of the allocation of 20TWh of electricity additional ARENH for 2022

02/05/2023 | 03:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Decision of the Conseil d’Etat on the appeal concerning the cancellation of the allocation of 20TWh of electricity additional ARENH for 2022

On Friday 3 February 2023, the Conseil d’Etat (the French administrative supreme court) rendered its decision in the context of the appeal for annulment filed by EDF on 9 August 2022 (1) against the Decree and Orders of 11, 12 and 25 March 2022, implementing the allocation of an additional volume of 20TWh of electricity sold at a regulated price to suppliers from April to December 2022 (the "Mechanism").

The Conseil d’Etat rejected EDF's appeal against the Mechanism.

EDF takes note of the decision of the Conseil d’Etat.

The claim for indemnification initiated by EDF before the Paris Administrative Court to obtain full compensation from the State for the damage suffered by EDF as a result of the Mechanism is continuing (2).

This press release is certified. Check its authenticity on medias.edf.com

About EDF
As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.5 million customers (1), of whom 29.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €84.5 billion in 2021. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.
(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.

(1) See PR Exceptional measures announced by the French Government published on 13 January 2022 and PR Legal claim concerning the allocation of additional electricity volumes at a regulated price for 2022published on 9 August 2022
(2) See PR “Update on the claims relating to the allocation of additional 20TWh of electricity for 2022” published on 27 October 2022

Attachment


All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
03:30pDecision of the Conseil d'Etat on the appeal concerning the cancellation of the allocat..
GL
03:30pDecision of the Conseil d'Etat on the appeal concerning the cancellation of the allocat..
GL
02/03British Gas under pressure to compensate 'mistreated' customers
AN
02/03France seeks strategy as nuclear waste site risks saturation point
RE
02/02Thermo Fisher Scientific Aims for 100% Renewable Energy Power by 2026
MT
02/02EDF's Hynamics Partners with ABB to Reduce Electrical Costs of Hydrogen Production
MT
02/01French aid expected to dampen near 84% power price rise - INSEE
RE
02/01Cost of living crisis tests striking French workers
RE
01/31French Bourse Snaps Back Despite GDP Growth Slowdown, Higher Inflation
MT
01/31France's nationwide strike hits power production, fuel deliveries
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 94 581 M 103 B 103 B
Net income 2022 -14 178 M -15 386 M -15 386 M
Net Debt 2022 58 528 M 63 514 M 63 514 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 829 M 48 648 M 48 648 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 12,8%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 12,00 €
Average target price 12,00 €
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Remont Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Philippe Petitcolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%48 648
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-8.16%97 945
SEMPRA ENERGY4.26%49 005
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.67%45 975
ENGIE-2.18%34 426
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.1.40%30 361