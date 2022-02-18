EDF 2021 Profit Rose, Sets out Plan to Strengthen Balance Sheet

By Giulia Petroni



Electricite de France SA on Friday said that 2021 profit jumped, and set out a plan to strengthen its balance sheet in light of the French government's measures to curb electricity prices and nuclear reactor shutdowns.

The French state-controlled utility company said net profit was 5.11 billion euros ($5.81 billion) in the year compared with EUR650 million a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came to EUR18.01 billion, while sales increased to EUR84.46 billion from EUR69.03 billion.

EDF said it aims to submit a proposal to the board of directors for a capital increase of around EUR2.5 billion through the issuance of approximately 510 million new shares. It will also propose a scrip dividend option for fiscal 2022 and 2023 and said it plans to carry out additional disposals of around EUR3 billion over the 2022-24 period.

The company didn't provide a specific Ebitda target for the current year, but said the figure should benefit from a positive price effect of around EUR6 billion and negative effects of around EUR8 billion from exceptional regulatory measures and around EUR11 billion from nuclear output reduction.

The company will propose a dividend of EUR0.58 a share for 2021 at the general shareholders meeting scheduled on May 12.

