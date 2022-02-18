Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/17 11:35:14 am
8.336 EUR   -0.22%
02:31aEDF's FY21 Net Income Soars Amid Sales Growth
MT
02:29aEDF 2021 Profit Rose, Sets out Plan to Strengthen Balance Sheet
DJ
02:17aFrench state to inject over 2 billion euros into troubled EDF
RE
EDF 2021 Profit Rose, Sets out Plan to Strengthen Balance Sheet

02/18/2022 | 02:29am EST
By Giulia Petroni

Electricite de France SA on Friday said that 2021 profit jumped, and set out a plan to strengthen its balance sheet in light of the French government's measures to curb electricity prices and nuclear reactor shutdowns.

The French state-controlled utility company said net profit was 5.11 billion euros ($5.81 billion) in the year compared with EUR650 million a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came to EUR18.01 billion, while sales increased to EUR84.46 billion from EUR69.03 billion.

EDF said it aims to submit a proposal to the board of directors for a capital increase of around EUR2.5 billion through the issuance of approximately 510 million new shares. It will also propose a scrip dividend option for fiscal 2022 and 2023 and said it plans to carry out additional disposals of around EUR3 billion over the 2022-24 period.

The company didn't provide a specific Ebitda target for the current year, but said the figure should benefit from a positive price effect of around EUR6 billion and negative effects of around EUR8 billion from exceptional regulatory measures and around EUR11 billion from nuclear output reduction.

The company will propose a dividend of EUR0.58 a share for 2021 at the general shareholders meeting scheduled on May 12.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-18-22 0228ET

Financials
Sales 2021 73 804 M 83 888 M 83 888 M
Net income 2021 4 376 M 4 974 M 4 974 M
Net Debt 2021 49 181 M 55 900 M 55 900 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,24x
Yield 2021 6,22%
Capitalization 26 991 M 30 678 M 30 678 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 161 203
Free-Float 17,4%
