    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
EDF, DP Energy partner on 1 GW floating wind project in UK

01/12/2022 | 03:24am EST
OSLO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - EDF Renewables UK has created a joint venture with project developer DP Energy to generate up to 1 gigawatt (GW) of wind power from floating turbines in the Celtic Sea, it said on Wednesday.

The floating offshore wind project, ‘Gwynt Glas’, will likely span English and Welsh waters south of Ireland. The partners have identified an area of interest encompassing some 1,500 square kilometres, approximately 70 kilometres from shore, they said.

No financial details of the agreement were disclosed. The wind farm could create enough electricity to provide power for some 927,400 homes.

It could also contribute a significant part to ambitions for 4 GW of capacity in the Celtic Sea announced last year by the Crown Estate, which manages the seabed and half the foreshore around England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The leasing process could see rights awarded by the end of 2023, with projects delivered from 2030 into the early part of the next decade, the Crown Estate said at the time.

Floating wind farms are an emerging technology with far higher costs than projects fixed to the seabed, but costs are expected to fall as more projects are brought online.

Britain is also offering funding for developing the technology to help meet its target of generating 40 gigawatts (GW) of electricity from offshore wind by 2030, up from around 10 GW currently. (Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Financials
Sales 2021 73 616 M 83 717 M 83 717 M
Net income 2021 4 444 M 5 054 M 5 054 M
Net Debt 2021 49 511 M 56 304 M 56 304 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,44x
Yield 2021 5,35%
Capitalization 32 848 M 37 323 M 37 355 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 161 203
Free-Float 17,4%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 10,15 €
Average target price 14,58 €
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon Group Chief Information Officer
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.79%37 323
NATIONAL GRID PLC-0.94%51 709
SEMPRA2.69%43 379
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-5.30%38 264
ENGIE4.03%37 176
E.ON SE-1.71%35 504