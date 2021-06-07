Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDF Energy starts defuelling phase of Dungeness B with immediate effect

06/07/2021 | 01:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - EDF Energy has decided to move Britain's Dungeness B nuclear power station in Kent into the defuelling phase with immediate effect, it said on Monday.

The two reactors at the plant have been offline since 2018, due to an extended outage in which EDF has been managing a range of "unique, significant and ongoing technical challenges" not found in other British reactors, it said.

"As a result, EDF has taken a decision not to restart the plant but to move it into the defuelling stage," it added.

EDF previously said it may bring forward the decommissioning date of the 1.1 gigawatt (GW) plant from 2028. The plant has been in operation since 1983

"EDF has had to make a hard decision - but it is the right one. It gives our teams, our community and our business a clear understanding of the future," John Benn, station director at Dungeness B said in a statement.

Defuelling is the first stage of decommissioning a nuclear power station and a process which involves continued use of EDF staff and specialist supply chain companies, EDF said.

The retirement of Dungeness B underscored the urgency of investing in new nuclear capacity to hit net zero, said Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association.

EDF will also decommission four reactors at Hunterston and Hinkley Point by mid-2022. [L5N2NP53M]

The phasing out of ageing nuclear and coal-fired power plants, combined with declining North Sea oil and gas output, is putting pressure on Britain to develop new sources of energy and build new nuclear plants, something it has not done in around three decades.

(Reporting by Nora Buli; editing by David Evans and David Gregorio)

By Nora Buli


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 3.70% 11.635 Real-time Quote.-12.99%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.47% 71.59 Delayed Quote.38.07%
WTI -0.56% 69.31 Delayed Quote.42.66%
All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
01:25pEDF Energy starts defuelling phase of Dungeness B with immediate effect
RE
12:46pELECTRICITE DE FRANCE  : EDF Energy starts defuelling phase of Dungeness B with ..
RE
06/03ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE  : Results of the option to receive the 2020 dividend in s..
GL
06/01EDF : Release of the Report on payments made in the context of extractive activi..
GL
05/31Italy takes back motorways as Atlantia investors approve sale
RE
05/31Italy takes back motorways as Atlantia investors approve sale
RE
05/31Atlantia investors to back CDP-led offer for motorway unit - sources
RE
05/28ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE  : EDF Energy pushes back restart dates of UK Dungeness B ..
RE
05/28Environmentalists condemn Biden's backing of Alaska oil drilling project
RE
05/27ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE  : EDF Issues First Social Hybrid Notes Worth $1.5 Billion
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 72 482 M 88 384 M 88 384 M
Net income 2021 2 750 M 3 353 M 3 353 M
Net Debt 2021 53 713 M 65 498 M 65 498 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 2,96%
Capitalization 35 421 M 43 097 M 43 193 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 161 203
Free-Float 14,9%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 14,20 €
Last Close Price 11,22 €
Spread / Highest target 64,9%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon Group Chief Information Officer
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-12.99%42 307
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.90%46 053
SEMPRA ENERGY7.07%41 303
ENGIE-1.68%36 198
E.ON SE11.01%31 920
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED5.09%30 947